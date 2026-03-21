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Minnesota City Bringing Back the Old, ‘Problematic’ State Flag

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 21, 2026
Minnesota Historical Society

Back in 2023, The Washington Post ranked the seven state flags that still had design links to white supremacy. Three months after its report, Minnesota unveiled its new state flag, which did away with the problematic old flag depicting a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plowed his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump. Remember how Land O'Lakes butter solved that problem by erasing the Native American from their box art altogether? Minnesota got rid of the Native American, the white settler, and his rifle.

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Minnesota's new flag, which is a simple white star on a blue background, looked to a lot of people like Somalia's flag, which shows a simple white star on a blue background. No longer was the state flying a "cluttered and genocidal mess.”

One city in Minnesota is bringing back the traditional flag.

FOX 9 reports:

City Council Member Kevin Amundson, who spearheaded the push to return to using the old state flag, said it is about heritage – and politics. He also criticized the way the state went about creating the new flag.

"I wanted to maintain the heritage and culture and the legacy that established and built Minnesota," he said. "Our elected representatives outsourced it to an unelected committee."

"It’s kind of a moot point," said [Zumbrota Mayor Todd] Hammel, noting that the flag is only displayed in the corner of the council chambers.

The vote was 3-2.

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KARE 11 reported at the time that "a star, and the state's waterways are the centerpieces of the final design chosen for Minnesota's new state flag." It's just a coincidence that it could be easily mistaken for Somalia's flag.

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