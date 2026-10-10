Mehdi Hasan Pounces on CNN Report That a Majority of Hostage Deaths Can Be Traced to Israeli Actions

It's been two years since host Abby Phillip banned Republican author and consultant Ryan Girdusky from CNN NewsNight for shooting back at fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan, "I hope your beeper doesn't go off." Seriously, though … if there's any more Hasan could do to look more like a terrorist sympathizer, we don't know what it is. He takes profound offense whenever anyone says something implicating Hamas or Hezbollah. And now, with the third anniversary of Hamas taking 251 hostages just behind us, Hasan is hoping we forget just how those people managed to become hostages in the first place.

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CNN's Jerusalem correspondent, Jeremy Diamond, posits that the majority of deaths of the hostages taken by Hamas "can be traced back to Israeli military actions." Note that that figure includes "when Israeli military actions led captors to kill their hostages." Look what Israel made them do!

Our latest report about the 40 hostages who were abducted alive on Oct 7, but died in captivity is based on interviews with dozens of hostage families and Israeli mil & gov't officials. And it's layered. So I want to break down the most important findings, beginning with... 1/🧵 https://t.co/BzBpdSepb2 — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 8, 2026

We found 24/40 deaths can be traced back to Israeli military actions. That includes direct IDF strikes/gunfire, but also when Israeli military actions led captors to kill their hostages. That's not just us saying that: the IDF has acknowledged that in many of these cases /2 — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 8, 2026

“when Israeli military actions led captors to kill their hostages.” Nasty work from CNN. I’m not sure “Israel should have known if they tried to rescue civilian hostages, we’d happily slit their throats or use them as human shields” is quite the exoneration they think it is. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 10, 2026

@JDiamond1 When you say “traced back to Israeli military actions,” you mean that Israeli forces were approaching so Hamas murdered the hostages? @grok — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 8, 2026

@JDiamond1 100% of hostage deaths were due to being taken hostage in the first place. — Muad’Dib (@paulatreides99) October 8, 2026

@JDiamond1 You're absolutely loathsome. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 9, 2026

@JDiamond1 “Led captors to kill” This is disgusting Shame on you — Based Jew (@Ranger22421) October 8, 2026

@JDiamond1 “We found 24/40 deaths can be traced back to Israeli military actions. “ are you actually trying to say that the IDF is to blame for operating near the Hamas captors who then murdered hostages before the IDF could reach them? — Johnny Whitewater (@jwhitewater) October 8, 2026

@JDiamond1 "when israeli military actions led captors to kill their hostages" -- I would think the killers of the hostages are responsible for the killing of the hostages but @CNN would have you believe otherwise .... What a sick joke of a journalist — Andrew Pessin (@AndrewPessin) October 9, 2026

“Led captors to kill their hostages” Blaming the Israeli military for Hamas executing hostages is beyond despicable. This isn’t reporting, it’s garbage propaganda. Just shameful shit. Seriously, fuck you. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 8, 2026

@JDiamond1 All deaths can be traced back to Hamas kidnapping them. I hope that helps. — EndDisinfo 🇵🇸 🇮🇱 (@ScepticalAussie) October 9, 2026

@JDiamond1 No one forces captors to kill their victims. — William Green (@WillioHydro) October 9, 2026

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@JDiamond1 Oh yeah so innocent terrorists had no choice but to murder hostages — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) October 8, 2026

@JDiamond1 How many would have been killed if they had never been abducted? — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) October 8, 2026

@JDiamond1 Post lacks common sense. When you have taken a person captive you are responsible for everything that happens to them. — Tedward America (@StickelTedward) October 9, 2026

@JDiamond1 They were afraid the hostages would be rescued so they murdered them. Seriously, burn in hell. — The Pure Pop Pub (@IconicMidW) October 9, 2026

We borrowed the mainstream media's parlance to report that Hasan pounced on CNN's report.

A majority of the hostage deaths can be ‘traced back to Israeli military actions’! Good job Netanyahu! Good job IDF defenders in the West! 👏🏽👏🏽 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 8, 2026

@mehdirhasan Only a sick person would frame the execution of hostages by their Hamas kidnappers as being "traced back to Israeli military actions." Mehdi Hasan is only too happy to repeat that disgusting CNN lie because he hates Jews and excuses terrorists. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 9, 2026

@mehdirhasan Why were there hostages to begin with, Mehdi? — Ze'ev Mishpacha bat Bonds Wolf 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 📟 🎗🤟 (@ZeevMishpacha) October 8, 2026

@mehdirhasan You’ll blame everyone besides the people who actually took the hostages and killed them (including babies) — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) October 8, 2026

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@mehdirhasan Good god, you are utterly abhorrent. — Steven Seagull (@JooJanta200) October 8, 2026

@mehdirhasan I know it's a wild theory, and perhaps an intellectual of your caliber will find the flaws in it, but I'm thinking that the majority of hostage deaths can be traced back to the fact that *they were taken freakin' hostage*, — Mark Goldblatt (@MarkGoldblatt) October 9, 2026

@mehdirhasan Of course Mehdi is blaming Israel for Hamas terrorists killing hostages when the IDF came close to them. Brilliant. — Matias Mizrahi (@mizrahi_matias) October 8, 2026

@mehdirhasan Even if this were true, why were they in Gaza in the first place? Are you blaming Israelis for being kidnapped? — DKNY (@kanbar) October 9, 2026

@mehdirhasan You mean the terrorists you support murdered the hostages when their rescuers got close. — Wes (@WesHolmes16) October 10, 2026

@mehdirhasan So it's Israel's fault that they tried to rescue them and then Hamas killed them when the IDF got close? Your brain is boiled, Mehdi. — Matt Dearing 🇺🇸 (@dearmattdearing) October 9, 2026

@mehdirhasan Are there any jihadist murderers that you don't defend Mehdi Hasan ? — KittyTrouble (@CatSaavy) October 9, 2026

Without Hamas, there would have been zero hostages. Shame on CNN for suggesting that captors killing their hostages "can be traced back to Israeli military actions." They murdered a baby who "celebrated" his first birthday in captivity after being abducted as an infant.

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@mehdirhasan Hamas murdered those hostages but leave it up to Mehdi Hasan to completely fabricate a narrative. — Mike Gee (@MikeGeeNY00) October 8, 2026

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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