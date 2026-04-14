CNN's Kaitlan Collins Wins WHCA's Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage

Oh boy! The White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner, colloquially known as "Nerd Prom," is only a week away, but they're already announcing the award winners. After boycotting the dinner in the past, President Donald Trump is expected to attend, which should be entertaining.

Advertisement

The WHCA was proud to congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins for winning the award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure — Broadcast.

Congratulations to @kaitlancollins, winner of the WHCA’s Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure – Broadcast

For more, https://t.co/GdRJTERKUH — WHCA (@whca) April 13, 2026

As an aside, the photo the WHCA used to accompany this story — people rushing in to help a man who collapsed during a Trump press event as the president was seemingly oblivious — also earned the photographer a $5,000 award for excellence in presidential coverage.

The last time we covered Collins, she was being destroyed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "The press only wants to make the president look bad … especially CNN," Leavitt told Collins. "If you're trying to argue right now that CNN's overwhelming coverage is NOT negative of President Donald Trump, I think the American people would disagree — and your ratings would tend to disagree with that as well." Collins assured us in February that CNN isn't biased: "They always argue the media is biased against them, it doesn't cover them fairly — even though we cover them I think fairly and accurately."

I'm honored to win this award for our coverage of President Zelensky's historic visit to the Oval Office, and even more grateful for the incredible colleagues I get to work with every day. https://t.co/y4LJbzwlJi — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 13, 2026

Congratulations! You’re the sharpest peanut in the turd 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Captain Three O’seven (@Bennythebull44) April 14, 2026

Gag.

What a freaking joke.

America is laughing at you & your fellow clowns you call colleagues. — Christina🇺🇸 (@faithfulsoul70) April 14, 2026

Congratulations on your participation award! Too bad you can’t do real unbiased reporting. — wally2cents (@wally62018391) April 14, 2026

Congratulations on your participation trophy. — Basic_Spaceman🇺🇸 (@basic_spaceman) April 14, 2026

Being America's biggest propagandist sure pays well — TruthOverNarrative (@t67819180) April 13, 2026

The propaganda media make up "awards" to aggrandize themselves, while also providing cover in an attempt to legitimize their false narratives. — kotalo (@edkotalo) April 14, 2026

Advertisement

The media is just trash. They go to these little parties to give each other awards. It’s hilarious. — Betsy (@betz1666) April 14, 2026

You guys sure like to give yourself awards. — Don Thomas (@DonTardiff92199) April 13, 2026

They even walk in on a red carpet and sometimes are elbow-to-elbow with celebrity guests.

One more award here, for courage and accountability:

Drama at this year's White House Correspondents Dinner:



The Wall Street Journal is being awarded the The Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability for its reporting on the "bawdy" letter that Trump set Epstein.



Trump, who sued the Journal over this story, is… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 13, 2026

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.