‘Hard-Hitting’: White House Pool Report: Steven Cheung Gets Big Office, New Press Sec Gets Small One

In the latest hard-hitting reporting from the White House Press Pool (thank goodness they are there to keep Americans informed), we learn this little tidbit.

Steven Cheung is the current occupant of the large office in the White House West Wing traditionally occupied by the press secretary. Karoline Leavitt moved in to it after Taylor Budowich, Cheung moved in after Leavitt. New @PressSec Katie Zacharia is in the small corner office in that suite of rooms. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 13, 2026

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What would the American public do without this pertinent information?

Gossip? Meow! — Patrick Casey (@PatrickJCasey) October 13, 2026

The press and its very own 'Burn Book'.

Hard hitting news right here 🙄 — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) October 13, 2026

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec Fat man needs more room for his farts. — Danny Bloom🌷 (@danzu72) October 13, 2026

Libs are so weird.

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec My goodness, obsession at its greatest over who has more square inches. @WhiteHouse @StevenCheung47 — KY Princess in Exile Alt Account (@KYPrincessExile) October 13, 2026

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec Truly newsworthy…Not. — Linda (@LonghornLinda1) October 13, 2026

Must be a slow news day.

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec Has she unpacked? — Archie (@rgajr13) October 13, 2026

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec And? — Linda Quinn (@ljquinn) October 13, 2026

The people demand more details.

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec This is completely irrelevant to your readers and only matters to the people involved. Who is your reporting for? — ga_fr80 (@fra5352) October 13, 2026

That's an excellent question.

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec To be fair, that man needs a large office. Have you seen his head? — Lawrence (@SBinF) October 13, 2026

To be fair, he is not a small man.

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec Palace intrigue is really not that interesting. Real unvarnished news however is. Just saying 🤷‍♂️ — Cindy✨ (@yeshua458) October 13, 2026

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec Wow. What a thing to write with your freedom of the press — Joanana Republican (@Born4ThisMoment) October 13, 2026

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec This is the kind of hard hitting journalism we have come to associate with CBS and their friends in the mainstream media — Super Sean, Legit Boss (@DONKINGDONOSO) October 13, 2026

@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec So what's the story here.....he finally got the big office. That's how it works at work. Your boss gets the nice corner seat, when they leave another person does and when vacant you corner it. This is no scandal — Super Sean, Legit Boss (@DONKINGDONOSO) October 13, 2026

She's the new girl on the block. He's been there and served his time. He wanted the bigger office. That's the breaks.

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@JenniferJJacobs @PressSec Who cares about any of this? — SandiB (Slava Ukraini)🇺🇦🌈💙🌻🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇸 (@bluedgal) October 13, 2026

People with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

A tremendous start for the new White House @PressSec! She commanded the room and effectively reminded the American people of all the great work President Trump and his Administration has done thus far. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 13, 2026

For what it's worth, Cheung seems happy with her work so far.

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