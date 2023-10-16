Venezuela Promises to Have Free and Fair Elections in Exchange for Fewer Sanctions....
Where’s Kamala? VP No-Show in Biden/Harris Photo-Op

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:15 PM on October 16, 2023

The Biden administration from day one has been very interested in letting everyone know that it's NOT the Biden Administration, it's the Biden/Harris administration, thank you very much.

Despite her approval ratings continuing to be horrendous to the point that the Administration has resorted to asking the New York Times to run puff pieces about her and how she 'shouldn't have to prove herself', Biden's advisors clearly understand that they're stuck with Kamala Harris in the VP slot and keep plugging away trying to make her a thing. One of their favorite ways to do this is to publish pictures of Biden and Harris working together to 'help fix America' or whatever it is they're doing when they're pretending to help fix America, like this one they put out today.

Can you spot the problem here? We'll let Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt spell it out for you:

Ah... yeah... where the heck is she?

Where's Waldo is so yesterday, now we get to play a game of 'Where's Kamala'!

Sure sure, that must be it.

Much like Harris's presence in this photo, her effectiveness at fixing border security is also a no-show.

Good things come to those who wait... well, in this case bad things, but the principle holds.

She's gonna win, hands down.

He couldn't do a worse job, so...

Messaging from the Biden White House continues to be a complete and utter mess, but at least in these dark days it's nice to have someone to laugh at. Sadly the person we can laugh at is also the person who';s supposed to be leading us through the dark days, so it's not exactly funny haha in the end so much funny 'Oh No'.

***

