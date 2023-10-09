Biden to fiddle in Philly as the world burns

As reported earlier by Sam J. the White House 'called a lid' on their workday in the late morning today, a term that usually means that no more statements or activity should be expected from the oval office for the rest of the day. But they got back to work just long enough to make a big announcement about something. Was it the ongoing crisis in Israel? Was it Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's weird deletion of a statement about a phone call to Turkey?

No, the White House issued a release that the President will be making another trek down to Philadelphia to try to talk up Bidenomics according to Niels Lesniewski of CQ Roll Call.

White House announces that the president will be in Philadelphia again on Friday for remarks on Bidenomics. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) October 9, 2023

With all that's happening in the world, when the America and all other nations are looking to America for guidance, President Biden is once again hitting the campaign trail to try to polish the turd that has been his 'Bidenomics vs MAGAnomics' messaging. Unbelievable.

Wow, a trip all the way to Philadelphia?



Historic times we live in. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 9, 2023

"Oh thank god" - the Americans being held hostage by Hamas right nowhttps://t.co/5wRriIgBxi — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 9, 2023

Truly all of our faces right now.

Ok, at this point is this a bit or https://t.co/fBjGBj6XqI — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 9, 2023

No, no, it sure doesn't seem to be. It's just an incompetent Presidential administration.

They've been caught completely flat-footed by this. That seems bad. https://t.co/JAvT9sULPl — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 9, 2023

We're in a weird situation where 'That seems bad' is a gross understatement of what's going on.

How many pivots are we on? When things look bad just pivot!

Anything on the American hostages, Iranian spy-ring, billions to Iran for Hamas? https://t.co/M1X3qbpRtk — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 9, 2023

Nope, the American people really only care about the fate of Bidenomics!

You have GOT to be kidding me. Hiding from an abject failure by talking up another? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) October 9, 2023

When you've been President for coming up on three years and all you've got to show for it is failures... what else are you gonna do?

His priority... politics... not people, lol — Floplag (@floplag) October 9, 2023

The Biden/Harris campaign might as well start printing up bumper stickers with that as their slogan, because it's obvious that's the central thesis of their 2024 campaign.

Hopefully before Friday the administration manages to get some statements out about silly little things like the massive war going on in the Middle East, but you never know. Talking can be such tiring work and Joe Biden needs to save his energy for talking about what he really cares about, his campaign for President.

***

