New York Magazine Breaks Down ICE Facility Ambush by Antifa That ‘Went Awry’

Joe Biden told Donald Trump during the presidential debate that, according to his advisers, Antifa was "just an idea." A court proved that Antifa is more than just an idea earlier this month when nine Antifa members were found guilty on domestic terrorism charges after a July 4, 2025, attack on an ICE detention facility outside of Dallas. The attack was an ambush that resulted in one ICE agent being shot in the neck.

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A couple of weeks after the nine were convicted, New York magazine offered to have its legal expert break down the case of a protest that "went awry."

After a protest went awry outside Prairieland Detention Center in North Texas, a group of activists was accused of having ties to antifa and supporting terrorism. Meagan Knuth, a legal expert, breaks down the case and its implications. https://t.co/GUtVE9Ih0O — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 22, 2026

You can feel them straining through every single word of how to frame this incident. https://t.co/mdoSzYYyOU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2026

The press will do anything but be honest about left-wing terrorism.



Antifa terrorists tried to murder agents, and it’s being described like some kids got a little too rowdy at a party. https://t.co/gEYxO5FYMD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 28, 2026

That post is offensive. A police officer was shot with an AR15. Shows how their rhetoric on guns, political violence, fascism and every other topic is totally dishonest. They’re in favor of all of it as long as leftists are the ones with the guns being violent fascists. — Tiberius Dye (@TiberiusDye) March 28, 2026

Even my high school newspaper wouldn't have published that poorly written slop. — Heidi Ann (@HAnne01254673) March 27, 2026

Went awry? You mean the activists linked to Antifa who supported violence-even to the point of a cop being shot in the neck — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 28, 2026

The wording here is torture. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 28, 2026

Yes, we know you love these scumbag Antifa terrorists. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 27, 2026

Antifa terrorists targeting and shooting law enforcement officers isn't "protest." Nobody needs to "break down the case and its implications" unless it's to keep stupid brainwashed people stupid and brainwashed.



Which, I just remembered, would be you, so carry on I guess. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) March 28, 2026

What counts as domestic terrorism in Trump's America, asks senior writer Sarah Jones:

Days after the killing of Charlie Kirk in September, the Department of Justice announced a crackdown on “antifa,” or anti-fascist groups. Federal prosecutors soon brought terrorism charges against a group of activists who had been arrested during a protest outside Prairieland Detention Center in North Texas, accusing them of having ties to antifa. Attorney General Pam Bondi called antifa a “left-wing terrorist organization” the same day, and that same month, President Donald Trump tried to designate antifa a “domestic terror group,” though there is no federal legal basis for him to do so. He then issued National Security Memorandum-7, which cited the Prairieland case and Kirk’s murder as proof of “organized political violence from the left,” Texas Monthly reported. This wasn’t the first time Trump or his officials had singled out anti-fascists for legal threats, but it was the first time the federal government brought domestic-terrorism charges against alleged antifa members. … From there, events are murky. At some point, former Marine reservist Benjamin Song “allegedly yelled” for his fellow protesters to “get to the rifles” and shot toward law enforcement, injuring one officer in the neck. During the trial, which began in February, the officer said he “may have pulled his gun” before Song “drew his rifle,” KERA News reported. But the judge, Trump appointee Mark Pittman, ruled it “legally invalid” for Song to claim self-defense. Prosecutors repeatedly misgendered two trans defendants during the trial and claimed the group was antifa based on reading materials they discovered in people’s homes and cars.

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Antifa shot a law enforcement officer in the neck during a planned "noise protest" with fireworks, but prosecutors repeatedly misgendered two trans defendants.

I hope you clowns at least showered after publishing this filthy apologia for domestic terrorism. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) March 27, 2026

Protest? It was a freakin ambush you vapid idiot. — Jeff in Texas (@Oc1013) March 27, 2026

Protest went awry is a fucked up way of saying a law enforcement officer was shot. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) March 27, 2026

It's implications? A group of people planned and executed an attack on law enforcement in order to further their political beliefs and/or goals. In what world is this not terrorism?



In fact that's pretty much the definition of terrorism. The implications are prison or death. — Scott Wickstrum (@swickstrum) March 27, 2026

Democrat terrorists didn’t get their way and immediately resorted to violence.



They were caught and punished, and the rest of the Democrats are worried about what this means for their entire strategy of violently imposing leftism on America. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) March 27, 2026

It was a planned ambush. The only reason more innocent people didn’t die is because these leftists were unlucky and incompetent. Next time, and there will be one, they may not be. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) March 28, 2026

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They were convicted in a fair trial of having ties to Antifa and supporting terrorism.



Because they were terrorists with ties to Antifa.



I hope that clears up any confusion on your part. — Learner's Permit To Kill (@LrnrzPrmt2Kll) March 27, 2026

The person responsible for writing this up as anything other than domestic terrorism needs to be deported. — TacticalSnail (@TacticalSnail) March 28, 2026

Meagan Knuth of the Dallas–Fort Worth chapter of the National Lawyers Guild spoke to Jones about the chilling implications this could have on future "protests." She claims:

One of the government’s expert witnesses, Kyle Shideler of the Center for Security Policy, provided the definition of antifa used in the indictments. That intention, it seems to me, is to fit a narrative and to instill fear in folks. And to create this idea that there are domestic terrorists in the country who are working to overthrow the government, who are dangerous, who are trying to murder government officials. It’s a fearmongering tactic, something to fit an agenda and say that America is at risk of being attacked by its own citizens.

Oh yes, poor Antifa.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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