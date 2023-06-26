Glenn Greenwald asks Twitter for 'reasons people dislike Kamala' and the replies are...
Pride parade participants bark like a dog in street preacher's face
KJP explains what's at the center of Biden's economic policy (NOW it all...
NYC Patriot Hurls Pizza at City Hall to Protest 'Woke A** Idiots'
Adam Kinzinger enters 'desperation mode' after tweeting about neo-Nazis at Proud Boys even...
How exactly is this account advocating the rape of 'TERFs' NOT against Twitter's...
The View Cries for Hunter Biden
Rachel Levine declares this the 'Summer of Pride' and proudly pushes harder for...
Is anybody buying Biden's answer to question about Hunter's business dealings?
George Takei complains that the Right wants to stifle LGBTQ+ people's need to...
DeSantis puts cartels at the border on notice and conservatives cheer
VP Harris reminds us we don't have to abandon our faith to support...
Ed Krassenstein joins his creepy brother in defending letting kids hang around naked...
Fox announces Tucker Carlson replacement and everyone has an opinion

Yikes! Worst in history poll on Kamala Harris explains 'why they are running Joe'

Doug P.  |  3:23 PM on June 26, 2023
Harris screenshot meme

According to Real Clear Politics polling average, President Biden's approval sits at about 42 percent and disapproval is higher than 53 percent. 

That might sound dismal, but compare that to a new NBC News poll on Vice President Kamala Harris:

Ouch! That certainly explains a lot...

From NBC News:

Data Download: The number of the day is … 32%

That’s the share of registered voters in a new NBC News poll who say they have a positive view of Vice President Kamala Harris. That’s compared with 49% who have a negative view of her, including 39% who have a “very negative” view.

Harris’ net-negative rating (-17) is the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history.

Wow, imagine how bad that number would be for Harris if the White House wasn't always trying to enhance Harris' image!

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger enters 'desperation mode' after tweeting about neo-Nazis at Proud Boys event being feds
Sarah D

Everybody say it together...

They sure did. Too bad the rest of us have to be along for the ride.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger enters 'desperation mode' after tweeting about neo-Nazis at Proud Boys event being feds
Sarah D
How exactly is this account advocating the rape of 'TERFs' NOT against Twitter's rules?
Aaron Walker
KJP explains what's at the center of Biden's economic policy (NOW it all makes sense)
Doug P.
George Takei complains that the Right wants to stifle LGBTQ+ people's need to expose themselves to kids
Sarah D
Brian Krassenstein is disgusted at @LibsofTikTok for exposing naked men waving their junk in kids' faces
Sarah D
Fox announces Tucker Carlson replacement and everyone has an opinion
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Adam Kinzinger enters 'desperation mode' after tweeting about neo-Nazis at Proud Boys event being feds Sarah D