Whoopi Goldberg Schools People Who Think They Know the Bible-Bible
Trump Calls Out Pope’s Selective Silence: 'Tell That to the Pope' on Iran...
Variety: Pete Hegseth Tried to Evoke Scripture but Quoted ‘Pulp Fiction’ Instead
Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault
People Can't Help but Notice Where Kamala Harris Did NOT Record Her 'Gas...
HRM: Deadbeat Jerks at The Lincoln Project Have Some 'Splainin' to Do About...
VIP
Antisemites UNITE! Ilhan Omar Praises Candace Owens and I'd Only Be More Surprised...
Missing Scientists with Classified Secrets Spark Espionage Fears – Trump Launches Urgent I...
Journo Who Failed to Expose Swalwell Because it Wasn't Her Beat Makes Things...
Gun-Grabber Group Pres. BODIED for IGNORING That Justin Fairfax Was ALSO a Gun...
Traitors in the House: GOP Defectors Shield 350,000 Haitians from Trump's Deportation Orde...
VIP
Ruben Gallego Is Looking for a New Staff Member and I Have Just...
Chuck Todd Gives Pete Hegseth a 'Poser Complex' Diagnosis As Irony Detectors Explode
US Oil & Gas Association Takes Kamala Harris APART in GLORIOUS Post for...

Judge Again Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom, Says Bunker Can Proceed

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 16, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There's going to be a White House ballroom, no matter how much liberals cry about it. They call it "Trump's ballroom," as if he were taking it with him when he leaves office. It will be a permanent replacement for canvas tents or porta-potties that the White House uses now for large events. Recently, The New York Times coordinated with some architectural experts to complain that the new White House ballroom is "too tall" and "unnecessarily big."

Advertisement

As we reported on March 31, a judge blocked construction of the ballroom until the White House had received authorization from Congress. Now, the same judge has again blocked construction of the ballroom, saying that the White House can go ahead with the bunker underneath, but construction stops there.

Dan Diamond and Jonathan Edwards report:

A federal judge set new limits on President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom, saying construction could proceed only on an underground portion of the project deemed necessary by the military, and not on the 90,000-square-foot aboveground addition that Trump has eyed to entertain VIP guests.

“National security is not a blank check to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity,” U.S. District Judge Richard Leon wrote Thursday. He said the Trump administration could also take steps to secure the construction site to make it safe for people on the White House grounds.

Leon, an appointee of President George W. Bush, last month ordered a halt to Trump’s planned $400 million project, ruling that it could not continue until the president obtains approval from Congress.

Recommended

Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault
Brett T.
Advertisement

Ignore him.

Advertisement

If BDS weren't taken already, we'd use it for Ballroom Derangement Syndrome. One Democrat advised potential 2028 candidates not to "even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE." That genius was Eric Swalwell, who will not be seeking the nomination this time around.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JUDGES NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault
Brett T.
Whoopi Goldberg Schools People Who Think They Know the Bible-Bible
Brett T.
Trump Calls Out Pope’s Selective Silence: 'Tell That to the Pope' on Iran Killing First Female Protestor
justmindy
Variety: Pete Hegseth Tried to Evoke Scripture but Quoted ‘Pulp Fiction’ Instead
Brett T.
HRM: Deadbeat Jerks at The Lincoln Project Have Some 'Splainin' to Do About Their Expenses (Screenshot)
Sam J.
US Oil & Gas Association Takes Kamala Harris APART in GLORIOUS Post for Whining About High Gas Prices
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault Brett T.
Advertisement