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Anchor Baby Congresswoman Celebrates Birthright Citizenship Ruling by 'Sell-Out Supreme Court'

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on June 30, 2026
Netroots Nation

As you know, in a 6-3 decision on Tuesday in Trump v. Barbara, the Supreme Court affirmed lower court rulings blocking President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens and birthright tourists. Trump came out swinging, though, calling on Congress to pass legislation with his full support. According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, at least two GOP senators are already out with calls for Congress to take action:

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Among those celebrating the decision was self-described anchor baby Rep. Delia C. Ramirez.

The post continues:

… in our hearts and in our communities: the 14th Amendment extends the promise of citizenship to everyone born in the U.S. Immigrants belong.

No one can deny that immigrants today are also the inheritors of the promise of America - just like so many of my colleagues' ancestors were.

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And just before posting her victory lap for anchor babies everywhere, she posted this about the "sell-out Supreme Court":

One more member of Congress fighting harder for her "immigrant neighbors" than American citizens.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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