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Jen Psaki Says New Press Secretary’s Briefing Was 'Basically an SNL Skit,' Will Circle Back to It

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 13, 2026 4:30 PM
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Jen Psaki Says New Press Secretary’s Briefing Was 'Basically an SNL Skit,' Will Circle Back to It
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The knives are out today for newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, who held her first press briefing on Tuesday. Some are saying that her career is already over, and she'll have a shorter tenure than Anthony Scaramucci. As our own Just Mindy reported just a bit ago, CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs has informed us that White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung has moved into Karoline Leavitt's old office, leaving Zacharia with the small corner office.

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Her debut was nothing spectacular, but former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who made the lateral move to MS NOW host, says the briefing was "basically an SNL skit," but we have to watch her show tonight for her to circle back to learn more (we won't be watching).

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To be gracious, we will admit that Karine Jean-Pierre was worse, which we didn't think was possible.

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Even now, Psaki is going to have to "circle back" in a few hours to let us know her critique of Zacharia's performance.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics JEN PSAKI | KATIE ZACHARIA | WHITE HOUSE

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