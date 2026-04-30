Libs Like Keith Olbermann Debate the Real Meaning of '86', Insist It's Not a Mob Term

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, former FBI Director James Comey was indicted by the Department of Justice for a second time for his "8647" Instagram post. A former Justice Department official told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that it "might be the worst case DOJ has filed in my lifetime." The thing is, if "8647" isn't a threat against President Donald Trump, then why is every other grandmother at the No Kings protests wearing an 8647 T-shirt or button?

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This editor admitted he thought the case was flimsy, but now that Trump has told Collins that to 86 means to kill in mob slang, liberals are coming out to argue that it means no such thing. We wonder why Comey thought that seashell formation was so cool, then.

COLLINS: Do you really think that Comey was threatening your life with that post?



TRUMP: Well if anybody knows anything about crime, they know '86' is a mob term for 'kill 'em.' You ever see the movies? pic.twitter.com/jeZixGF9Ks — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2026

Keith Olbermann pitched in and corrected the president, saying that the mob term is to "deep six" someone.

Btw it's "deep six" is the mob term



"86" is Trump's IQ https://t.co/9bYwv8Uapz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 30, 2026

Hey MAGA is there a single instance of a mob movie with dialogue of ‘86’ that means ‘kill em’?



Anyone?



Anyone?



Bueller? https://t.co/e2fJV1Zktk — Dave Thul (@davethul) April 30, 2026

Idiots like you make it too easy, Keith. pic.twitter.com/HJ3vZpNYgW — citizen_X (@citizen_redpill) April 30, 2026

I remember in The Godfather 2 when Michael tells his henchmen he doesn’t want to 86 Fredo while his mother is alive. And once his mother goes 86, then they can 86 his brother. — El Portis 🇵🇷🇪🇸 (@Elportisss) April 30, 2026

“86” is your career. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 30, 2026

The term deep six came from mariners in the mid 20th century. It did not come from the mob

You are truly a moron and you think your smart 😆 — the Vin man (@VinceScott28830) April 30, 2026

Yet, it remains true that "86" means eliminate. — Polly Wolly doodles (@PollyPo42921975) April 30, 2026

Remember when Rep. Dan Goldman said he'd never heard the term "bloodbath" used in an economic context? Now, all of the TDS-addled liberals are claiming that to 86 something is kitchen talk to take the item off the menu. So is that what the cool seashell formation and all of those T-shirts mean? Take Item 47 off the menu?

Deep six is what your last four employers did to your dumb ass — Scott Free (@ScottPrate91971) April 30, 2026

I'll give you a pass on this, Keith. You've never served in the military. Or the FBI. Or read a book about either.



So you apparently have no idea what '86' means. — Edgarson (@Edgarson_777) April 30, 2026

What's the term when you attempt to demonstrate someone else's ignorance and end up showing your own? 🤣 — WriteDad (@WriteDad) April 30, 2026

Law enforcement definitely knows "86" snd what it implies. Shut up, man. Go lose your shit somewhere else. You're pathetic. — Kimberly Cratty (@NubbysMom) April 30, 2026

You continually tells us the truth about yourself: Inept, factless, useless, ignorant, unprofessional, disgraceful, inadequate, etc. It’s a wonder you ever worked in the media but the hacks that killed journalism are a dime a dozen in the USA as we speak. That is quite telling. — TMac4OU (@boomermcclain) April 30, 2026

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So Keith is a mob expert.....



In the mafia, the term "86" refers to taking someone "eight miles out of town" and putting them "six feet under."

86 is how many times a day you should be remitted to a mental wardhttps://t.co/dnGHEHf8eR — BourneReacher (@BourneReacher) April 30, 2026

What? Newsweek even did a story on it?

Let's not hear any sob stories about any "8646" gear that might have been out there, then. It just meant that the restaurant was out of Joe Biden.

Eat a dried booger and seek help Keith. — Aardvark Wrangler🍻🇺🇸⚠️ (@aardvarkcatcher) April 30, 2026

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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