Where’s Kamala? VP No-Show in Biden/Harris Photo-Op

The Biden administration from day one has been very interested in letting everyone know that it's NOT the Biden Administration, it's the Biden/Harris administration, thank you very much.

Despite her approval ratings continuing to be horrendous to the point that the Administration has resorted to asking the New York Times to run puff pieces about her and how she 'shouldn't have to prove herself', Biden's advisors clearly understand that they're stuck with Kamala Harris in the VP slot and keep plugging away trying to make her a thing. One of their favorite ways to do this is to publish pictures of Biden and Harris working together to 'help fix America' or whatever it is they're doing when they're pretending to help fix America, like this one they put out today.

This morning, @POTUS and @VP were briefed by their national security team on the latest updates in the wake of Hamas’s abhorrent attack in Israel and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/pthWb1R7kB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 16, 2023

Can you spot the problem here? We'll let Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt spell it out for you:

Ah... yeah... where the heck is she?

Show us in this picture where you think the VP is. https://t.co/YEYeN6Ki75 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2023

Where's Waldo is so yesterday, now we get to play a game of 'Where's Kamala'!

"Camera—Karmella, whatever your name is—you're not doing anything, you can take the picture." — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) October 16, 2023

She must have been the one taking the picture — Ben Holt (@benholt76) October 16, 2023

Sure sure, that must be it.

Too busy working on border security — GoWokeGoBroke (@WokeStreetJ) October 16, 2023

Much like Harris's presence in this photo, her effectiveness at fixing border security is also a no-show.

She’s invisible when fighting is going on in Gaza. Just something she does. — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) October 16, 2023

She'll be there ... in the passage of time. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 16, 2023

Good things come to those who wait... well, in this case bad things, but the principle holds.

She’s probably at some chicken cackling contest — Landen Smith (@Landensmith_11) October 16, 2023

She's gonna win, hands down.

VP is apparently ethereal https://t.co/SE2zlgtGGA — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 16, 2023

Is John Cena now our Vice President? https://t.co/1imXodPvkM — Yeoman's Play (@YeomansPlay) October 16, 2023

He couldn't do a worse job, so...

Messaging from the Biden White House continues to be a complete and utter mess, but at least in these dark days it's nice to have someone to laugh at. Sadly the person we can laugh at is also the person who';s supposed to be leading us through the dark days, so it's not exactly funny haha in the end so much funny 'Oh No'.

***

