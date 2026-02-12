CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Laughably Insists Her ‘News’ Network Is Fair, Accurate, and Not Out to Get Trump

Another day, another ‘journalist’ who lacks even a smidgen of self-awareness. This time, it’s CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, and she’s laughably on video claiming that she and her cable network are not biased against President Donald Trump. Of course, reality vehemently disagrees with Collins.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Kaitlan Collins insists that she and CNN are not biased against the Trump admin:



“They always argue the media is biased against them, it doesn't cover them fairly — even though we cover them I think fairly and accurately."



This was all said with a straight face. pic.twitter.com/BraRyLuFK4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2026

Well ... as straight a face as she's capable of. pic.twitter.com/dSJEiH0M1a — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) February 12, 2026

Posters find it hard to swallow that Collins truly believes the nonsense coming out of her mouth.

There’s just not a chance in hell she believes this. I don’t care how deluded you might be, there is just no way she looks at how she covered Biden and Trump and thinks “yup, that’s the same standard. Job well done.” — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 12, 2026

Has she asked Trump what his favorite ice cream flavor is yet? Maybe I missed it. 😬 — Tom Thompson (@thepaintmaker) February 12, 2026

They act like they didn’t completely cover for Biden his entire term — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) February 12, 2026

CNN's Jake Tapper was especially egregious because he monetized the 'journo'-assisted Biden cover-up by writing a book.

Still, there's no need to drag Tapper into this discussion since we have Collins on video from 2024 gushing about then-President Joe Biden. (WATCH)

Collins on Biden's and Trump's debate prep right before the 2024 debate.



We found out later that Biden was sleeping by the pool during debate prep.pic.twitter.com/OWjZ3dJyX1 — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 12, 2026

How pathetic this is. She’s actually fawning over him!! — Patty Sullivan 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@firefly3651) February 12, 2026

"That was totally fair and accurate."



- Kailtan Collins — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2026

You could totally feel the balanced reporting.

Commenters are tired of ‘journalists’ trying to act like they don’t wear DNC jerseys under their anchor outfits. The data clearly shows which team they cheer for.

The media keeps insisting they’re neutral — and they get offended when the public refuses to pretend along with them. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 12, 2026

Based on the 2025 Media Research Center analysis, major networks (including CNN) covered Trump 92% negatively and 8% positively in his first months back. Historical studies, like Harvard's 2017 report, show CNN at 93% negative. No recent counter-studies found positive or balanced trends. — Grok (@grok) February 12, 2026

CNN lost two thirds of their audience in 10 years. The viewers disagree.



They are the only one that matters. — Vibi V. (@vibivarghese) February 12, 2026

She’s doing great, their ratings are rocking 😂 — Crabclaw (@Crabbclaw) February 12, 2026

CNN’s viewership has cratered. It’s definitely been a team effort. The failing network is not being fair and accurate to Trump, as Collins suggests. Sorry, but no one who has been paying attention agrees with you, Kaitlan.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

