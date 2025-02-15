Won't Someone Think of the ARTISTS! Ben Stiller Goes on Extended Whine How J6 Pardons Hurt ... Artists?

If anything is true about Trump, it's that he is well known for mercilessly cracking down on Hollywood free speech!

Wait, what?

Apparently, Hollywood has decided that Trump's J6 pardons is the defining moment in government oppression which will ultimately suppress artistic speech! Well, their artistic speech to be specific.

Just watch:

BEN STILLER: “We have to figure out how to go forward and be productive and call out when the line is being crossed … January 6th violent offenders being pardoned. That's a line.” pic.twitter.com/Ct3oiPe9XZ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 15, 2025

'It's impossible to not be aware of the fact that people feel this that, 'oh wow, you know, there could be retribution from the government if you say something wrong ... and that's really scary.'

Oh is it, Ben Stiller? Is that really scary?

It's odd that when VP Vance promoted freedom of speech the left's reaction was, 'THAT'S NOT ACCEPTABLE,' but that wasn't, 'really scary.'

Oh, remember when The View argued Democrats should regulate social media if they want to win elections?

Nope, nothing scary there either. Weird.

But wait, where is he getting this nonsense from anyway? What, 'government retribution,' is he even referencing?

Hey @BenStiller , how about actors who get cancelled from Hollywood because they have a different opinion to the majority?



Do you know that conservatives are terrified of expressing themselves on set in any way for fear of getting fired?



How about losing work because they… — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 15, 2025

Hey @BenStiller, how about actors who get cancelled from Hollywood because they have a different opinion to the majority? Do you know that conservatives are terrified of expressing themselves on set in any way for fear of getting fired? How about losing work because they wouldnt/couldnt take the covid vaccine?

Weird that.

Oh, but there's more whining to discuss!

Stiller continues:

'... and in a way for me it makes me think about it even more about what do I really want to say and how do I really feel about something, and I think for artists in times like these, that their creative energy really goes into expressing, you know, what they feel and there's a lot of amazing work that can come out of times like these that I hope we see.'

At least the artists will survive the Trump apocalypse. IN TIMES LIKE THESE, we just hope their bravery can inspire us all to make multimillion dollar movies expressing how we really feel about things.

Tim Miller, interviewing Stiller, isn't so sure though.

'I kind of feel like we didn't get that in the first the Trump, I don't know why, it's not like there wasn't great art during the first Trump, but it wasn't like the four years you look back on that and feel about it like the way you might feel about the Civil Rights movement ...'

WHAT.

They wouldn't know a line if it weren't written in a script. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 15, 2025

The first Trump administration was like the mythical left struggling for the Civil Rights movement and making art to express themselves? Did we hear that correctly?

Stiller muses that perhaps the left focused more on Trump in the first term, but now it's about saving America!

Stiller:

'... this time around it's more about the realization that our country is really deeply divided ... he won by a majority and many, many, many people are, you know, willing to go down that road and what is that?'

Ben Stiller has just discovered life exists outside of his progressive bubble! He blinks, stumbling into the sun and gasps in horror that people all around him think differently than he does!

Honestly these “ actors / celebrities “ don’t even do research before they go on these podcast because he sounds like a complete idiot and is 100% wrong https://t.co/uhzQkHMSdR — Michael Dom Jr (@mdurantejr) February 15, 2025

But don't worry, Ben is 'wrestling' this this, 'prejudice against people who think differently,' now that he has become aware people think differently than absolutely everyone he knows.

Ben Stiller has no concept of the reality that 90% of America hates Hollywood.



Hey little Benny, GFY you little twerp — John Beaudoin, Sr. aka, The Real CdC (@JohnBeaudoinSr) February 15, 2025

However, despite all of this inner work he's been doing to accept the nearly inconceivable truth that he isn't right about everything, he recognizes that he's still right about everything.

Trump pardoning J6, 'violent offenders,' is a line and Trump has just gone too far!

What about when Kamala Harris raised money to bail out BLM looters and rioters that literally set cities on fire? Was that not a line? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) February 15, 2025

@BenStiller How about rioting, looting and burning with no consequences? Is “that a line?” How about unconditionally pardoning a “crackhead,” influence peddling, payola scrapping swamp dweller, who just happens to be a sitting V.P. and subsequent POTUS’ son?! And the list goes… — JT 🌊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇸 (@woods_cove) February 15, 2025

Nope.

Grandma being released from prison for wandering into the Capitol building and being welcomed back into her church knitting group was the line.

How will artists ever feel safe to express themselves again with such a monster in power somehow suppressing their speech that they keep going on interviews to tell us about.

Won't someone PLEASE think of the artists?