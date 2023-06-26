Yikes! Worst in history poll on Kamala Harris explains 'why they are running Joe'

According to Real Clear Politics polling average, President Biden's approval sits at about 42 percent and disapproval is higher than 53 percent.

That might sound dismal, but compare that to a new NBC News poll on Vice President Kamala Harris:

NBC POLL: VP Kamala Harris’ net-negative rating (-17) is the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history.



VP (Positive/Negative)



• Cheney: 47/24 (net +23)

• Gore: 42/27 (+15)

• Biden: 34/33 (+1)

• Pence: 34/38 (-4)

• Harris: 32/49 (-17)https://t.co/Mwa3sCZ2rQ pic.twitter.com/T5jqxa9mRR — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 26, 2023

Ouch! That certainly explains a lot...

Why they are running Joe. In one tweet. https://t.co/a5MBdd9ysP — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) June 26, 2023

From NBC News:

Data Download: The number of the day is … 32% That’s the share of registered voters in a new NBC News poll who say they have a positive view of Vice President Kamala Harris. That’s compared with 49% who have a negative view of her, including 39% who have a “very negative” view. Harris’ net-negative rating (-17) is the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history.

Wow, imagine how bad that number would be for Harris if the White House wasn't always trying to enhance Harris' image!

Kamala Harris is the least liked vice president in American history. https://t.co/fSGTFd8fht — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 26, 2023

Down for the count https://t.co/Ek2Gr77ku3 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 26, 2023

Everybody say it together...

They sure did. Too bad the rest of us have to be along for the ride.

