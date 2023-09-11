WaPo ranks the seven state flags that still have design links to white supremacy

Activist Bree Newsome made a name for herself by scaling the flag pole outside the South Carolina State House and pulling down the Confederate flag, which was scheduled to be taken down and put in a museum already. That started the shockwave that led to the tearing down or covering up of statues and the cancellation of reruns of "The Dukes of Hazzard." It wasn't until then that white Americans learned the pain the flag caused black Americans every time they saw it.

The Washington Post is reviving the issue, revealing that seven state flags still have ties to white supremacy and ranking them from "least to most obvious."

Mississippi became the last state to remove the Confederate battle flag from its state flag in 2020. However, seven state flags still have design links to the Confederacy and white supremacy.



Here they are, ranked from least to most obvious. https://t.co/YTmywsi0FZ pic.twitter.com/kOlJLJCgkV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 11, 2023

Even on September 11, the Communists push forward. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 11, 2023

Rank this ratio. — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) September 11, 2023

It's September 11, a somber day of remembrance in America.



On such a day, the Washington Post believes this is news worthy of being out into print. — GrandOLTeam (@JBLuvsCeltic) September 11, 2023

No matter how much people hate you and your organization, it's not nearly enough. — Josh, Mountain Respector (@StrangerJosh11) September 11, 2023

How are these flags linked to the Confederate flag?? What am I missing pic.twitter.com/5iqIx3zJIu — brady (@phillipsb58) September 11, 2023

California’s flag predates the Civil War. — Tweeter Of Things (@ViolinPlayer10) September 11, 2023

What logic do they use for the California flag? I read the Wikipedia article and all I saw is that a few confederate sympathizers in California used a version of the flag (wasn’t even made yet) instead of the Stars and Stripes during the civil war. — alex (@stocksnhistory) September 11, 2023

Lmfao 🤣 Marylands flag is a coat of arms and the state never seceded and wasn’t a slave state. — Tyler Brown (@SoonerRecluse) September 11, 2023

Yes, but they're looking at "design elements," not history.

I didn't think it was possible for a newspaper to be dropped on their head as a child.



You live and learn, well the rest of us do anyway. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) September 11, 2023

Are those confederate design links in the room with you right now, WaPo? — Orwell Weeps 🇺🇸 (@OrwellWeeps1984) September 11, 2023

So the argument you're making for most of these is who created them and when they were created. That's a really shallow argument. Frankly, without direct symbolism linkage its not even an a defensible argument. — William Sigmon 🤔 (@WilliamSigmon3) September 11, 2023

Here's the clown that created this 🚮. pic.twitter.com/oNbjazTh3U — RJ (@realRJRich) September 11, 2023

What does she want? New flags? Who is complaining about these flags and why do we care?

