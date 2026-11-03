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Ta-Nehisi Coates Tells an Idiot's Tale of Haley Stevens ‘Waking Up and Choosing Violence’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 6:00 PM
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Ta-Nehisi Coates Tells an Idiot's Tale of Haley Stevens ‘Waking Up and Choosing Violence’
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The butthurt among Democrats caused by Haley Stevens endorsing Republican Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan over Abdul El-Sayed hasn't dissipated one bit. Stevens has been called "vermin-like" by X's biggest misogynist, Keith Olbermann, and compared to a used condom by James Carville. Vanity Fair decided to get in on the game by giving space to Ta-Nehisi Coates to explain that Stevens' betrayal "isn’t a story about party intrigue" but rather "a story about Stevens waking up and choosing violence."

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For the majority of his opinion piece, Coates repeats the usual "anti-Muslim attacks" against El-Sayed that NBC News reported on, citing quotes from President Donald Trump and even reaching all the way back and evoking the late Rush Limbaugh, who called President Barack Obama "Barack the Magic Negro.” (Anyone who actually listened to Limbaugh back in the day knows it wasn't him who coined the phrase, but rather film critic David Ehrenstein in a Los Angeles Times op-ed.)

In the final two paragraphs, Coates finally gets to Stevens herself:

Stevens, in joining Rogers, has allied herself with this odious culture war, one that is itself tied to a very real war. The campaign of hate, of which El-Sayed is the latest victim, has a simple goal: to render Muslims and Arabs more killable….

This long war on the Muslim and Arab world has reached its apogee in the concentration camp of Gaza, where every single bomb was dropped from a plane of American extraction. And the genocide is but the latest chapter in a book authored by Israel, a state whose own basic laws reserve full rights for its “decent” people and something less for everyone else. This is the state that Haley Stevens has claimed to literally see in her dreams. And it is ultimately the defense of this state that drove Stevens into the arms of Mike Rogers. From this perspective, Stevens’s defection isn’t a story about party intrigue. It is a story about Stevens waking up and choosing violence.

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Coates told Trevor Noah on his podcast that he was unsure whether he would have been “strong enough” to refrain from participating in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks if he had grown up in Gaza. But Stevens is the one who "chose violence" by endorsing Rogers.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GAZA | MIKE ROGERS

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