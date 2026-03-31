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Judge Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom Unless Congress Authorizes It

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The old East Wing has already been demolished. The plans have already been drawn up, even if The New York Times coordinated with some architectural experts to complain that the new White House ballroom is "too tall" and "unnecessarily big." Earlier, we reported that a judge had blocked President Donald Trump's order to defund PBS and NPR, citing the First Amendment. Now, a judge is blocking the construction of the privately funded ballroom without Congress' approval.

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This ruling will be good news to The View's Whoopi Goldberg, who went on a rant about being jailed for destroying public property. 

The post continues:

… matter what any the — It is not his house! It is owned by the federal government! Making it — [ applause ] Making it public property. It's not personal property of the sitting president. Every president gets to live there while he's there. This is not his.

It — it — I don't understand. You were saying why isn't anybody saying — well, I'm saying you can't destroy — this is public property! If I went out and destroyed public property, they would put me in jail!

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If only.

These people are utter clowns. California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell posted back in October, "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE." They want and expect an exact replica of the East Wing to be built.

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They're actually mad that the United States will have a proper building in which to host state events rather than canvas tents with porta-potties.

***

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP JUDGES WHITE HOUSE WHOOPI GOLDBERG

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