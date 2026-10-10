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Brian Stelter Says Nuked ABC News Hit Piece on Trump’s Sons Was ‘Posted Prematurely’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 10, 2026 8:00 PM
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Brian Stelter Says Nuked ABC News Hit Piece on Trump’s Sons Was ‘Posted Prematurely’
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As Twitchy reported on Thursday, ABC News pulled a story that claimed companies tied to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had landed more than $6 billion in Pentagon contracts. It wasn't given a correction or an editorial note, or any reason why it was pulled. It just vanished, leading all the people ginned up by Democrats who'd posted links to it to an error page. 

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On Friday, CNN chief media correspondent said that he was told the article was "published prematurely."

Palmer Luckey is founder of Anduriltech, which was apparently named in the piece.

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The post continues:

… politicians, and news outlets are sharing it with tens of millions of followers. We immediately contact ABC and demand they correct their false claims - after multiple rounds of refusal, they finally make a single one-word grammar edit. The editors stand by the reporting and insist the false claims are true. Finally, eight hours after I was forced to call them out publicly, they delete everything. The editors hide all the comments, the author deletes his X account, and the story is completely wiped from their website without any explanation, directly violating SPJ ethics standards and ABC's own internal rules. ABC is currently running a coverup operation, ignoring all of our requests for correction/retraction while telling their buddies to spread the word that this was nothing more than a CMS publication timeline error.

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The post continues:

… obsessions with one man. They would rather try and take down good companies and people who want to protect Americans in the process. I could name a number of other media companies who have tried all the same, with a total disregard for the truth. It’s criminal.

Stelter is correct for once in that the "premature publication" excuse "is obviously not a sufficient explanation." Seeing as this is Stelter's beat, maybe he could do some digging and find out exactly what happened to induce ABC News to delete the story.

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Come on, Stelter … don't let ABC News feed you some line about how the story was "published prematurely." Get to the bottom of it.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABC NEWS | BRIAN STELTER | DONALD TRUMP JR | FAKE NEWS | LAWSUIT

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