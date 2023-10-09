Blinken deletes tweet calling for Israeli ceasefire

Yesterday evening, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent out this tweet, which we can't link to, because it was deleted. Read it and judge for yourself why:

Wow.

A cease-fire, after at least 9 Americans -- and a thousand Israelis -- were killed by Hamas.

Mary Katharine Ham noticed and asked what we all were thinking:

Could this administration be any more tone deaf? The deletion did not go unnoticed:

Strange that it took over 12 hours for them to delete this tweet.



This isn’t the first time that the @StateDept has put out messaging through official channels with capitulations to Hamas. pic.twitter.com/IvAaA9JgQq — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 9, 2023

It was up for 12 hours, and through an official channel.

By my count, this is the second tweet this admin has deleted in the past two days.



Both called for Israel to stand down. https://t.co/p8ytURUJa6 — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) October 9, 2023

We are appalled that, after what we've seen on social media, the Biden administration would call for Israel to stand down. This is the worst one-day loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. Israel cannot, should not, stand down under any circumstances.

And not only did Blinken get dragged for the original tweet, the dragging continued after deleting it. Twitter/X never forgets, and rarely forgives:

It's horrifying.

This is the Secretary of State. Utter ineptitude on display expecting this to have any positive effect. https://t.co/TheW8OZRj9 — W A C (@WACyPack) October 9, 2023

But he 'encouraged' a return of the hostages.

“encouraged”



Tough talk there, Tony. — The Culture Warrior 🐊🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@Culture_Fight76) October 9, 2023

It's weak and insulting.

Likely multiple State Department bureaus cleared this language before it went out.



What cluelessness. https://t.co/AbR3vAv5kC — James Hewitt (@JamesOHewitt) October 9, 2023

Cluelessness is being far too kind.

Appalling how inept our government officials are in this administration. — Jen (@JenStroup) October 9, 2023

It was intentional, not ineptitude, and only deleted because they got blowback.

The internet is forever. https://t.co/xCps3dTdXG — Boris Zilberman (@rolltidebmz) October 9, 2023

We're glad, because they should not be allowed to delete this tweet and pretend it never happened.

You'll notice that his subsequent tweets don't mention ceasefire.

And he overcompensates like a bad dog afterwards. pic.twitter.com/FR8c9e3kO0 — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) October 9, 2023

They're also not as forceful as they could be, honestly.

Blinken deleted this tweet.



Did he realize Turkey is with Hamas? Did he realize cease-fire doesn’t make sense as Hamas is holding Israeli hostages?



Told ya, wrong move—this wasn’t diplomacy but appeasement . https://t.co/y9ddYLMaOC pic.twitter.com/yVbcplI5ND — Diliman Abdulkader (@D_abdulkader) October 9, 2023

It absolutely was appeasement. We've seen this from this administration before.

It seems that US Secretary of State #Blinken deleted yesterday's tweet where he "encouraged" Hamas-supporting Turkey arranging a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel. Are there any actual adults in charge in Foggy Bottom? #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/DJYuig7M6A — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) October 9, 2023

Sure doesn't seem that way.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken deleted his tweet calling for Turkey to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. pic.twitter.com/HiXK0rAzdw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 9, 2023

Thank goodness Twitter/X can still hold public officials accountable.

Deleted tweet from Antony Blinken. Spot the problem. pic.twitter.com/N5p3O5COjv — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 9, 2023

We spotted it.

That is TWICE in 36 hours that this bumbling bunch of clowns have had to delete the same "mistaken" tweet.



I can only conclude that a demand for ceasefire is the Administration's actual position behind closed doors, and that these incompetent imbeciles just keep blurting it out. https://t.co/vIXoyq3oxn — Sage McLaughlin (@SagaciousMick) October 9, 2023

This is a fair assessment. They don't say these things willy-nilly. This is the administration's position on the issue, even if they try (and fail) not to say it publicly.

And where is Biden on this?

Blinken's boss needs to clarify the administration's position. It'd be nice if he were physically capable of doing so. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 9, 2023

Good question. We could really use a real president right now.

***

