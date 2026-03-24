Real Journalist Kara Swisher Says She’ll Leave CNN if Paramount Takes Over

There's a lot of panic going around CNN as the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery looms. No less than Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta, the other day, warned with no self-awareness whatsoever that his former network would soon be crawling with "partisan hacks."

Advertisement

Frequent CNN guest and podcaster Kara Swisher, who was good enough to explain in detail Elon Musk's "Harry Bolz" joke to anchor Jake Tapper, says that she'll leave CNN when the merger goes through, because she refuses to work for an organization that doesn't respect journalists. Plus, she has her own media empire and can walk over to MS NOW if she wants to.

Kara Swisher says she’ll LEAVE CNN if Paramount takes over:



“They have no interest in journalism. I refuse to work an organization that doesn't respect journalists.” pic.twitter.com/ThvzAxBI2y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

It's funny how much she bashes CNN for its older demographic and yet still works there.

Aw, the angry little kook will be so missed. Lol. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) March 24, 2026

Don’t fire me I quit. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) March 24, 2026

Kara Swisher is only competent at inheriting money. She's on CNN so she can spout her progressive jibberish the delight of her surrounding nepo babies. Because she might be asked to do actual work, she'll leave. Maybe she can join MacFarlane. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) March 24, 2026

Since when is Kara Swisher a journalist? I thought she was in the opinion space — miles canada (@milescanada3) March 24, 2026

There's no distinction anymore.

I refuse to watch a channel that doesn't respect viewers. So, I guess we're good. — Kay Brooks 🇺🇸 (@KayBrooks) March 24, 2026

I’m not aware Paramount wanted her to stay. They might welcome her departure. One less hyper liberal they’ll need to let go later. — Bill Gensler (@billgensler) March 24, 2026

Good riddance. Swisher is a dishonest hack. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) March 24, 2026

When I hear this from Andy Cooper I might take notice, because I literally have no idea who this is. — Betty Crocker (@BettysNoCrock) March 24, 2026

Hey Kara: I don't think the word "journalism" means what you think it means.



When you act like you are irreplaceable, it is time to be replaced. — Dimsdale Piranha (@DimsdalePiranha) March 24, 2026

Why is it that the unwanted people always threaten to leave? — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) March 24, 2026

This is actually encouraging news, not just because Swisher claims she's leaving, but we're imagining what other "journalists" at CNN might follow her out the door after the merger goes through.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.