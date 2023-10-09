Blinken deletes tweet calling for Israeli ceasefire

Rashida Tlaib has been VERY quiet since Hamas attacked Israel BUT her 'likes'...
Amy Curtis  |  10:45 AM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Yesterday evening, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent out this tweet, which we can't link to, because it was deleted. Read it and judge for yourself why:

Advertisement


Wow.

A cease-fire, after at least 9 Americans -- and a thousand Israelis -- were killed by Hamas.

Mary Katharine Ham noticed and asked what we all were thinking:

Could this administration be any more tone deaf? The deletion did not go unnoticed:

It was up for 12 hours, and through an official channel.

We are appalled that, after what we've seen on social media, the Biden administration would call for Israel to stand down. This is the worst one-day loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. Israel cannot, should not, stand down under any circumstances.

And not only did Blinken get dragged for the original tweet, the dragging continued after deleting it. Twitter/X never forgets, and rarely forgives:

Recommended

Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's horrifying.

But he 'encouraged' a return of the hostages.

It's weak and insulting.

Cluelessness is being far too kind. 

It was intentional, not ineptitude, and only deleted because they got blowback.

We're glad, because they should not be allowed to delete this tweet and pretend it never happened.

You'll notice that his subsequent tweets don't mention ceasefire. 

Advertisement

They're also not as forceful as they could be, honestly.

It absolutely was appeasement. We've seen this from this administration before.

Sure doesn't seem that way.

Thank goodness Twitter/X can still hold public officials accountable.

We spotted it.

Advertisement

This is a fair assessment. They don't say these things willy-nilly. This is the administration's position on the issue, even if they try (and fail) not to say it publicly.

And where is Biden on this?

Good question. We could really use a real president right now.

***

