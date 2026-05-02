First-Grade Teacher: May Day Protest Is Really Cool Way to Teach K-6 How to Get Their Power Back

As Twitchy just reported, parents were left scrambling for child care when at least 11 school districts in North Carolina canceled classes at the last minute so that the teachers could participate in what the union called a "Kids Over Corporations" rally on the Marxist holy day of May 1. As we reported last week, the Chicago Teachers' Union, famous for tweeting during the COVID-19 lockdowns that "the push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny," joined with Mayor Brandon Johnson in calling for city schools to close on May Day so that teachers and students would be free to protest ICE, President Trump, capitalism, etc. Instead of closing schools, though, they settled on declaring May 1 a "Civic Day of Action."

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This first-grade teacher from the Chicago Teachers' Union said her school was organizing kindergartners through sixth graders to march. Kindergartners.

She mentioned that the teachers would have their little workers making signs and banners as "art projects" and were learning "This Land Is Your Land," written by communist Woody Guthrie as an alternative to "America the Beautiful." She thought it was a "really cool way for us to show students they can take their power back."

"We are organizing our school so that the kindergarten through 6th grade students are also going to be able to march." pic.twitter.com/pJJtOoUlhr — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 1, 2026

This shit really pisses me off and I don’t even have children — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) May 1, 2026

That is not the teachers' job.

Nor is it the students' concern.

These people have no business in the classroom. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) May 2, 2026

This is why public schools must be dismantled and rebuilt from the ground up! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) May 1, 2026

Schools are for teaching skills in a classroom.



Taking children out of schools to participate in your protest of the week is not why teachers are paid.



Every teacher/administrator that approves and/or participates in these activities should be fired.



It's taxpayer money. — Tom (@irishteo) May 1, 2026

All federal funding should be pulled from the schools that are participating with this. We don’t send our kids to school to learn how to protest or how to miss class for some leftist ideology. — Mary Witkowski (@dreamfocus1) May 1, 2026

This should be illegal. It is unbelievable that so many school districts are taking a school day to protest capitalism

Any teacher not at work should be fired — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) May 1, 2026

Activists should not get to use students for their political purposes. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) May 1, 2026

Fire all teachers that are in the teachers union. They aren’t teachers, they are activists and don’t care about their job. They were hired to teach not protest. — Bella Blue 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ancam0398) May 2, 2026

They get this from their teachers college. Teachers are explicitly trained to inculcate activism in their students. This is missionary work, creating the next generation of radical communists. This won’t end until the teachers colleges are completely reformed. — Kralik (@earlkralik) May 1, 2026

Complete indoctrination of kids starting in Kindergarten. They definitely don't teach. There are schools in Chicago where 75% of the students do not meet state standards, but they are taking them out on May Day to protest and chant. — Charles (@MadisonCKS) May 1, 2026

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Fire her. She's preaching her politics & indoctrinating children to beliefs that many of their parents do not agree with. In other words, she's cavalier & arrogant about warping young minds to suit herself and her needs. It's not empowerment. It's brainwashing & it's selfish. — DotEnergy (@GetDotEnergy) May 1, 2026

Celebrating communism which has easily killed 100 million people in the last century is the most insane thing an American could be doing today. We have to destroy the teachers unions across this nation and radically change who is educating our children — Jbob (@Jbob198X) May 1, 2026

It was really diabolical to call for a "Civic Day of Action" on May Day. Teachers were upset that the communist holiday fell on a weekday when they were supposed to be in the classroom, so they found a way out of it and a way to involve the students.

Speaking of students, here's one participating in the "Civic Day of Action" by reading from her phone:

This is what the Chicago Teachers Union did today instead of teaching children, the majority of whom are already academically behind.



This speaker is a “youth organizer” (indoctrinator) and refers to the Trump administration as a “white supremacist regime.”



Defund the CTU! pic.twitter.com/Ip4edo7m1r — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) May 1, 2026

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