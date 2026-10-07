DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag

Hey, look, more trans violence. The Justice Department has released photos that Tumbler Ridge school shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar posted to his transgender buddy on the chat platform Discord. We didn't hear much about the shooting here in the United States because it took place in British Columbia, Canada. However, the Justice Department charged 30-year-old James Cody Bryant of Bellingham, Washington, with conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country. The two communicated online, and on the day of the attack, Bryant advised Van Rootselaar, who didn't know how to drive, on starting "her" car.

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And the trans community cries about "trans genocide" if you ban surgeries for minors.

The photos include a shot of the rifle in front of a trans flag, with a trans-colored sticker on the rifle and a suppressor in trans colors.

NEW: The DOJ released photos of the Tumbler Ridge school shooter's guns: a shotgun with a trans flag-colored sticker, posed before a trans flag, and a rifle with a suppressor in trans flag colors. Jesse Van Rootselaar killed eight people, six of them children aged 11 to 13. Van Rootselaar sent the photos on Discord to James Cody Bryant, who also identifies as transgender. Bryant, 30, of Bellingham, Washington, was charged yesterday with conspiracy to murder. Prosecutors say he helped plan the shooting and agreed to livestream it. — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 7, 2026

The post continues:

… Rootselaar sent the photos on Discord to James Cody Bryant, who also identifies as transgender. Bryant, 30, of Bellingham, Washington, was charged yesterday with conspiracy to murder. Prosecutors say he helped plan the shooting and agreed to livestream it.

Discord messages Jesse Van Rootselaar sent to James Cody Bryant: Aug. 8, 2025: "Getting 14 kills is a lot easier than getting 22, though if I got more than 22 it'd be simply the deadliest shooting in Canadian history period." Aug. 11, 2025: "I want people to hide because that means I can play hide and seek." Aug. 30, 2025, on stream quality: "I don't mind so long as I get a single kill on camera." Sept. 11, 2025, on recording audio: "Their last helpless moments on earth being recorded with the intent to be archived for viewing after the fact. The last thing they say, and their last movements, etc" Jan. 4, 2026: "Idc about their lives. The only tragedy is the loss of my own life" Jan. 6, 2026: "Just don't send the cops here cuz I'll start killing everyone I live with and then the cops" Jan. 21, 2026: "I need people to see it and personally witness the lives be impacted." Jan. 25, 2026, on how Bryant could send money: "My mum has a PayPal I think, idk if u can send it to her anonymously tho. I kinda don't want her to see ur deadname." Feb. 10, 2026: "I'm going now. Fr. Live. I shot them. Fuck." — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 7, 2026

The post continues:

… means I can play hide and seek." Aug. 30, 2025, on stream quality: "I don't mind so long as I get a single kill on camera." Sept. 11, 2025, on recording audio: "Their last helpless moments on earth being recorded with the intent to be archived for viewing after the fact. The last thing they say, and their last movements, etc." Jan. 4, 2026: "Idc about their lives. The only tragedy is the loss of my own life." Jan. 6, 2026: "Just don't send the cops here cuz I'll start killing everyone I live with and then the cops." Jan. 21, 2026: "I need people to see it and personally witness the lives be impacted." Jan. 25, 2026, on how Bryant could send money: "My mum has a PayPal I think, idk if u can send it to her anonymously tho. I kinda don't want her to see ur deadname." Feb. 10, 2026: "I'm going now. Fr. Live. I shot them. Fuck."

"I kinda don't want her to see ur deadname."

@KanekoaTheGreat And yet again it happens — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat The left have birthed an army of trans lunatics. — Kate (@kate_p45) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat Kind of weird how this was a twenty four hour story in Canada. You'd think a government that's aggressively trying to outlaw guns would use it to bolster their argument. Maybe there are extenuating circumstances. I guess we'll never know. — ThatGuyFromHS (@ThatGuyFromHS) October 7, 2026

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@KanekoaTheGreat In a common sense world, people would be asking if there is a correlation that we need to study here. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat The trans ideology teaches self hatred, hatred of God and hatred of the world. — Sean / The Cinch Review🍸 (@CinchReview) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat For truth in media, if anyone calls him a her, it should be required to say it with a little more honesty "her with a dick". He can still have his her pronoun, but with more truthfulness. — Tracy Martin (@IAmATMFirearms) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat I’m sure the mainstream media will report on this, right? — Charting Wins 🇺🇸 (@chartingwins) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat The party of violence at it again, using mentally ill kids to inflict terror on the rest of society. — Wayne_God (@WaynerGod) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat @TimRunsHisMouth More trans violence. We need to get these people mental care, not genitalia care. Bring back mental institutions — Tim Holden (@HoldenTim94118) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat Grok is so based. "Canadian outlets are still arguing over pronouns for a male who murdered children." — Insert Name Here (@BewareLeviathan) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat Trans identification is more and more proven to be a sign of major mental illness, and such teens are most likely going to inflict violence on others — Capt.PSP | Master Mariner ⚓ (@CaptPSPkx) October 7, 2026

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@KanekoaTheGreat Surprise! Every school shooter is trans. — Nok (@noktheartist) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat @elonmusk Um well that tracks…truly deranged and maniacal thinking and behavior. These people need mental illness therapy and psychiatric admission to a long term institution. — Melanie (@MelanieRHF) October 7, 2026

@KanekoaTheGreat It's great being Canadian and learning more about the situation from American media and social media than our own news outlets. — Hermitus Quailmin (@Cstorm1166) October 7, 2026

To be honest, this is the first we've heard of this mass shooting. You'd think a white man entering a school and killing eight kids could have been a bigger story.

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