WaPo ranks the seven state flags that still have design links to white supremacy

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 11, 2023
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Activist Bree Newsome made a name for herself by scaling the flag pole outside the South Carolina State House and pulling down the Confederate flag, which was scheduled to be taken down and put in a museum already. That started the shockwave that led to the tearing down or covering up of statues and the cancellation of reruns of "The Dukes of Hazzard." It wasn't until then that white Americans learned the pain the flag caused black Americans every time they saw it.

The Washington Post is reviving the issue, revealing that seven state flags still have ties to white supremacy and ranking them from "least to most obvious."

Yes, but they're looking at "design elements," not history.

What does she want? New flags? Who is complaining about these flags and why do we care?

***

