Jennifer Rubin Says Biden's remarks on Hamas today were an example of amazing moral clarity

To think there was a time when most conservatives felt we were on the same team with some of these people.

A speech of amazing moral clarity. I don’t know that any president has spoken more eloquently about evil and the trauma of the Jewish people. At the same time he spoke with PM about law of war. Key. He distinguished between Hamas and Palestinians. Perhaps his best speech ever — Jennifer Truthful, Not Neutral Rubin 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@JRubinBlogger) October 10, 2023

Ms. Rubin, we feel America has one burning question for you: What have you been smoking, and where can we find some?

He said NOTHING about Iran.

He does NOT have Israel's back while he maintains his policy of Iranian appeasement which is a runway for Iran's nuclear weapons.

And we all now know they will indeed use those weapons on Israel. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 10, 2023

If Joe Biden were Native American, his name would translate to: he who speaks from both sides of the mouth. What's worse, he always makes every situation about him.

Is this a Parody account? — Robin Valencia (@rvalen81) October 10, 2023

You aren't alone in this question.

This can’t be a serious person. This has to be a parody account — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) October 10, 2023

Sadly, SURVEY SAYS?!

The fact that so many can continue to be a cheerleader for this failed administration is astounding, but as masks continue to be shattered by current events, remember dear reader, you have a choice. There is an election coming. If appeasement and weakness are your flavor of choice regarding how our country is run, then by all means, vote for more of the same.

If not, then please exercise your right to vote

