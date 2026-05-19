Sen. John Cornyn Notes That Trump 'Has Consistently Called Me a Friend in This Race'

It's election day in Kentucky, and as our own Just Mindy reported, Rep. Thomas Massie, whose opponent was endorsed by President Donald Trump, or someone in his campaign, sent out the text of an endorsement he received from Trump … in 2022. With the date removed.

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Texas runoff elections are coming up on May 26, and as Mindy also reported, Trump on Tuesday endorsed incumbent Sen. John Cornyn's opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

We first heard the news from Fox News' Bill Melugin at 12:33 p.m., and Cornyn posted this at 12:59 p.m., so we're not sure if he knew or not when he posted it that Trump had chosen to endorse Paxton over him. It's a pathetic attempt either way.

I have worked closely with President Trump through both of his Presidential terms and voted with him more than 99% of the time. He has consistently called me a friend in this race. It is now time for Texas Republican voters to decide if they want a strong nominee to help our GOP… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 19, 2026

The post continues:

… candidates down ballot and defeat Talarico in November, or a weak nominee who jeopardizes everything we care about. I trust the Republican voters of Texas.

James Talarico will be defeated in November, but not by Cornyn.

Then why didn't he endorse you? — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) May 19, 2026

Ouch.

All you had to do was pass the SAVE America Act.



Call Senate Majority Leader Thune right now & demand a vote. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 19, 2026

Paxton said back in March that he'd drop out of the race if Senate leadership would nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act.

You probably should’ve passed the Save America Act. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 19, 2026

You realize you had a layup chance at an endorsement with the SAVE America Act and you blew it. It should be studied in history books as a prime example of pure political malpractice. — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) May 19, 2026

You should have supported the SAVE America Act.



Good riddance. — Matt Morse (@MattMorseTV) May 19, 2026

You’re done, Cornyn. Go learn to code 💻 — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) May 19, 2026

Too bad @johncornyn



Being Thune's favorite RINO is the kiss of death (politically)! — Dan Hill (@dandinohill) May 19, 2026

All you had to do to get Trump's endorsement is support the SAVE Act, something 80% of voters support. You and Thune are the only reasons it has not passed. Now you are done. You and Thune alone are to blame—no one else. https://t.co/97nJPNGKvE — Mr. Skeptic 🧐 (@rickbrunner) May 19, 2026

You won’t be missed. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) May 19, 2026

Your entire post is a lie, you haven’t done squat in the Senate. We had to hold our nose when voting in the past for you but alas we finally have a primary candidate that can put you to pasture — Mr. Mike (@MBOKSR_) May 19, 2026

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You could have retired and gone out a winner.



You’re old, sir. You should have passed the torch and spent your time with the grandkids.



Was it pride? Lust for power? Inertia?



I don’t think you understand the existential threat that is the Democratic Party.



Enjoy retirement. — InsideJob (@michaelandanneb) May 19, 2026

All you had to do was what Americans asked for: pass the SAVE America Act. — Valerie McE🇺🇸🌵 (@mc_v64) May 19, 2026

Will Cornyn drop out and endorse Paxton? No way.

We're not sure which is more pathetic: if Cornyn published this post before or after Trump had endorsed Paxton.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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