Minnesota City Bringing Back the Old, ‘Problematic’ State Flag

Back in 2023, The Washington Post ranked the seven state flags that still had design links to white supremacy. Three months after its report, Minnesota unveiled its new state flag, which did away with the problematic old flag depicting a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plowed his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump. Remember how Land O'Lakes butter solved that problem by erasing the Native American from their box art altogether? Minnesota got rid of the Native American, the white settler, and his rifle.

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Minnesota's new flag, which is a simple white star on a blue background, looked to a lot of people like Somalia's flag, which shows a simple white star on a blue background. No longer was the state flying a "cluttered and genocidal mess.”

One city in Minnesota is bringing back the traditional flag.

The City of Zumbrota is set to bring back the 1983 state flag, sparking a debate over heritage and politics. https://t.co/L259z23AeG — FOX 9 (@FOX9) March 21, 2026

FOX 9 reports:

City Council Member Kevin Amundson, who spearheaded the push to return to using the old state flag, said it is about heritage – and politics. He also criticized the way the state went about creating the new flag. "I wanted to maintain the heritage and culture and the legacy that established and built Minnesota," he said. "Our elected representatives outsourced it to an unelected committee." "It’s kind of a moot point," said [Zumbrota Mayor Todd] Hammel, noting that the flag is only displayed in the corner of the council chambers.

The vote was 3-2.

I hope we see more of this! Let’s take our state back Minnesota. — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) March 21, 2026

The new one is ugly and no one asked for it. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) March 21, 2026

I don't recall voting for the Somalisota flag. Bring back the true flag of Minnesota. — Kelly Shimmin (@KellyShimmin) March 21, 2026

This flag is the only one that represents the history of Minnesota, good and bad. Also this is the only one I will recognize. — Michael J. Reiland (@MiguelGrandeMW) March 21, 2026

Heritage is only bad when it comes to Americans and Europeans for some reason 🤔 — Renaissance Rafał (@homerjphong) March 21, 2026

There is no "new" flag. Zumbrota got it right. — Jeff S (@GTR_JeffS) March 21, 2026

It doesn’t spark anything but relief and joy. — Polar Gno (@MNpolar1) March 21, 2026

Put a period after “flag”. There is no debate in Zumbrota or really anywhere outside of the upper class neighborhoods of St. Paul. — J (@UpNorth_Tory371) March 21, 2026

I never agreed to having a flag which for better or worse represents two sides of my ancestry be replaced with something that looks like globalist recolonization. — Mike Oliver (@mkeolver) March 21, 2026

Why fly a meaningful classic flag when you can fly the new literal Somalia flag. A real controversial mystery. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) March 21, 2026

The Somali flag some liberal council decided on is not the flag of Minnesota. There is no debate. — JS (@Jszultk) March 21, 2026

Good, get rid of that new disgusting atrocity created by degenerates. No MN wanted that. — KatManDoo (@KatManDoo47) March 21, 2026

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Minnesota has spoken. Restore our great state to what it was before these political Interlopers descended upon us and pillaged and destroyed the very fabric that made us great. Give us back OUR CULTURE. Restore Minnesota. — Arf McGarf (@ArfMcGarf) March 21, 2026

Based — B1G Kurt (@B1GKurt) March 21, 2026

KARE 11 reported at the time that "a star, and the state's waterways are the centerpieces of the final design chosen for Minnesota's new state flag." It's just a coincidence that it could be easily mistaken for Somalia's flag.

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