CA State Sen. Scott Wiener Says Children Will Die If Teachers Must Out Students to Their Parents

As we said years ago, we're done with being blackmailed into pumping minors full of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and cutting off their breasts so they don't commit suicide.

Our in-house attorney, Aaron Walker, is working on a piece about this, but to keep it brief, the Supreme Court on Monday blocked a California law, authored by — you guessed it — State Sen. Scott Wiener, that barred schools from notifying students' parents that they were secretly transing their kids, using their preferred names and pronouns. As we reported in 2022, at least one school had what they called a "transition closet" so that children could swap out of their clothes into something that better fit their gender identity.

Supreme Court blocks California law that barred schools from notifying parents if their children are transgender. https://t.co/VkOIomtOye — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2026

Wiener's back with the life-or-death card, saying that kids will die because of this decision.

Forcing teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents puts kids’ lives at risk. Some will die. Some will get kicked out & become homeless. Some will be sent to conversion therapy.



The choice to come out to one’s parents belongs only to the kid & is no one else’s damn business. pic.twitter.com/TQcqnD1ejs — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 3, 2026

The schools certainly seem to think it's their business. We're reminded of all of the creepy teachers who posted videos to TikTok telling their students (and the world) that if their parents didn't accept them for who they are, they'll be their "mom" and "dad."

California state senator and congressional candidate Scott Wiener asserts that some children "will die" as a result of the Supreme Court blocking a state law that prevented parents from learning if their child has transitioned genders at school if the child demanded secrecy. https://t.co/XyMiAdLqya — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) March 3, 2026

The "kids are at risk" argument never made sense to me:



If the parents finding out puts the kid at risk, then the teachers - as mandatory reporters - must contact CPS



There shouldn't be a "secretly transition the student" option. — Allan (@AllanRicharz) March 3, 2026

You have to wonder why Wiener and others are so keen for kids to keep secrets from their parents. Many children won’t speak to their parents because adult males on Reddit and other places have told them not to. — Mammy (@mammybear20) March 3, 2026

So kids will die if they can’t get puberty blockers, and will also die if the only people who can get the puberty blockers for them — parents — don’t even know the kids need them. I’m so confused. — SixPointTwo (@SixTwoLiters) March 3, 2026

You are not entitled to these children.

They are not yours to make these decisions for.



"Parents need to be ready to protect their kids, help them through severe emotional struggles, and keep them away from outside influences that want to isolate them."https://t.co/ZhCHFH1u3C — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 3, 2026

“Some will die” because people like you keep saying if kids can’t transition they’ll kill themselves. You’re hurting kids. Fuck way off and stay away from them, you creep. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 3, 2026

Here’s an idea, Scott…



Maybe teachers should stay TF out of it? Then they’re not “forced” to do anything.



I mean, I understand they are the front line soldiers of your culture war.



But the Constitution always wins. And this one really was a no-brainer.



Sincerely, parents. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) March 3, 2026

How about a compromise?



You stop focusing on our kids like some sort of obsessed fan and we can go back to ignoring you? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) March 3, 2026

Please. As we recently reported, Wiener joined an elementary school's anti-ICE walkout organized by a fourth-grade boy.

Leave our kids alone. I highly suggest you focus on other matters at this point. You are not a parent nor qualified on this topic. Take a hint from us actual parents. — Matt Eskander (@EskanderMatt) March 3, 2026

Remember when you'd get suspended from Twitter for using the word "groomer"? A lot of people are taking advantage of X's new freedom-of-speech guidelines.

