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‘Hard-Hitting’: White House Pool Report: Steven Cheung Gets Big Office, New Press Sec Gets Small One

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 13, 2026 3:10 PM
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‘Hard-Hitting’: White House Pool Report: Steven Cheung Gets Big Office, New Press Sec Gets Small One
Twitchy/Meme

In the latest hard-hitting reporting from the White House Press Pool (thank goodness they are there to keep Americans informed), we learn this little tidbit.

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What would the American public do without this pertinent information?

The press and its very own 'Burn Book'.

Libs are so weird.

Must be a slow news day.

The people demand more details.

That's an excellent question.

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To be fair, he is not a small man.

She's the new girl on the block. He's been there and served his time. He wanted the bigger office. That's the breaks.

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People with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

For what it's worth, Cheung seems happy with her work so far. 

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News Topics KAROLINE LEAVITT | KATIE ZACHARIA | WHITE HOUSE

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