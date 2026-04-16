Judge Again Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom, Says Bunker Can Proceed

There's going to be a White House ballroom, no matter how much liberals cry about it. They call it "Trump's ballroom," as if he were taking it with him when he leaves office. It will be a permanent replacement for canvas tents or porta-potties that the White House uses now for large events. Recently, The New York Times coordinated with some architectural experts to complain that the new White House ballroom is "too tall" and "unnecessarily big."

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As we reported on March 31, a judge blocked construction of the ballroom until the White House had received authorization from Congress. Now, the same judge has again blocked construction of the ballroom, saying that the White House can go ahead with the bunker underneath, but construction stops there.

Breaking news: A judge limited President Trump’s planned White House ballroom, saying construction could proceed on an underground portion deemed necessary by the military, not on the 90,000-square-foot addition he has eyed to entertain VIP guests. https://t.co/QKGEYijKXf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 16, 2026

Dan Diamond and Jonathan Edwards report:

A federal judge set new limits on President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom, saying construction could proceed only on an underground portion of the project deemed necessary by the military, and not on the 90,000-square-foot aboveground addition that Trump has eyed to entertain VIP guests. “National security is not a blank check to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity,” U.S. District Judge Richard Leon wrote Thursday. He said the Trump administration could also take steps to secure the construction site to make it safe for people on the White House grounds. Leon, an appointee of President George W. Bush, last month ordered a halt to Trump’s planned $400 million project, ruling that it could not continue until the president obtains approval from Congress.

Ignore him.

The National Trust has ZERO legal standing on this issue. These judges are so ridiculous. — ComputerSage (@ComputerSageJAB) April 16, 2026

A judge can go fuck himself. He's way outside of his lane. Legislating from the bench is fucking garbage. — Pliny the Middle Child 🇺🇸 (@FellFister13) April 16, 2026

Build it anyway, screw the judge. — PissedOffEagle (@PissedOffEagle) April 16, 2026

@SecWar Sign an order stating the ballroom is necessary as part of the defense structure. That ought to offset the judges abuse of the judicial overreach. — Paul Hurt (@armypah) April 16, 2026

It isn’t for VIP guests you idiots. It’s for any function that requires something that currently requires tents being set up — SusanMAdams (@SusanMAdams) April 16, 2026

A free ballroom is a problem again. We live in stupid times. — OneOpinion23 (@OneOpinion23) April 16, 2026

This judge must be power-crazed, micromanaging a construction project, really? With all due respect, just ignore his rants! — Occult (@predictevents) April 16, 2026

Malevolent judiciary must be reigned in. I want them arrested, prosecuted and put in prison. — AlmostAntique (@AlmostAntique44) April 16, 2026

Screw him. Not his place to decide. — bryko (@brkohn) April 16, 2026

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Too bad. It’s going to happen regardless — Dylan Massett (@mapletone) April 16, 2026

If BDS weren't taken already, we'd use it for Ballroom Derangement Syndrome. One Democrat advised potential 2028 candidates not to "even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE." That genius was Eric Swalwell, who will not be seeking the nomination this time around.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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