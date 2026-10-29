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Biden and Harris Voter David French: ‘The Cruelty of Mass Deportation Extends to the Unborn’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 29, 2026 9:00 PM
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Biden and Harris Voter David French: ‘The Cruelty of Mass Deportation Extends to the Unborn’
NBC

Democrats are, unlike under the Obama and Biden administrations, keeping a close tally of how many illegal aliens in ICE custody die. As we reported on Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (or Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, if you prefer) and the Senate Judiciary Democrats were calling (again) for the abolition of ICE after the 28th death in ICE detention this year: an Salvadoran with convictions for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, and drug possession who hanged himself.

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David French, The New York Times' "conservative Christian" columnist who encouraged everyone to vote for devout Catholic Joe Biden, and his wife, Nancy, have words for conservatives who call themselves pro-lifers. ICE detainment has allegedly led to miscarriages and stillbirths. 

Nah, we're good, thanks.

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It's hard to take seriously someone appealing to pro-lifers who voted for Trump whose husband encouraged his readers to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Frenches didn't see anything cruel about abortion up until delivery.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ABORTION | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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