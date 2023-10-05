Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations

The sudden pivot on immigration coming from the White House continues apace. As we reported earlier the Biden administration has done a very sudden and highly public about face on building the border wall. Now CBS News is reporting that it's not just keeping illegal immigrants out that the administration wants to start cracking down on, they're looking to start sending them back home as well.

NEWS — The Biden administration is restarting direct deportations to Venezuela in an attempt to reduce the recent record arrivals of Venezuelan migrants along the southern border, four current and former U.S. officials tell @CBSNews.https://t.co/OPsbDoxdPX — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) October 5, 2023

from the article quoting anonymous sources,

For years, the U.S. did not carry out regular deportations to Venezuela due to its strained diplomatic relationship with that country's socialist government, which faces U.S. sanctions due to its human rights abuses and repressive policies. But officials now plan to resume direct deportations there to send back Venezuelans who enter the U.S. unlawfully and lack a legal basis to remain in the country.

The Department of Homeland Security confirms: "the United States is announcing today that it will resume direct repatriations of Venezuelan nationals who cross our border unlawfully and do not establish a legal basis to remain." pic.twitter.com/Yn6ItWo9UL — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) October 5, 2023

Why do this now though?

The shift in policy is designed to slow down an unprecedented flow of U.S.-bound migration from crisis-stricken Venezuela.



In September, approximately 50,000 Venezuelans crossed the U.S. southern border without authorization, an all-time record.https://t.co/FrnPE6EAUX — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) October 5, 2023

There's no question that things have been getting worse at the border recently, and things have been getting worse in the Democratic urban strongholds as well as locals have begun to express outrage at being flooded by illegal immigrants being sent from the border into their streets and communities.

Full house of people saying they don't want the City of Chicago to put migrants in their park pic.twitter.com/5ZDKhcQPXm — Pericles 'Scary' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) October 3, 2023

It's all fine and dandy to call yourself a Sanctuary City, but no one ever expected the City to actually have to give Sancruary!

What has changed with our strained relationship with the Venezuelan government that makes this possible now when for years it was not possible? — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) October 5, 2023

From where we sit this looks like a decision that has a lot more to do with American electoral politics than it does with American-Venezuelan relations.

The pivot to election visuals has started. Cue up media Narratives about him being an immigration hawk. — GlobalTrvlr (@GlobalTrlr) October 5, 2023

I wonder if there was something that the Biden administration did to encourage so many Venezuelan migrants to journey to our southern border in the first place. — Atlanta Conservative (@AtlantaConserv1) October 5, 2023

Surely it's just a coincidence, right?

You can always tell when an election season is here. — justme (@scotmorrisette1) October 5, 2023

Wait, I thought this was racist. I'm so confused. — K T Cat (@ktcat) October 5, 2023

AOC will be along any moment to theatrically cry at a fence, no doubt.

It remains to be seen if this will be part of a broader shift in policy to deporting more migrants to their country of origin (in a very Trumpian fashion), or if the Biden administration has improbably selected Venezuela as being a uniquely calm and peaceful place where these people will face no harm. Regardless of the reasons look for some tears in the fabric of the Democratic Party tent to start appearing, there's a lot of constituent members of their party coalition who likely thought Biden meant what he said on immigration. They will not be happy with this.

