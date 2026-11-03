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Stephen King Hopes Everyone in Maine Voted for 'Troy the Boy'

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 7:15 PM
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Stephen King Hopes Everyone in Maine Voted for 'Troy the Boy'

We've been covering the race for Senate in Maine ever since the guy with the Nazi tattoo was nominated, but this is the first time we've heard his replacement, Troy Jackson, referred to as "Troy the Boy," and apparently in an affectionate way. Stephen King had a message for his fellow Mainers: If they hadn't voted yet, remember Susan Collins' vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh and then vote for Troy the Boy.

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It looked like "Carrie" outside of Susan Collins' office overnight:

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We tried to keep the comments clean, but the commenters didn't. They had plenty to say about Troy the Boy's familial relations.

If it makes King feel any better, Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been hit-and-miss for us conservatives. And as people pointed out above, Collins voted to confirm Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson. You can't complain about Kavanaugh and take Jackson seriously.

Troy the Boy Jackson … endorsed by Stephen King and Ms. Rachel.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MAINE | SENATE | SUSAN COLLINS | TROY JACKSON

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