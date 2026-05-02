Matt Van Swol Has Words for Organizers of ‘Kids Over Corporations’ Rally That...
Bill Maher Reminds 'No Kings' Democrats That They're a Total Joke
Let's Flash Back to a Time When EVERY Late Night Show Host (and...
Elizabeth Warren Assigns Blame for JetBlue/Spirit Merger Getting Blocked Under Biden While...
WATCH: Poodles and Bullet-Proof Vests? President Trump's Got Jokes
'Arsonist and Firefighter' Elizabeth Warren Just Got Community Note Nuked Over Her 'Compet...
VIP
Sean Duffy Lambastes Elizabeth Warren and Team Biden in a Brutal Reality Check...
Watch the Look on Gavin Newsom's Face As Bill Maher Torches His High...
Guess What the AP Did NOT Mention in Their Story About Spirit Airlines...
Elizabeth Warren's 2-Year-Old 'Biden Win for Flyers' Brag Has Aged Wonderfully (So Has...
Jim Acosta: Scott Jennings on CNN Represents a ‘MAGA State TV World That...
Maine Squeeze? MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough Appears to Have Finally Found His Mr....
Sick Take: 'Sure He's a Nazi, But Blue No Matter Who' Regarding Maine...
Socialist Seattle Mayor Gets Aggressively Saved By Handlers When a Reporter Politely Asks...

First-Grade Teacher: May Day Protest Is Really Cool Way to Teach K-6 How to Get Their Power Back

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 02, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy just reported, parents were left scrambling for child care when at least 11 school districts in North Carolina canceled classes at the last minute so that the teachers could participate in what the union called a "Kids Over Corporations" rally on the Marxist holy day of May 1. As we reported last week, the Chicago Teachers' Union, famous for tweeting during the COVID-19 lockdowns that "the push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny," joined with Mayor Brandon Johnson in calling for city schools to close on May Day so that teachers and students would be free to protest ICE, President Trump, capitalism, etc. Instead of closing schools, though, they settled on declaring May 1 a "Civic Day of Action."

Advertisement

This first-grade teacher from the Chicago Teachers' Union said her school was organizing kindergartners through sixth graders to march. Kindergartners.

She mentioned that the teachers would have their little workers making signs and banners as "art projects" and were learning "This Land Is Your Land," written by communist Woody Guthrie as an alternative to "America the Beautiful." She thought it was a "really cool way for us to show students they can take their power back."

Recommended

Matt Van Swol Has Words for Organizers of ‘Kids Over Corporations’ Rally That Canceled School
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

It was really diabolical to call for a "Civic Day of Action" on May Day. Teachers were upset that the communist holiday fell on a weekday when they were supposed to be in the classroom, so they found a way out of it and a way to involve the students.

Speaking of students, here's one participating in the "Civic Day of Action" by reading from her phone:

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO COMMUNISM EDUCATION MARXISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Van Swol Has Words for Organizers of ‘Kids Over Corporations’ Rally That Canceled School
Brett T.
Bill Maher Reminds 'No Kings' Democrats That They're a Total Joke
Doug P.
Elizabeth Warren Assigns Blame for JetBlue/Spirit Merger Getting Blocked Under Biden While She Cheered
Doug P.
Let's Flash Back to a Time When EVERY Late Night Show Host (and Other Lefties) LOVED Censorship
Doug P.
WATCH: Poodles and Bullet-Proof Vests? President Trump's Got Jokes
FuzzyChimp
Watch the Look on Gavin Newsom's Face As Bill Maher Torches His High Speed Rail Sham and Other Insanity
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Matt Van Swol Has Words for Organizers of ‘Kids Over Corporations’ Rally That Canceled School Brett T.
Advertisement