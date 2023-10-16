Texas Building Walls with Mexico ... ALL the Mexicos, Old and New

Controlling the US/Mexico border has been a major issue for America for some time as we all know, and no state has faced more issues with cascades of migrants than Texas. The Lone Star State has spent the past several years trying to manage the flow from the south with some success but the neighboring state of New Mexico hasn't been so vigilant, allowing migrants to enter the US through their borders only to have them make a sharp right and get into Texas through the Texas/New Mexico border.

No more, says Texas Governor Greg Abbot

Texas installs fencing along NEW Mexico border.



Our barriers around El Paso forced the migrants crossing illegally to enter into New Mexico. They then entered into El Paso from there.



To end that, we are building a barrier on the New Mexico border. https://t.co/y77nliGv03 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 16, 2023

As always it's hard to not feel sympathy with the plight Texas has found itself in; certainly, northern liberal cities like New York and Chicago have suddenly found themselves singing a very different tune after seeing only a small fraction of the border influx that Texas has faced. And if you're gonna build a wall to solve your problems you might as well keep building it until your problems are solved, right?

As a New Mexican I’m here to tell you that you have no choice. Our gov has turned it into little California and shows no signs of helping to stop the illegals herself. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 16, 2023

This seems entirely fair. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has never seemed to care much for the rule of law to the point where CNN anchors have been forced to call her out for it so to expect her to stop illegal immigrants from using her state as an end run around Texas border protections seems silly.

Now now, let's not do anything rash here.

Some think that this isn't going far enough, of course.

It will be interesting to see how this goes going forward, building walls between states is something that hasn't been tried to our knowledge. Can a wall separating Michigan from Ohio be far behind?

