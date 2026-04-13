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Citizen Who Claims She Was Detained by ICE for Two Days Being Sued for Defamation

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 13, 2026
Twitchy

Here's a follow-up on a story that this editor reported on early last month. ABC 7 Chicago reported that a U.S. citizen was finally back home after nearly 2 days in ICE detention, following arrival at Chicago's O'Hare airport from a business trip in Turkey that fell through. Sunny Naqvi's family says they tracked her phone to an ICE detention facility in Illinois, and then to Dodge County, Wisconsin. "The cops were lying to our faces," said Sarah Afzal, Naqvi's sister.

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ABC 7 News has shamelessly left the post up:

The story quickly began to fall apart. DHS posted that Naqvi had been referred for secondary inspection at the airport and left on her own accord after less than 90 minutes. DHS called her story "blatantly false" and posted security video of Naviq leaving CBP custody.

Now, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is suing Naqvi and Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison for defamation. Naqvi checked herself into a hotel (they have the receipt) and then drove with her boyfriend to Wisconsin.

X detectives quickly found out that Naqvi had quite a past with law enforcement. She had made sexual harassment allegations against a professor, which the university investigated and tied to blackmail for a grade and money. She'd also been charged with felony charges, including intimidation, aggravated unlawful restraint, residential burglary, and criminal property damage, tied to incidents with two ex-boyfriends.

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ABC 7 Chicago did get in touch with Naqvi for a follow-up, but she was "too shaken to speak" with the station. The Chicago Tribune picked up on her "extraordinary story disputed by accounts from the federal government, two sheriff’s departments and her purported employer."

Good for the sheriff.

Sue ABC 7, too, while you're at it. They still have the fake story posted.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ABC NEWS DHS ICE ILLINOIS WISCONSIN

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