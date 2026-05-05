VIP
Mexicans Rage at American Beach Home: 'Stay Out' – But Migration and Remittances...
CNN: Trump Admin Opening Investigation Into Smith College in ‘Latest Move to Limit...
Katie Miller Confronts Biased Abby Phillip — HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte: 'Her Husband IS...
'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna...
LA Mayor Karen Bass Wastes $250K on Anti-ICE Virtue Signal ... Useless Taxpayer-Funded...
Katie Pavlich DECIMATES Brian Tyler Cohen for Dishonestly Insinuating She Cut Him Off...
James Woods Bestows GREATEST Nickname EVER on Katie Porter While Sharing Her Cringe...
Corrupt Obama Judge Demands Special Treatment After WHCD Attack
WELL, What Do You KNOW?! Jessica Tarlov's Iranian Clip Left Out a BUNCH...
Noah Rothman Takes Snot-Nosed, Soy-Boy Adam Mockler to the CLEANERS for Disrespecting the...
VIP
Pete Hegseth Delivers Warning to Islamic Regime With a Heapin' Helpin' of FAFO...
Super-Wealthy Hollyweirdo Sarah Paulson Performs the Most Tone-Deaf Protest EVER at the Me...
And Here We GOOO! DataRepublican's Thread Calls Down the THUNDER on Woke Right...
Snot-Nose Who Cried on X After Scott Jennings ENDED Him Tries Same Thing...

Reuters: The Supreme Court ‘Gutted’ a Core Voting Rights Act Protection

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 05, 2026
Meme

It's a banner day for headlines in the legacy media. As we reported earlier, CNN posted that the Department of Education had launched a Title IX investigation into Smith College — an all-women's college — in the Trump administration's "latest move to limit trans rights." Now, here's Reuters reporting on a demonstration against the Supreme Court's recent ruling that race-based congressional districts are unconstitutional. According to Reuters, though, the Supreme Court "gutted a core Voting Rights Act protection." This is what happens when you hire activists to cover news stories.

Advertisement

You'll notice that the caption in the video waters it down a bit, but not much: "Demonstrators in New Orleans protest a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that weakens the Voting Rights Act." Weakens? How about, "upheld the Voting Rights Act?"

Did Ketanji Brown Jackson write that headline?

Recommended

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do
Sam J.
Advertisement

They borrowed it directly from the DNC.

It's not that hard to get it right. Just say demonstrators marched against a SCOTUS ruling that they say gutted a core Voting Rights Act protection. They'd be saying so incorrectly, but at least try to keep it factual, Reuters.

***

 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do
Sam J.
Katie Miller Confronts Biased Abby Phillip — HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte: 'Her Husband IS a White Nationalist'
justmindy
James Woods Bestows GREATEST Nickname EVER on Katie Porter While Sharing Her Cringe MeidasTouch Interview
Sam J.
Katie Pavlich DECIMATES Brian Tyler Cohen for Dishonestly Insinuating She Cut Him Off During Interview
Sam J.
WELL, What Do You KNOW?! Jessica Tarlov's Iranian Clip Left Out a BUNCH of Her Getting DROPPED (Watch)
Sam J.
CNN: Trump Admin Opening Investigation Into Smith College in ‘Latest Move to Limit Trans Rights’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do Sam J.
Advertisement