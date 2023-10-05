Allow Biden to explain why he HAS TO build more border wall (but would rather not)

Nearly three years into his presidency, after having repeatedly slammed Donald Trump over the border wall construction that started when he was in the White House, a fast backpedal on the issue is taking place:

Advertisement

In a striking acknowledgment of the need to address the migrant influx at the southern border, the Biden administration announced it waived 26 federal laws to permit more border wall construction in southern Texas, a move that builds on one of the most controversial cornerstones of the Trump administration. The Department of Homeland Security posted the announcement overnight in the Federal Registry, which said the administration was waiving federal laws such as the Clean Air Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Endangered Species Act for the wall construction in Starr County, Texas, using federal funds appropriated in 2019.

Today President Biden was asked about this. The response?

Biden said that he has no choice but to build more border fence:

NOW - Biden claims "can’t stop" funds being used for border wall.pic.twitter.com/n0YGp5VnJX — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 5, 2023

In reality, the issue is backfiring on Democrats, including Biden.

Biden on declaring an "immediate need" for new border wall construction in south Texas:



"The money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to re-direct that money ... I can't stop that" pic.twitter.com/VKCTZh8vC1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2023

After having stopped it for almost three years Biden just now can't stop it?

I stopped it for 3 years but today I can't, next question? https://t.co/7xGOptIMQ2 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 5, 2023

Is that really the best Biden's got?

In other words, we are going to get our asses kicked in the election. — Midwest girl (@Maga4Justice) October 5, 2023

Clearly somebody in the White House has seen internal polling.

As President his hands are tied with regards to border wall funding but is 100% able to wipe out student loan debt. Okay. https://t.co/hfEJ9Mj0TN — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 5, 2023

Right!?

Ok, mainstream media, time to unleash all your "Biden's racist border wall" stories! ... Media!?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!