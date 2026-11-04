Muslim Brotherhood Leader Calls El-Sayed’s Win a Model for Working From Within the Political System

Our apologies for another post about Abdul El-Sayed, but we thought it was important to note that the Muslim Brotherhood, with which he has no connection other than the terrorist organization having celebrated his primary win, has already expressed it's happiness with his victory over Republican Mike Rogers early Wednesday morning. El-Sayed might have tried to distract from his and his family's connections to the Muslim Brotherhood by robotically pivoting to Medicare for All and grocery prices, but the Muslim Brotherhood wasn't shy about calling his win a model for operating "from within the political system" on behalf of the Islamic world.

Advertisement

The Muslim Brotherhood has congratulated Abdul El-Sayed on his victory Abdel Mawgoud al-Dardiri, a top leader, says his win is a model for Muslims working "from within the political system" on behalf of the "Islamic world" https://t.co/WKRPabOVXy — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch That’s weird. Why would the Muslim Brotherhood congratulate someone who doesn’t share any of their beliefs? Unless… — Nachama Soloveichik (@nachamasol) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch @mrddmia Abdul is unfit for office and a big national security risk. Let’s drill down on just how much money and manipulation the Muslim Brotherhood and other nefarious Islamists poured into his campaign and propping him up. Enough. — Patricia Klee (@PK1only) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch Useful idiots. Socialists and leftists falling for the same tactic that led the Islamists to victory in Iran. — Fibonacci112358 (@DaVinci132134) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch How is this not a national security threat? — Average Honkey (@AvgHonkey) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch Of course. He is their man. — Daniela Collins (@romans11732) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch The friend of my enemy, is my enemy. We all knew this, now they are flaunting the connection. — Leonard Joyner (@LeonardMJoyner) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch If only there were signs https://t.co/0gIHg7Lo33 — Willie (@emarks123) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch America’s enemies are celebrating bigly. That’s the whole story of this election: America’s enemies won. — Ignacio Couce (@CouceIgnacio) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch Just fucking great. Brilliant. — The Queen's wedding shudder. We are not amused. (@Msblowana) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch I wonder how long it will take for the useful idiots that voted for him and all the other Socialists to realize just what they have done. Gas prices down? Nope. Food prices down? Nope. Utility bills down? Nope. Better housing? Nope. — deb g (@egatimra3) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch Of all the election results, this one bothers me the most. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch Kinda sad when the Democrat party and terrorists who want to destroy America can celebrate election victories together. — @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch They now have a representative in the U.S. Senate. The Moslem Brotherhood may soon have more political power in the U.S. than in their home country of Egypt (where they are banned). They are a cancer that is metastasizing quickly. — Libre 🐊 (@Sheriff87925043) November 4, 2026

Advertisement

@DSA_Watch The stupidity of voters for letting this happen is mind blowing to me — Greta Genus (@GenusGreta) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch What a convenient thing for them to say! Outing their own man before he's even taken office apparently! 🤣 The fools who fall for this stuff! — The BigEeeZee 🇵🇸 🇬🇧 (@ZishanI) November 4, 2026

@DSA_Watch Great job everyone — incumbent dumbass (@Plumbdad1) November 4, 2026

A lot of people are asking Grok for the source of this statement. According to a Google search, it was reported by PBS NewsHour.

Europe, here we come.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.