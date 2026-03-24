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Real Journalist Kara Swisher Says She’ll Leave CNN if Paramount Takes Over

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 24, 2026

There's a lot of panic going around CNN as the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery looms. No less than Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta, the other day, warned with no self-awareness whatsoever that his former network would soon be crawling with "partisan hacks."

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Frequent CNN guest and podcaster Kara Swisher, who was good enough to explain in detail Elon Musk's "Harry Bolz" joke to anchor Jake Tapper, says that she'll leave CNN when the merger goes through, because she refuses to work for an organization that doesn't respect journalists. Plus, she has her own media empire and can walk over to MS NOW if she wants to.

It's funny how much she bashes CNN for its older demographic and yet still works there.

There's no distinction anymore.

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This is actually encouraging news, not just because Swisher claims she's leaving, but we're imagining what other "journalists" at CNN might follow her out the door after the merger goes through.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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