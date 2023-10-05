Allow Biden to explain why he HAS TO build more border wall (but would rather not)

What's going on?! Biden White House has ANOTHER dog removed because it won't...
Nearly three years into his presidency, after having repeatedly slammed Donald Trump over the border wall construction that started when he was in the White House, a fast backpedal on the issue is taking place:

In a striking acknowledgment of the need to address the migrant influx at the southern border, the Biden administration announced it waived 26 federal laws to permit more border wall construction in southern Texas, a move that builds on one of the most controversial cornerstones of the Trump administration.

The Department of Homeland Security posted the announcement overnight in the Federal Registry, which said the administration was waiving federal laws such as the Clean Air Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Endangered Species Act for the wall construction in Starr County, Texas, using federal funds appropriated in 2019.

Today President Biden was asked about this. The response?

Biden said that he has no choice but to build more border fence: 

In reality, the issue is backfiring on Democrats, including Biden. 

After having stopped it for almost three years Biden just now can't stop it?

Is that really the best Biden's got?

Clearly somebody in the White House has seen internal polling.

Right!?

Ok, mainstream media, time to unleash all your "Biden's racist border wall" stories! ... Media!?

