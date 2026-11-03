Stephen King Hopes Everyone in Maine Voted for 'Troy the Boy'

We've been covering the race for Senate in Maine ever since the guy with the Nazi tattoo was nominated, but this is the first time we've heard his replacement, Troy Jackson, referred to as "Troy the Boy," and apparently in an affectionate way. Stephen King had a message for his fellow Mainers: If they hadn't voted yet, remember Susan Collins' vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh and then vote for Troy the Boy.

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If you haven’t voted in Maine yet, consider Susan. Collins’s vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. Then vote for Troy the Boy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing Troy has sex with his cousin. While not as bad as the literal Nazi you all were previously supporting, it’s still disqualifying. Vote for Susan Collins… she’s not a Nazi, and she doesn’t have sex with her family. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing So ditch the guy with the Nazi tatoo and vote for the guy who had kids with his second cousin? Dems really keep it in the family. — Davey Davidson (@DaveyDavi20578) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing So had the Nazi not dropped out of the race, today Stephen would be telling Maine voters to vote for a Nazi. — 2025-2029 America Renewed (@OmegaGlory1791) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing @StephenKing she also voted for Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson, just in case you forgot. — JPF (@Jack_Attack1987) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing Seeing as Christine Ford's father shook Brett Kavanaugh's father's hand, saying he was glad that Brett was seated on the bench, why shouldn't Susan have voted the same? - Her own father knew she fabricated the entire thing, and you bought her story. — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing Brett Kavanagh has proven to be a good justice, and he does a far better job than that inbred retard Troy Jackson could ever do — Dave 🦞 (@RetiredMod) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing Brett Kavanaugh votes with the liberal judges 75% of the time you idiot. — GaWithNoRepresentation (@VinceBroderick2) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing @MaineDems What’s wrong with her vote to confirm Kavanaugh? Please elaborate. — Hillbilly HODL 🇸🇻 (@hillbillydaddy) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing Kinda like your support of the serial rapist @grahamformaine ? — Blue_Goose 📟 (@Real_Blue_Goose) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing Weren't you promoting Graham Platner not to long ago? — Keith Harpelund (@HarpelundK8790) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing Endorsing someone clearly not up to the job is not your best look. — Rick Masters (@ChapChaeMasters) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing If you’ve written a lotta scary novels, consider stepping away from leftwing politics where you are totally, undeniably, irrefutably ignorant. This ain’t Carrie. — D David Steele🇺🇸 (@DDavidSteele1) November 3, 2026

It looked like "Carrie" outside of Susan Collins' office overnight:

NEW: Susan Collins’ office was vandalized AGAIN overnight - the second time in a month. Photos show “BLOOD ON HER HANDS” spray-painted outside, with red paint poured across the sidewalk. Her campaign tells @FoxNews the staff is “undeterred.” https://t.co/PB1cP4r2gj — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing Yeah, make sure you base your entire vote on one thing that likely doesn't matter so much to people's living conditions in Maine. — Manda Gershon, Alaska Whisperer (@GershonManda) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing We don't need boys in Congress, Stephen. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing You love those socialist, northern, inbreeding, types, don’t you? — Andy the Builder (@207_Builder) November 3, 2026

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@StephenKing Stick to paper based fabulism. It doesn't translate to real life awfully well. — Patriot Queen (@QnPatriot) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing @Shartapus I love you Stephen but Troy is inbred. — SuperJewGrl (@SuperJewQueen) November 3, 2026

@StephenKing No one with a working brain buys it anymore. You're a has-been fiction writer who's so deep in make-believe you've forgotten the real world exists. Take your millions and ride off into the sunset. — Mickey (@MickeyTAM11) November 3, 2026

We tried to keep the comments clean, but the commenters didn't. They had plenty to say about Troy the Boy's familial relations.

If it makes King feel any better, Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been hit-and-miss for us conservatives. And as people pointed out above, Collins voted to confirm Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson. You can't complain about Kavanaugh and take Jackson seriously.

Troy the Boy Jackson … endorsed by Stephen King and Ms. Rachel.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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