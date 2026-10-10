DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Mehdi Hasan Pounces on CNN Report That a Majority of Hostage Deaths Can Be Traced to Israeli Actions

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 10, 2026 4:30 PM
Advertisement
Mehdi Hasan Pounces on CNN Report That a Majority of Hostage Deaths Can Be Traced to Israeli Actions
MSNBC

It's been two years since host Abby Phillip banned Republican author and consultant Ryan Girdusky from CNN NewsNight for shooting back at fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan, "I hope your beeper doesn't go off." Seriously, though … if there's any more Hasan could do to look more like a terrorist sympathizer, we don't know what it is. He takes profound offense whenever anyone says something implicating Hamas or Hezbollah. And now, with the third anniversary of Hamas taking 251 hostages just behind us, Hasan is hoping we forget just how those people managed to become hostages in the first place. 

Advertisement

CNN's Jerusalem correspondent, Jeremy Diamond, posits that the majority of deaths of the hostages taken by Hamas "can be traced back to Israeli military actions." Note that that figure includes "when Israeli military actions led captors to kill their hostages." Look what Israel made them do!

Recommended
Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist Just Mindy NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos' Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

We borrowed the mainstream media's parlance to report that Hasan pounced on CNN's report.

Advertisement

Without Hamas, there would have been zero hostages. Shame on CNN for suggesting that captors killing their hostages "can be traced back to Israeli military actions." They murdered a baby who "celebrated" his first birthday in captivity after being abducted as an infant.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CNN | HAMAS | HEZBOLLAH | ISRAEL | TERRORISM

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Just Mindy
NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

Brett T.
Brian Stelter Says Nuked ABC News Hit Piece on Trump’s Sons Was ‘Posted Prematurely’

Brian Stelter Says Nuked ABC News Hit Piece on Trump’s Sons Was ‘Posted Prematurely’

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos