Operation Epic Fury Reminds MS NOW’s Chris Hayes of 9/11

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on March 03, 2026
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported earlier on Tuesday, Israel struck the meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council as they were counting the votes for the appointment of their new supreme leader. It's really not a good time to be associated with the Iranian regime.

Advertisement

Imagine how it must feel for them, however, knowing that a precision-guided missile might strike at any moment. MS NOW's Christopher Hayes is getting 9/11 vibes from Operation Epic Fury. America's experience with death from above was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but what if you live in Iran and aren't out celebrating Ayatollah Khamenei's death in the streets? We've already done a couple of posts debunking the story from Iran's "semiofficial" Tasnim News Agency that the U.S. and Israel struck an all-girls elementary school with a precision strike that killed anywhere from 57 to 165, depending on who you ask. But Chris Hayes claims we're bombing both schools and hospitals.

The post continues:

… terror is commonplace because in part of the kinds of war of aggression that Donald Trump just started."

Once again, the Iranian people aren't traumatized … they're celebrating.

What about the tens of thousands of Iranian protesters who've been killed by the regime? Hayes doesn't mention them.

Won't someone think of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the mullahs? Imagine the stress they must be under.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Tags:

CHRIS HAYES IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM OPERATION EPIC FURY

