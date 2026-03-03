Operation Epic Fury Reminds MS NOW’s Chris Hayes of 9/11

As Twitchy reported earlier on Tuesday, Israel struck the meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council as they were counting the votes for the appointment of their new supreme leader. It's really not a good time to be associated with the Iranian regime.

Imagine how it must feel for them, however, knowing that a precision-guided missile might strike at any moment. MS NOW's Christopher Hayes is getting 9/11 vibes from Operation Epic Fury. America's experience with death from above was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but what if you live in Iran and aren't out celebrating Ayatollah Khamenei's death in the streets? We've already done a couple of posts debunking the story from Iran's "semiofficial" Tasnim News Agency that the U.S. and Israel struck an all-girls elementary school with a precision strike that killed anywhere from 57 to 165, depending on who you ask. But Chris Hayes claims we're bombing both schools and hospitals.

… terror is commonplace because in part of the kinds of war of aggression that Donald Trump just started."

Once again, the Iranian people aren't traumatized … they're celebrating.

If you oppose this war: fine. If you think people should be more appreciative of the fact that this is real life where real people die: no problem. But leave 9/11 out of it. That's an obscene analogy



What about the tens of thousands of Iranian protesters who've been killed by the regime? Hayes doesn't mention them.

In other parts of the world, Islamic terrorism was commonplace because of the financing supplied by the Iranian regime. pic.twitter.com/DXMNXjej2g — Learner's Permit To Kill (@LrnrzPrmt2Kll) March 3, 2026

There can be legitimate opposition to this war. This isn't it.



Won't someone think of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the mullahs? Imagine the stress they must be under.

