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DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 07, 2026 8:00 PM
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DOJ Releases Photo of School Shooter’s Rifle With a Trans-Colored Sticker in Front of Trans Flag

Hey, look, more trans violence. The Justice Department has released photos that Tumbler Ridge school shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar posted to his transgender buddy on the chat platform Discord. We didn't hear much about the shooting here in the United States because it took place in British Columbia, Canada. However, the Justice Department charged 30-year-old James Cody Bryant of Bellingham, Washington, with conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country. The two communicated online, and on the day of the attack, Bryant advised Van Rootselaar, who didn't know how to drive, on starting "her" car.

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And the trans community cries about "trans genocide" if you ban surgeries for minors.

The photos include a shot of the rifle in front of a trans flag, with a trans-colored sticker on the rifle and a suppressor in trans colors.

The post continues:

… Rootselaar sent the photos on Discord to James Cody Bryant, who also identifies as transgender.

Bryant, 30, of Bellingham, Washington, was charged yesterday with conspiracy to murder.

Prosecutors say he helped plan the shooting and agreed to livestream it.

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The post continues:

… means I can play hide and seek." Aug. 30, 2025, on stream quality: "I don't mind so long as I get a single kill on camera." Sept. 11, 2025, on recording audio: "Their last helpless moments on earth being recorded with the intent to be archived for viewing after the fact. The last thing they say, and their last movements, etc." Jan. 4, 2026: "Idc about their lives. The only tragedy is the loss of my own life." Jan. 6, 2026: "Just don't send the cops here cuz I'll start killing everyone I live with and then the cops." Jan. 21, 2026: "I need people to see it and personally witness the lives be impacted." Jan. 25, 2026, on how Bryant could send money: "My mum has a PayPal I think, idk if u can send it to her anonymously tho. I kinda don't want her to see ur deadname." Feb. 10, 2026: "I'm going now. Fr. Live. I shot them. Fuck."

"I kinda don't want her to see ur deadname."

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To be honest, this is the first we've heard of this mass shooting. You'd think a white man entering a school and killing eight kids could have been a bigger story. 

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News Topics CANADA | CRIME | DOJ | MASS SHOOTING | TRANSGENDER

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