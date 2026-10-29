Biden and Harris Voter David French: ‘The Cruelty of Mass Deportation Extends to the Unborn’

Democrats are, unlike under the Obama and Biden administrations, keeping a close tally of how many illegal aliens in ICE custody die. As we reported on Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (or Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, if you prefer) and the Senate Judiciary Democrats were calling (again) for the abolition of ICE after the 28th death in ICE detention this year: an Salvadoran with convictions for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, and drug possession who hanged himself.

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David French, The New York Times' "conservative Christian" columnist who encouraged everyone to vote for devout Catholic Joe Biden, and his wife, Nancy, have words for conservatives who call themselves pro-lifers. ICE detainment has allegedly led to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Pro-lifers who voted for Trump: “The detainment of pregnant immigrants has led to delayed emergency treatment, miscarriages, and stillbirths.” But the number of pregnant detainees has significantly increased since President Trump took office in 2025. https://t.co/11IFatuusu — Nancy French (@NancyAFrench) October 28, 2026

Please read this piece. The cruelty of mass deportation extends to the unborn. — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 29, 2026

Nah, we're good, thanks.

@DavidAFrench There is no required cruelty. The administration has offered significant money and a plane ticket to anyone who volunteers to self-deport. The cruelty involved is coming from those who fail to self-deport. — AnimalFarm (@animalfarmnow) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Destroying birthright citizenship solves this. — Papa Alpaca 🦙🎃 (@DadaAlpaca) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Foreigners do not get to use their own children as hostages in a bid to continue extracting resources from ours. — Socrataesk 🇩🇰 (@Socrataesk) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Cruelty of deportation? The cruelty occurs on the way here at the hands of the cartels and traffickers. Incentivization by Democrats is the actual cruelty. You people are delusional. — 2ATexan (@2ndATexan) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Who is putting the unborn through these risky situations? Their mothers because they know an anchor baby is a free ticket to stay in the states. — BOATMON Enterprises (@BOATMONag) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Of course, this is obviously fake concern, but even so, note how this paid shill only cares about possible cruelty towards foreigners, and not the US citizens they defraud. — James T. Kirk Douglas (@GusLangenschmid) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Pregnant illegal aliens should be protected from harm by immediately deporting them. No detention centers, no holding cells, escort them to a plane and bless them with a ticket to repatriate them. — Mike Dunger (@ModernEzra) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench What does the cruelty of unfettered, and encouraged, illegal immigration get us? Boy do we wish you guys were asking these questions. — Oblomovka (@LeeJohn5536921) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench You and your friends LOVE abortion so spare me. — Sir Harry Flashman (@RealHarryFlash) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Fuck the anchor baby loophole and fuck your sanctimony. — Mitch Blackmore (@jugernautmitch) October 29, 2026

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@DavidAFrench If David would agree that all non-pregnant illegal aliens be deported to save the pregnant moms, conservatives would be fine with that trade. But David would never be okay with that because he thinks we’re wrong to enforce our borders at all. — womens rea (@texasprosecutor) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench They are free to leave at any time. You do know that right? — Gingerbread (@G1ngerbreadman1) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Does being pregnant grant one immunity from being held in a detention center for violating federal law? If knowingly pregnant, they should’ve never been allowed to cross the border illegally. But thanks to the Biden admin, we don’t how many illegals are in this country. — The Peg Leg of Gouverneur Morris (@peglegmorris) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Funny how you don’t mention the most humane thing is for them to not come here illegally in the first place. Do you think the coyotes and cartels care about the unborn? Admitting that though would mean you have to admit you’re a hypocrite. — Rutherford Coolidge (@RutherfordCool3) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench How are we supposed to exist as a country when we have grown men simping like this? Your forefathers would smack the piss out of you. — Herbe Villechaize (@Herbevillechaiz) October 29, 2026

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@DavidAFrench Is this supposed to make me wish I had voted for the demonically pro-abortion Harris as you did? — Jason Olson (@JasonOlson_) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench You support dems who have mobile murder vans at their convention. Please be quiet — Ellsworth Cowcat III Esq. (@CowcatEsq) October 29, 2026

@DavidAFrench Aw man, guess I'm not allowed to have a country 🤷🏻‍♂️ — John Gleen (@johngleen58) October 29, 2026

It's hard to take seriously someone appealing to pro-lifers who voted for Trump whose husband encouraged his readers to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Frenches didn't see anything cruel about abortion up until delivery.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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