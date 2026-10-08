More Trans Violence: Police Find Guns and Militant Leftist Material in Probe of Threats Against ICE

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, the Justice Department has filed conspiracy to murder charges against James Cody Bryant of Bellingham, Washington, who identifies as transgender. Bryant was charged with assisting transgender school shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar, who had killed eight people, six of them children aged 11 to 13, at Tumbler Ridge School in British Columbia. Bryant had offered to send money to Van Rootselaar through his mother's PayPal account, but he wanted to do it anonymously because, as he said, "I kinda don't want her to see ur deadname."

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Thursday has brought with it more trans violence, or at least the threat of it. Three roommates face federal gun charges after police found guns and militant leftist material in an Alabama apartment during a probe of online death threats against ICE.

NEW: Police found a range of militant leftist material and guns in an Alabama apartment during a probe related to online death threats against ICE, court documents allege. Three roommates now face federal gun charges, including a Tennessee teen who allegedly ran from home and found community among fellow cop-hating leftists. He was also charged with the anti-ICE threats. Social media accounts the FBI tied to that suspect (Levi Belcher) suggest he calls himself a "trans white woman" and takes after John Brown. 🧵 — Hudson Crozier 🇺🇸 (@Hudson_Crozier) October 8, 2026

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… found community among fellow cop-hating leftists. He was also charged with the anti-ICE threats. Social media accounts the FBI tied to that suspect (Levi Belcher) suggest he calls himself a "trans white woman" and takes after John Brown.

Hudson Crozier writes for the Washington Examiner:

A runaway teenager’s string of police encounters and alleged threats to kill immigration agents led to three arrests in Alabama last month, court records show. Law enforcement tracked 18-year-old Levi Belcher of Tennessee after noticing threats on social media in December 2025, and after being reported missing by the suspect’s father the following month, the FBI alleged in criminal complaints. Investigations ultimately led Alabama police to search a Huntsville apartment on Sept. 10 to find it “littered with anti-government writings,” plus a rifle with “anti fascist” written on it, according to the charging documents. … Belcher, who went by “Cici” on Instagram, previously interacted with law enforcement as a minor due to open-source internet searches about “improvised devices” and a weapon-building guide called the Anarchist Cookbook, the FBI’s charging documents said. A federal office in Nashville already had a safety bulletin on Belcher by August 2026 due to those incidents.

@Hudson_Crozier @OneGodPerJar Ew, a Pepsi drinker. — Kaelan Deese (@KaelanDC) October 8, 2026

@Hudson_Crozier What’s the deal with trans people never cleaning their rooms — ron (@RonaldFrump2) October 8, 2026

@Hudson_Crozier That AR setup is more confused than this dude's gender. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) October 8, 2026

@Hudson_Crozier Ah, so that's what the ATF means when they talk about "adding material" to a pistol brace to turn it into a stock. Lol just put a real stock on it bro. You copped a felony with electrical tape. https://t.co/ffsPBNfXYC — Anonymous Stealth Bomber (@rl_libertarian) October 8, 2026

@Hudson_Crozier Is there a scope somewhere or is this just the most fucked setup I've seen on a rifle? — Redbeard (@RedbeardF451) October 8, 2026

@Hudson_Crozier Is that iron sights with a canted red dot? Lol. Lmao even. — Drew (@Ron_Pauls_Bat) October 8, 2026

@Hudson_Crozier Why the fuck do you need a canted 1x red dot. Why not rail a magnified scope and cant the iron sights. — Johnjeet (@LimeOvrPortland) October 8, 2026

@Hudson_Crozier 3D printed glock frame? https://t.co/PxuSLDm0eS — Thatsablackpill (@thatsablackpil) October 8, 2026

@Hudson_Crozier This is the kind of brainrot I imagine is common amongst Pepsi drinkers. — Polpetta Pazzo (@29realteef) October 8, 2026

@Hudson_Crozier You can tell they are trans by all the disgusting filth and garbage around their home. Dirty home means a dirty unwell mind. — Someone You Don’t Know (@0peny0urey3s) October 8, 2026

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These people were obviously confused about everything: gender, guns, and soft drink choice.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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