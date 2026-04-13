Citizen Who Claims She Was Detained by ICE for Two Days Being Sued for Defamation

Here's a follow-up on a story that this editor reported on early last month. ABC 7 Chicago reported that a U.S. citizen was finally back home after nearly 2 days in ICE detention, following arrival at Chicago's O'Hare airport from a business trip in Turkey that fell through. Sunny Naqvi's family says they tracked her phone to an ICE detention facility in Illinois, and then to Dodge County, Wisconsin. "The cops were lying to our faces," said Sarah Afzal, Naqvi's sister.

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ABC 7 News has shamelessly left the post up:

Sunny Naqvi, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, is now back at home after spending about 43 hours in Department of Homeland Security custody. https://t.co/9Fm6BgzCYr pic.twitter.com/lTqwe4BPOc — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 8, 2026

The story quickly began to fall apart. DHS posted that Naqvi had been referred for secondary inspection at the airport and left on her own accord after less than 90 minutes. DHS called her story "blatantly false" and posted security video of Naviq leaving CBP custody.

Now, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is suing Naqvi and Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison for defamation. Naqvi checked herself into a hotel (they have the receipt) and then drove with her boyfriend to Wisconsin.

A Wisconsin sheriff is suing Cook County, Illinois commissioner @KBMorrison15, and a leftist woman for defamation after they pushed lies that she was detained by ICE and transferred to Wisconsin.



Video showed her leaving the airport just fine. pic.twitter.com/CHYRT7xRnZ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2026

X detectives quickly found out that Naqvi had quite a past with law enforcement. She had made sexual harassment allegations against a professor, which the university investigated and tied to blackmail for a grade and money. She'd also been charged with felony charges, including intimidation, aggravated unlawful restraint, residential burglary, and criminal property damage, tied to incidents with two ex-boyfriends.

ABC 7 Chicago did get in touch with Naqvi for a follow-up, but she was "too shaken to speak" with the station. The Chicago Tribune picked up on her "extraordinary story disputed by accounts from the federal government, two sheriff’s departments and her purported employer."

Good for the sheriff.

That’s my sheriff!! ❤️ — Joe Kirk (@Addict2thePack) April 13, 2026

Hahahaha awesome — Hoppy McFly (@RagsRyan) April 13, 2026

Sue Cook County into oblivion! — Bad Bob (@zpalmab) April 13, 2026

They both belong in federal prison. — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) April 13, 2026

Good! Sue their a$$ for lying. Until these people are held accountable for their lies, they'll keep doing it. — Lisa Edwards (@lenotinterested) April 13, 2026

Sue ABC 7, too, while you're at it. They still have the fake story posted.

Good. Hope they win big — Andisis (@Andisisknk) April 13, 2026

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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