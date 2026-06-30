Anchor Baby Congresswoman Celebrates Birthright Citizenship Ruling by 'Sell-Out Supreme Court'

As you know, in a 6-3 decision on Tuesday in Trump v. Barbara, the Supreme Court affirmed lower court rulings blocking President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens and birthright tourists. Trump came out swinging, though, calling on Congress to pass legislation with his full support. According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, at least two GOP senators are already out with calls for Congress to take action:

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GOP Senators Katie Britt (R-AL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) both out with immediate calls for Congress to take action to end birthright citizenship.



Expect that momentum to grow within Republicans. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 30, 2026

They can't even pass the Save America Act.



There is zero chance they pass a law to end birthright citizenship.



The GOP Senate is spineless. — CAPITALIST (@1776Capitalist) June 30, 2026

Among those celebrating the decision was self-described anchor baby Rep. Delia C. Ramirez.

I am the proud daughter of Guatemalan immigrants.⁰⁰I am a proud “anchor baby.”⁰⁰AND I AM AN AMERICAN! — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) June 30, 2026

I am the proud, defiant daughter of Maria Elvira Ramirez Guerra, a Guatemalan immigrant who crossed the border pregnant with me. Regardless of what some of my colleagues might call me, I am a citizen by birthright and an AMERICAN!



Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what we know… pic.twitter.com/W4EKiQFITB — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) June 30, 2026

The post continues:

… in our hearts and in our communities: the 14th Amendment extends the promise of citizenship to everyone born in the U.S. Immigrants belong. No one can deny that immigrants today are also the inheritors of the promise of America - just like so many of my colleagues' ancestors were.

A Congresswoman who was born to an illegal alien who crossed our border while pregnant with her celebrates the Supreme Court rendering American citizenship meaningless. https://t.co/Zr5Un1JjUx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 30, 2026

Thank you for proving why birthright citizenship is a mistake https://t.co/OdMXcEM4Aa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2026

Your mom broke our immigration laws by crossing our borders illegally while pregnant. Is that what makes you proud? — Restore America for Americans!🇺🇸 (@anti_warhawk) June 30, 2026

Notice she didn't say proud American — Responce DeLeon (@BerryhillRl) June 30, 2026

The fact that you have zero loyalty to America and are serving in our government is terrifying. — Beach Belle (@Com_mon_Sen_sed) June 30, 2026

Your voting record says you’re not an American — Gunslinger 🇺🇸 (@9mmgunslinger) June 30, 2026

An illegal anchor baby is celebrating a major win for illegal anchor babies.



From Congress.



What a fcking joke. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2026

You are the last person who should be making an argument for birthright citizenship given your egregious history. — Senator Scott Whiner (@Scott_Whiner) June 30, 2026

Your parents escaped socialism and poverty. Don’t bring it here. — Absolute Resolve Fella (@mack_a_d00) June 30, 2026

You specify that you are proud to be the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants.



You specify that you are proud to be an anchor baby.



You do NOT specify that you are proud to be an American.



What should we infer from this? — Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) June 30, 2026

You have zero allegiance to America whatsoever and are the prime example of why we need to get rid of birthright citizenship. — God & Country (@GodandCountryy) June 30, 2026

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And just before posting her victory lap for anchor babies everywhere, she posted this about the "sell-out Supreme Court":

The sell-out Supreme Court did Trump and Miller’s bidding by putting TPS holders and asylum seekers at risk of deportation.



But let me be clear: IL-03 is proud of our immigrant neighbors and, together, we will protect them, fighting back against the xenophobia, white supremacy,… https://t.co/vhiU8nvZnh — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) June 30, 2026

One more member of Congress fighting harder for her "immigrant neighbors" than American citizens.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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