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CNN's Kaitlan Collins Wins WHCA's Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 14, 2026
CNN

Oh boy! The White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner, colloquially known as "Nerd Prom," is only a week away, but they're already announcing the award winners. After boycotting the dinner in the past, President Donald Trump is expected to attend, which should be entertaining.

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The WHCA was proud to congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins for winning the award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure — Broadcast.

As an aside, the photo the WHCA used to accompany this story — people rushing in to help a man who collapsed during a Trump press event as the president was seemingly oblivious — also earned the photographer a $5,000 award for excellence in presidential coverage.

The last time we covered Collins, she was being destroyed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "The press only wants to make the president look bad … especially CNN," Leavitt told Collins. "If you're trying to argue right now that CNN's overwhelming coverage is NOT negative of President Donald Trump, I think the American people would disagree — and your ratings would tend to disagree with that as well." Collins assured us in February that CNN isn't biased: "They always argue the media is biased against them, it doesn't cover them fairly — even though we cover them I think fairly and accurately."

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They even walk in on a red carpet and sometimes are elbow-to-elbow with celebrity guests.

One more award here, for courage and accountability:

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP KAITLAN COLLINS WHITE HOUSE

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