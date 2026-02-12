Judge Jeb Boasberg Orders Administration to Facilitate Return of 'Venezuelan Migrants'
Farewell to a Rare Voice: John Ekdahl, Who Balanced Twitter Takes with True...
Keith Ellison Says ‘It Depends’ Whether an Illegal Immigrant Should Be Deported
Daily Mail US: Trump SURRENDERS in Minneapolis
Sen. John Fetterman Is Lone Democrat to Vote to Advance DHS Funding Bill
Daily Beast's Repeated Attempts to Tie CBS Evening News Anchor to Trump Are...
Tim Walz Wants US Taxpayers to Cover the Expenses for What Anti-ICE Mobs...
That's Magically Suspicious: Irish 'Innocent Overstayer' Seamus Culleton is Actually a Fug...
BEYOND Stupid! Mollie Hemingway NUKES Ex-CBS Producer for Whining That the Network Isn't...
I Discovered The REAL Reason Michelle Obama Can’t Stand Barack
CNN Hosts go Berserk While Ratings Plummet
Andy Beshear Whining at Ted Cruz for Being 'Mean' Is Just Too Much...
We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from...
So Much Suppression! GOP Rep Shows What House Dems Had to Do in...

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Laughably Insists Her ‘News’ Network Is Fair, Accurate, and Not Out to Get Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:50 PM on February 12, 2026
CNN

Another day, another ‘journalist’ who lacks even a smidgen of self-awareness. This time, it’s CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, and she’s laughably on video claiming that she and her cable network are not biased against President Donald Trump. Of course, reality vehemently disagrees with Collins.

Check this out. (WATCH)

She’s a handsome woman.

Posters find it hard to swallow that Collins truly believes the nonsense coming out of her mouth.

CNN's Jake Tapper was especially egregious because he monetized the 'journo'-assisted Biden cover-up by writing a book.

Still, there's no need to drag Tapper into this discussion since we have Collins on video from 2024 gushing about then-President Joe Biden. (WATCH)

You could totally feel the balanced reporting.

Commenters are tired of ‘journalists’ trying to act like they don’t wear DNC jerseys under their anchor outfits. The data clearly shows which team they cheer for.

Based on the 2025 Media Research Center analysis, major networks (including CNN) covered Trump 92% negatively and 8% positively in his first months back.

Historical studies, like Harvard's 2017 report, show CNN at 93% negative. No recent counter-studies found positive or balanced trends.

— Grok (@grok) February 12, 2026

CNN’s viewership has cratered. It’s definitely been a team effort. The failing network is not being fair and accurate to Trump, as Collins suggests. Sorry, but no one who has been paying attention agrees with you, Kaitlan.

BOOMITY: Scott Jennings Reveals UGLY Truth About Democrats and Voter ID and Abby Phillip Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.
That's Magically Suspicious: Irish 'Innocent Overstayer' Seamus Culleton is Actually a Fugitive
justmindy
We've Seen Some CUH-RA-ZEE Voter ID Lies from Dems But THIS One from Dem Rep. Hillary Scholten Is a DOOZY
Sam J.
Daily Mail US: Trump SURRENDERS in Minneapolis
Brett T.
Tim Walz Wants US Taxpayers to Cover the Expenses for What Anti-ICE Mobs Caused in Minnesota
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

