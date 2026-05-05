Reuters: The Supreme Court ‘Gutted’ a Core Voting Rights Act Protection

It's a banner day for headlines in the legacy media. As we reported earlier, CNN posted that the Department of Education had launched a Title IX investigation into Smith College — an all-women's college — in the Trump administration's "latest move to limit trans rights." Now, here's Reuters reporting on a demonstration against the Supreme Court's recent ruling that race-based congressional districts are unconstitutional. According to Reuters, though, the Supreme Court "gutted a core Voting Rights Act protection." This is what happens when you hire activists to cover news stories.

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Demonstrators took to the streets of New Orleans rallying against a US Supreme Court ruling that gutted a core Voting Rights Act protection https://t.co/lFJw9reyr0 pic.twitter.com/q0001xPKqU — Reuters (@Reuters) May 5, 2026

You'll notice that the caption in the video waters it down a bit, but not much: "Demonstrators in New Orleans protest a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that weakens the Voting Rights Act." Weakens? How about, "upheld the Voting Rights Act?"

@grok explain to Reuters like they are 13 yrs old how this lead is false. — Richard Sovereignty (@RLSovereignty) May 5, 2026

Everyone can still vote not one person is restricted from voting and you know it — Jake David (@caringdadusa) May 5, 2026

It's the law. Deal with it. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 5, 2026

Delegitimizing the Supreme Court decisions is extremely dangerous to our democracy. — Nerts (@vonbismark) May 5, 2026

Did Ketanji Brown Jackson write that headline?

VRA did NOT take away one person's vote. Misleading, gaslighting, or plain lying? — Dee Bedo (@dee_bedo) May 5, 2026

The decision ended gerrymandering based on race. That’s a good thing. — Steve (@Steve3449) May 5, 2026

No more racist maps giving free congressional seats away. Get over it and work harder. — Wharf Rat (@joshtpa) May 5, 2026

"Gutted"...



You people are a disgrace to journalism... — Suntzu777 🇺🇸 (@suntzu77733) May 5, 2026

Gutted? How about removed racism and recognized that white people aren’t inherently prejudiced AND dumb and will vote for the best candidate regardless of the color of that candidate’s skin??? — Keith Quackenbush (@quackenbushk) May 5, 2026

I certainly find it interesting how you're using Democrat, talking points and exact word "gutted" an failing to explain how this ruling eliminates racism by giving a race advantages based on the color of their skin. — Tann Summers (@voiceUSA702) May 5, 2026

No voting qualification or prerequisite to voting or standard, practice, or procedure shall be imposed or applied … in a manner which results in a denial or abridgement of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color. And how is this gutted? — Bacon (@Michael19059347) May 5, 2026

Media word: "Gutted" — AAE (@AAC0519) May 5, 2026

They borrowed it directly from the DNC.

Bullshit headline. — THX1968 (@THX1968) May 5, 2026

It's not that hard to get it right. Just say demonstrators marched against a SCOTUS ruling that they say gutted a core Voting Rights Act protection. They'd be saying so incorrectly, but at least try to keep it factual, Reuters.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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