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Muslim Brotherhood Leader Calls El-Sayed’s Win a Model for Working From Within the Political System

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 04, 2026 10:00 PM
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Muslim Brotherhood Leader Calls El-Sayed’s Win a Model for Working From Within the Political System
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Our apologies for another post about Abdul El-Sayed, but we thought it was important to note that the Muslim Brotherhood, with which he has no connection other than the terrorist organization having celebrated his primary win, has already expressed it's happiness with his victory over Republican Mike Rogers early Wednesday morning. El-Sayed might have tried to distract from his and his family's connections to the Muslim Brotherhood by robotically pivoting to Medicare for All and grocery prices, but the Muslim Brotherhood wasn't shy about calling his win a model for operating "from within the political system" on behalf of the Islamic world.

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A lot of people are asking Grok for the source of this statement. According to a Google search, it was reported by PBS NewsHour.

Europe, here we come.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NATIONAL SECURITY

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