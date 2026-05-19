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Sen. John Cornyn Notes That Trump 'Has Consistently Called Me a Friend in This Race'

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's election day in Kentucky, and as our own Just Mindy reported, Rep. Thomas Massie, whose opponent was endorsed by President Donald Trump, or someone in his campaign, sent out the text of an endorsement he received from Trump … in 2022. With the date removed.

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Texas runoff elections are coming up on May 26, and as Mindy also reported, Trump on Tuesday endorsed incumbent Sen. John Cornyn's opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

We first heard the news from Fox News' Bill Melugin at 12:33 p.m., and Cornyn posted this at 12:59 p.m., so we're not sure if he knew or not when he posted it that Trump had chosen to endorse Paxton over him. It's a pathetic attempt either way.

The post continues:

… candidates down ballot and defeat Talarico in November, or a weak nominee who jeopardizes everything we care about. I trust the Republican voters of Texas.

James Talarico will be defeated in November, but not by Cornyn.

Ouch.

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Paxton said back in March that he'd drop out of the race if Senate leadership would nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act.

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Will Cornyn drop out and endorse Paxton? No way. 

We're not sure which is more pathetic: if Cornyn published this post before or after Trump had endorsed Paxton.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON TEXAS

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