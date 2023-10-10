TikTok clown says colonizers in the dis-United States are going to be next
Jennifer Rubin Says Biden's remarks on Hamas today were an example of amazing moral clarity

RickRobinson  |  9:00 PM on October 10, 2023
Sarah D.

To think there was a time when most conservatives felt we were on the same team with some of these people. 

Ms. Rubin, we feel America has one burning question for you: What have you been smoking, and where can we find some? 

If Joe Biden were Native American, his name would translate to: he who speaks from both sides of the mouth. What's worse, he always makes every situation about him. 

You aren't alone in this question.

Sadly, SURVEY SAYS?!

via GIPHY

The fact that so many can continue to be a cheerleader for this failed administration is astounding, but as masks continue to be shattered by current events, remember dear reader, you have a choice. There is an election coming. If appeasement and weakness are your flavor of choice regarding how our country is run, then by all means, vote for more of the same. 

If not, then please exercise your right to vote

***

