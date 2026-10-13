Jen Psaki Says New Press Secretary’s Briefing Was 'Basically an SNL Skit,' Will Circle Back to It

The knives are out today for newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, who held her first press briefing on Tuesday. Some are saying that her career is already over, and she'll have a shorter tenure than Anthony Scaramucci. As our own Just Mindy reported just a bit ago, CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs has informed us that White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung has moved into Karoline Leavitt's old office, leaving Zacharia with the small corner office.

Advertisement

🚨Newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia kicks off her first press briefing https://t.co/pFSlB7hKOR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2026

Her debut was nothing spectacular, but former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who made the lateral move to MS NOW host, says the briefing was "basically an SNL skit," but we have to watch her show tonight for her to circle back to learn more (we won't be watching).

Well that briefing was basically an SNL skit…except it wasnt…will have a lot more to say at 9pm — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki You should sit this one out — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki Circle back? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki Should she have responded that she would “circle back” like you did a bazillion times? — Wino Winnie 𝕏 (@Wino_Winnie) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki You really have zero self awareness. 🤡 https://t.co/S6OG24nAGu — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki You were the worst, not to mention, very difficult to look at. — nowIsee (@42889na) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki And yet she told more truth in that one briefing than you told your entire tenure. You do have one bright spot. You were not the worst. That title belongs to your highly unqualified successor. — The Chris Salcedo Show (@CSalcedoShow) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki That’s comical coming from the worst press secretary of all time. You couldn’t answer a single question. — Z (@insatiablevine) October 13, 2026

To be gracious, we will admit that Karine Jean-Pierre was worse, which we didn't think was possible.

@jrpsaki Your fake reaction is exactly what we would expect from fake news. — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki Holy hell, lady. Did you ever watch your own press conferences? — ✵°✵｡✰ 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚 ✰｡✵°✵ (@Mandi_17_) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki She’s much more capable and telegenic than you could ever be. — Augustus McCrae (@McCrae18509) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki More people watched her first press briefing than watch your dopey show in an entire week. — King Plato 2.0 (@DeanP11) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki Tell me more about "rare breakthrough cases" again, Jen, and do it while wearing two masks, please. https://t.co/DgWJyeLlDa — HomoConNYC (@HomoConNYC) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki You were an SNL skit every moment of every day and it was tragic. — Stacey Patriot (@StaceyLee2025) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki It’s hilarious how jealous you all are. — Madeline Renee (@MadelineBurland) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki Well, she was better than you were. You really sucked. — MM0731 (@mm_dfw) October 13, 2026

Advertisement

@jrpsaki Aww, look at you trying a high school mean-girl routine. Your jealousy is loud and clear — Dean (@DeanSr1164) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki Oh please, you were pitiful and we all felt sorry for you and your situation. Be better. — 🇺🇸HopefulAmerican🇺🇸 (@AftertheRain321) October 13, 2026

@jrpsaki As long as she doesn't say "circle back" for every single question, she is doing better than you. — Media Reboot (@media_reboot) October 13, 2026

Even now, Psaki is going to have to "circle back" in a few hours to let us know her critique of Zacharia's performance.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.