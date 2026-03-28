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New York Magazine Breaks Down ICE Facility Ambush by Antifa That ‘Went Awry’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 28, 2026
Meme

Joe Biden told Donald Trump during the presidential debate that, according to his advisers, Antifa was "just an idea." A court proved that Antifa is more than just an idea earlier this month when nine Antifa members were found guilty on domestic terrorism charges after a July 4, 2025, attack on an ICE detention facility outside of Dallas. The attack was an ambush that resulted in one ICE agent being shot in the neck.

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A couple of weeks after the nine were convicted, New York magazine offered to have its legal expert break down the case of a protest that "went awry."

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What counts as domestic terrorism in Trump's America, asks senior writer Sarah Jones:

Days after the killing of Charlie Kirk in September, the Department of Justice announced a crackdown on “antifa,” or anti-fascist groups. Federal prosecutors soon brought terrorism charges against a group of activists who had been arrested during a protest outside Prairieland Detention Center in North Texas, accusing them of having ties to antifa. Attorney General Pam Bondi called antifa a “left-wing terrorist organization” the same day, and that same month, President Donald Trump tried to designate antifa a “domestic terror group,” though there is no federal legal basis for him to do so. He then issued National Security Memorandum-7, which cited the Prairieland case and Kirk’s murder as proof of “organized political violence from the left,” Texas Monthly reported. This wasn’t the first time Trump or his officials had singled out anti-fascists for legal threats, but it was the first time the federal government brought domestic-terrorism charges against alleged antifa members.

… 

From there, events are murky. At some point, former Marine reservist Benjamin Song “allegedly yelled” for his fellow protesters to “get to the rifles” and shot toward law enforcement, injuring one officer in the neck. During the trial, which began in February, the officer said he “may have pulled his gun” before Song “drew his rifle,” KERA News reported. But the judge, Trump appointee Mark Pittman, ruled it “legally invalid” for Song to claim self-defense. Prosecutors repeatedly misgendered two trans defendants during the trial and claimed the group was antifa based on reading materials they discovered in people’s homes and cars.

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Antifa shot a law enforcement officer in the neck during a planned "noise protest" with fireworks, but prosecutors repeatedly misgendered two trans defendants.

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Meagan Knuth of the Dallas–Fort Worth chapter of the National Lawyers Guild spoke to Jones about the chilling implications this could have on future "protests." She claims:

One of the government’s expert witnesses, Kyle Shideler of the Center for Security Policy, provided the definition of antifa used in the indictments. That intention, it seems to me, is to fit a narrative and to instill fear in folks. And to create this idea that there are domestic terrorists in the country who are working to overthrow the government, who are dangerous, who are trying to murder government officials. It’s a fearmongering tactic, something to fit an agenda and say that America is at risk of being attacked by its own citizens.

Oh yes, poor Antifa.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE TERRORISM TEXAS

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