Won't Someone Think of the ARTISTS! Ben Stiller Goes on Extended Whine How J6 Pardons Hurt ... Artists?

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:15 PM on February 15, 2025
Wilson Webb/Paramount Pictures via AP

If anything is true about Trump, it's that he is well known for mercilessly cracking down on Hollywood free speech!

Wait, what?

Apparently, Hollywood has decided that Trump's J6 pardons is the defining moment in government oppression which will ultimately suppress artistic speech! Well, their artistic speech to be specific.

Advertisement

Just watch:

'It's impossible to not be aware of the fact that people feel this that, 'oh wow, you know, there could be retribution from the government if you say something wrong ... and that's really scary.'

Oh is it, Ben Stiller? Is that really scary?

It's odd that when VP Vance promoted freedom of speech the left's reaction was, 'THAT'S NOT ACCEPTABLE,' but that wasn't, 'really scary.'

Oh, remember when The View argued Democrats should regulate social media if they want to win elections?

Nope, nothing scary there either. Weird.

But wait, where is he getting this nonsense from anyway? What, 'government retribution,' is he even referencing?

Hey @BenStillerhow about actors who get cancelled from Hollywood because they have a different opinion to the majority? Do you know that conservatives are terrified of expressing themselves on set in any way for fear of getting fired?  How about losing work because they wouldnt/couldnt take the covid vaccine?

Weird that.

Oh, but there's more whining to discuss!

Stiller continues:

'... and in a way for me it makes me think about it even more about what do I really want to say and how do I really feel about something, and I think for artists in times like these, that their creative energy really goes into expressing, you know, what they feel and there's a lot of amazing work that can come out of times like these that I hope we see.'

At least the artists will survive the Trump apocalypse. IN TIMES LIKE THESE, we just hope their bravery can inspire us all to make multimillion dollar movies expressing how we really feel about things.

Tim Miller, interviewing Stiller, isn't so sure though.

'I kind of feel like we didn't get that in the first the Trump, I don't know why, it's not like there wasn't great art during the first Trump, but it wasn't like the four years you look back on that and feel about it like the way you might feel about the Civil Rights movement ...'

WHAT.

The first Trump administration was like the mythical left struggling for the Civil Rights movement and making art to express themselves? Did we hear that correctly?

Stiller muses that perhaps the left focused more on Trump in the first term, but now it's about saving America!

Stiller:

'... this time around it's more about the realization that our country is really deeply divided ... he won by a majority and many, many, many people are, you know, willing to go down that road and what is that?'

Ben Stiller has just discovered life exists outside of his progressive bubble! He blinks, stumbling into the sun and gasps in horror that people all around him think differently than he does!

But don't worry, Ben is 'wrestling' this this, 'prejudice against people who think differently,' now that he has become aware people think differently than absolutely everyone he knows.

However, despite all of this inner work he's been doing to accept the nearly inconceivable truth that he isn't right about everything, he recognizes that he's still right about everything.

Trump pardoning J6, 'violent offenders,' is a line and Trump has just gone too far!

Nope.

Grandma being released from prison for wandering into the Capitol building and being welcomed back into her church knitting group was the line.

How will artists ever feel safe to express themselves again with such a monster in power somehow suppressing their speech that they keep going on interviews to tell us about.

Won't someone PLEASE think of the artists?

