CNN's Poppy Harlow shuts NM Governor Grisham down with a logical extrapolation

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham clearly wasn't expecting to be asked a tough question by CNN's Poppy Harlow when she appeared on CNN this Morning to be interviewed about her controversial emergency order banning the carrying of any firearm in the city of Albuquerque, concealed or openly. Credit where it's due, Harlow put some thought into her questions and asked the governor a great one.

"What if a Republican governor of a state declares a health emergency and unilaterally outlaws abortion in that state, where the legislature has not done so by statute — following your logic, would that also be sound?"



New Mexico Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: No



New Mexico Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: No

The whole thing is well worth watching but the way the question is framed and drawn out is ... *chef's kiss*

'Let me just ask you one final question about executive power. That's a big thing you're testing here too. Are you overreaching? Let me give you a hypothetical. You're a Democratic Governor who is doing this. What if a Republican governor of a state declares a health emergency and unilaterally outlaws abortion in the state, where the legislature has not done so by statute? Following your logic, would that also be sound?'

You can see the gears moving in Grisham's head as the question is being asked. She's staring into the maw of the logical outcome of her own actions and realizing that maybe this wasn't the best plan after all.

We could have told her that!

"We will see"



This is the second time she has basically admitted she knows this gets overturned, and they can blame a "republican judge" for enforcement of the constitution



It's gross and shouldn't be tolerated — Chris McGowne (@cjmcgowne) September 12, 2023

Weird how it works for them but not for others.

When pressed by Harlow earlier in the interview on WHERE exactly the constitutional justification for her order could be found, Grisham said 'Well, um, we're gonna see!' after giving an angry sigh.

Even CNN is pushing back on Michelle Lujan Grisham.



Harlow: "You have The Constitution of New Mexico and the Constitution of the U.S. You're an attorney, do you think you're on solid Constitutional ground?"



Grisham sighed when pressed.pic.twitter.com/cq28wyCXJ9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 12, 2023

This is all very well thought out - think we can all agree.

Which amendment is she planning on suspending next??

It is so good to see Grisham squirm.

The Constitution is not to tell the people what they can or can't do.

The Constitution is literally to tell the govt what it can and can't do.

The Constitution is not to tell the people what they can or can't do.

The Constitution is literally to tell the govt what it can and can't do.

The Constitution is to stop an over reaching over controlling, power hungry govt, from stepping on the God given rights of the people.

Let's see if any Republican governors take note of this, We'll look forward to hearing stirring defenses of their move from the same cast of characters who are defending Grisham's executive order in New Mexico.

Unless they're hypocrites, that is.



