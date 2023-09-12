CNN's Poppy Harlow shuts NM Governor Grisham down with a logical extrapolation

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the...
Coucy  |  12:35 PM on September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham clearly wasn't expecting to be asked a tough question by CNN's Poppy Harlow when she appeared on CNN this Morning to be interviewed about her controversial emergency order banning the carrying of any firearm in the city of Albuquerque, concealed or openly. Credit where it's due, Harlow put some thought into her questions and asked the governor a great one.

The whole thing is well worth watching but the way the question is framed and drawn out is ... *chef's kiss*

'Let me just ask you one final question about executive power. That's a big thing you're testing here too. 

Are you overreaching? Let me give you a hypothetical. You're a Democratic Governor who is doing this. 

What if a Republican governor of a state declares a health emergency and unilaterally outlaws abortion in the state, 

where the legislature has not done so by statute? Following your logic, would that also be sound?'

You can see the gears moving in Grisham's head as the question is being asked. She's staring into the maw of the logical outcome of her own actions and realizing that maybe this wasn't the best plan after all.

We could have told her that!

When pressed by Harlow earlier in the interview on WHERE exactly the constitutional justification for her order could be found, Grisham said 'Well, um, we're gonna see!' after giving an angry sigh.

This is all very well thought out - think we can all agree.

Let's see if any Republican governors take note of this, We'll look forward to hearing stirring defenses of their move from the same cast of characters who are defending Grisham's executive order in New Mexico. 

Unless they're hypocrites, that is. 


