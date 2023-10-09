Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first...
The silence of Joe Biden is deafening and should end his run for...
'A disgrace': One glance at the WH accounts indicates Team Biden is on...
CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting
Too little too late? Lawrence Summers shocked by Harvard's silence on Israel/Hamas
Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict
Rob Reiner tried to save democracy by convincing RFK Jr. not to run...
'Small but passionate': NBC just LOVES stepping on rakes
Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video
The Left Shows Their True Colors and Sides With Hamas
Horrifying firsthand accounts starting to come out from music festival survivors about Ham...
MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
GOP Spokeswoman Ronna McDaniel reminds us all she SUCKS at her job with...
BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his run for the Presidency ... as...

Biden to fiddle in Philly as the world burns

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:10 PM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As reported earlier by Sam J. the White House 'called a lid' on their workday in the late morning today, a term that usually means that no more statements or activity should be expected from the oval office for the rest of the day. But they got back to work just long enough to make a big announcement about something. Was it the ongoing crisis in Israel? Was it Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's weird deletion of a statement about a phone call to Turkey

Advertisement

No, the White House issued a release that the President will be making another trek down to Philadelphia to try to talk up Bidenomics according to Niels Lesniewski of CQ Roll Call.

With all that's happening in the world, when the America and all other nations are looking to America for guidance, President Biden is once again hitting the campaign trail to try to polish the turd that has been his 'Bidenomics vs MAGAnomics' messaging. Unbelievable. 

Truly all of our faces right now.

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
Advertisement

No, no, it sure doesn't seem to be. It's just an incompetent Presidential administration.

We're in a weird situation where 'That seems bad' is a gross understatement of what's going on.

How many pivots are we on? When things look bad just pivot!

Nope, the American people really only care about the fate of Bidenomics!

When you've been President for coming up on three years and all you've got to show for it is failures... what else are you gonna do?

The Biden/Harris campaign might as well start printing up bumper stickers with that as their slogan, because it's obvious that's the central thesis of their 2024 campaign.

Advertisement

Hopefully before Friday the administration manages to get some statements out about silly little things like the massive war going on in the Middle East, but you never know. Talking can be such tiring work and Joe Biden needs to save his energy for talking about what he really cares about, his campaign for President.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN PHILADELPHIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first (unfortunately, it's REAL)
Sam J.
'A disgrace': One glance at the WH accounts indicates Team Biden is on tone deaf autopilot
Doug P.
CNN lets Palestinian National Initiative founder lie about who Hamas is targeting
Amy Curtis
Too little too late? Lawrence Summers shocked by Harvard's silence on Israel/Hamas
Coucy
Hamas makes bloodcurdling threat in new video
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism Doug P.
Advertisement