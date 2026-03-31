Judge Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom Unless Congress Authorizes It

The old East Wing has already been demolished. The plans have already been drawn up, even if The New York Times coordinated with some architectural experts to complain that the new White House ballroom is "too tall" and "unnecessarily big." Earlier, we reported that a judge had blocked President Donald Trump's order to defund PBS and NPR, citing the First Amendment. Now, a judge is blocking the construction of the privately funded ballroom without Congress' approval.

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🚨 BREAKING: A judge has just BLOCKED President Trump from constructing his self-funded White House ballroom until CONGRESS authorizes it.



ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE!



This judge is WAY overstepping his authority.



Impeach, appeal and KEEP BUILDING. pic.twitter.com/O0hUgw6QUY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2026

This ruling will be good news to The View's Whoopi Goldberg, who went on a rant about being jailed for destroying public property.

Whoopi proclaims that no construction of any kind can be done at the White House because she personally is disallowing it. She equates the construction to "destroying public property" and claims that she would be put in jail for the same thing:



"But it's not his! It doesn't… pic.twitter.com/WEK1P8mG9X — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 31, 2026

The post continues:

… matter what any the — It is not his house! It is owned by the federal government! Making it — [ applause ] Making it public property. It's not personal property of the sitting president. Every president gets to live there while he's there. This is not his. It — it — I don't understand. You were saying why isn't anybody saying — well, I'm saying you can't destroy — this is public property! If I went out and destroyed public property, they would put me in jail!

If only.

These people are utter clowns. California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell posted back in October, "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE." They want and expect an exact replica of the East Wing to be built.

At this point, just do whatever. To hell with them. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 31, 2026

Congress has the power to appropriate funds spent by the United States Treasury.



Congress does not have power over how private donations are spent.



End the judicial tyranny and impeach this judge. — Heartland Grump - Unfiltered (@heartland_grump) March 31, 2026

This is going to be easily overturned on appeal. It’s ridiculous we have these judges and honestly I’m kind of to the point where I want Trump to declare martial law and get rid of all these judges. We are living under judicial tyranny — AmericaIsBack (@SwebWulf53543) March 31, 2026

What legal basis does this judge have? — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) March 31, 2026

Construction continues. Let the judge go physically stop it. — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) March 31, 2026

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What the hell is wrong with these judges? There’s nothing for Congress to authorize. It’s not government funded. It’s not taxpayer funded. He’s paying for it himself along with donors. There’s nothing for Congress to authorize. — Proud Army Mom (@momofarmympvet) March 31, 2026

Wrong order.



1. Keep Building

2. Appeal

3. Impeach — DAS (@TontoStephenson) March 31, 2026

They're actually mad that the United States will have a proper building in which to host state events rather than canvas tents with porta-potties.

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Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

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