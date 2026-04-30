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Libs Like Keith Olbermann Debate the Real Meaning of '86', Insist It's Not a Mob Term

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 30, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, former FBI Director James Comey was indicted by the Department of Justice for a second time for his "8647" Instagram post. A former Justice Department official told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that it "might be the worst case DOJ has filed in my lifetime." The thing is, if "8647" isn't a threat against President Donald Trump, then why is every other grandmother at the No Kings protests wearing an 8647 T-shirt or button?

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This editor admitted he thought the case was flimsy, but now that Trump has told Collins that to 86 means to kill in mob slang, liberals are coming out to argue that it means no such thing. We wonder why Comey thought that seashell formation was so cool, then.

Keith Olbermann pitched in and corrected the president, saying that the mob term is to "deep six" someone.

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Remember when Rep. Dan Goldman said he'd never heard the term "bloodbath" used in an economic context? Now, all of the TDS-addled liberals are claiming that to 86 something is kitchen talk to take the item off the menu. So is that what the cool seashell formation and all of those T-shirts mean? Take Item 47 off the menu?

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What? Newsweek even did a story on it?

Let's not hear any sob stories about any "8646" gear that might have been out there, then. It just meant that the restaurant was out of Joe Biden.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DOJ DONALD TRUMP JAMES COMEY KEITH OLBERMANN

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'He Should Withdraw the Statement, IMMEDIATELY!' — Trump Hammers Jeffries for Calling SCOTUS Illegitimate justmindy
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