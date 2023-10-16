Texas Building Walls with Mexico ... ALL the Mexicos, Old and New

Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, and Other Anti-Semites' Official Call for a Ceasefire is...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on October 16, 2023
Jennifer Van Laar/RedState

Controlling the US/Mexico border has been a major issue for America for some time as we all know, and no state has faced more issues with cascades of migrants than Texas. The Lone Star State has spent the past several years trying to manage the flow from the south with some success but the neighboring state of New Mexico hasn't been so vigilant, allowing migrants to enter the US through their borders only to have them make a sharp right and get into Texas through the Texas/New Mexico border.

No more, says Texas Governor Greg Abbot

As always it's hard to not feel sympathy with the plight Texas has found itself in; certainly, northern liberal cities like New York and Chicago have suddenly found themselves singing a very different tune after seeing only a small fraction of the border influx that Texas has faced. And if you're gonna build a wall to solve your problems you might as well keep building it until your problems are solved, right?

This seems entirely fair. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has never seemed to care much for the rule of law to the point where CNN anchors have been forced to call her out for it so to expect her to stop illegal immigrants from using her state as an end run around Texas border protections seems silly.

John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas
Sam J.
Now now, let's not do anything rash here.

Some think that this isn't going far enough, of course.

It will be interesting to see how this goes going forward, building walls between states is something that hasn't been tried to our knowledge. Can a wall separating Michigan from Ohio be far behind?

***

