AOC's 2019 tweet about RACIST walls has people waiting for another dramatic photo...
'Suuure, go with that.' Democrats spread wage gap myth on #LatinaEqualPay day and...
In a SHOCKING twist, a radical LEFTIST Biden administration employee hates the police...
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss...
What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation
What's going on?! Biden White House has ANOTHER dog removed because it won't...
You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking...
'LOL-NO': AOC melodramatically insists we're in a CLIMATE EMERGENCY, gets BURIED in tsunam...
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Bob Menendez wife BOMBSHELL drops...
Allow Biden to explain why he HAS TO build more border wall (but...
Trump Has a Fiery Warning for America
Glenn Greenwald points to moment Dems' 'immigration views and rhetoric radically changed'
Just Stop Oil spokeswoman totally loses her s**t when journo DARES press her...
EPIC Thread HUMILIATES Lefties/Dems who attacked Trump for building the wall Biden NOW...

Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:30 PM on October 05, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The sudden pivot on immigration coming from the White House continues apace. As we reported earlier the Biden administration has done a very sudden and highly public about face on building the border wall. Now CBS News is reporting that it's not just keeping illegal immigrants out that the administration wants to start cracking down on, they're looking to start sending them back home as well.

Advertisement

from the article quoting anonymous sources,

For years, the U.S. did not carry out regular deportations to Venezuela due to its strained diplomatic relationship with that country's socialist government, which faces U.S. sanctions due to its human rights abuses and repressive policies. But officials now plan to resume direct deportations there to send back Venezuelans who enter the U.S. unlawfully and lack a legal basis to remain in the country.

Why do this now though? 

Recommended

You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking congressman to ancestors' slaves
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

There's no question that things have been getting worse at the border recently, and things have been getting worse in the Democratic urban strongholds as well as locals have begun to express outrage at being flooded by illegal immigrants being sent from the border into their streets and communities.

It's all fine and dandy to call yourself a Sanctuary City, but no one ever expected the City to actually have to give Sancruary!

From where we sit this looks like a decision that has a lot more to do with American electoral politics than it does with American-Venezuelan relations.

Surely it's just a coincidence, right?

Advertisement

AOC will be along any moment to theatrically cry at a fence, no doubt.

It remains to be seen if this will be part of a broader shift in policy to deporting more migrants to their country of origin (in a very Trumpian fashion), or if the Biden administration has improbably selected Venezuela as being a uniquely calm and peaceful place where these people will face no harm. Regardless of the reasons look for some tears in the fabric of the Democratic Party tent to start appearing, there's a lot of constituent members of their party coalition who likely thought Biden meant what he said on immigration. They will not be happy with this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BIDEN IMMIGRATION VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking congressman to ancestors' slaves
Amy Curtis
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss the censors OFF
Sam J.
In a SHOCKING twist, a radical LEFTIST Biden administration employee hates the police and the border
justmindy
'Suuure, go with that.' Democrats spread wage gap myth on #LatinaEqualPay day and eyes ROLL
Chad Felix Greene
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Bob Menendez wife BOMBSHELL drops and it's a doozy
Sam J.
What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking congressman to ancestors' slaves Amy Curtis
Advertisement