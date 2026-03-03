'Always Money for War' Whines Senator Who Can’t Read a Budget—or a Bible
ICE Watch Activist Strolls Into Kristi Noem’s Senate Hearing Carrying Massive Backpack
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Texas and North Carolina!
The Atlantic Wonders If a Bearded Pete Buttigieg Can Convince America He’s a...
DHS Says It Won't Comply With Denver's New Ban on Law Enforcement Agents...
Kurt Schlichter BODYING Conservative Wannabe Whining About Trump's Iran Strikes Is a BEAUT...
Operation Epic Fury Reminds MS NOW’s Chris Hayes of 9/11
ICE SHREDS 'Asinine, Legally Illiterate' Abigail Spanberger for Putting Violent Illegal Ov...
Iranian-American Journo Masiah Alinejad Has a DIRECT MESSAGE Just for Kamala Harris and...
'Secret' Iran Supreme Leader Meeting Destroyed As Rubio Sets the Record Straight
Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His...
What a DICK! Jonathan Turley OWNS Richard Blumenthal With His OWN Words for...
Megyn Kelly Got Operation Epic Fury in Iran DEAD Wrong
Brit Hume HUMILIATES Chuck Todd and Chris Cillizza As Only HE Can for...

CA State Sen. Scott Wiener Says Children Will Die If Teachers Must Out Students to Their Parents

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 03, 2026
Twitter

As we said years ago, we're done with being blackmailed into pumping minors full of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and cutting off their breasts so they don't commit suicide.

Advertisement

Our in-house attorney, Aaron Walker, is working on a piece about this, but to keep it brief, the Supreme Court on Monday blocked a California law, authored by — you guessed it — State Sen. Scott Wiener, that barred schools from notifying students' parents that they were secretly transing their kids, using their preferred names and pronouns. As we reported in 2022, at least one school had what they called a "transition closet" so that children could swap out of their clothes into something that better fit their gender identity.

Wiener's back with the life-or-death card, saying that kids will die because of this decision.

The schools certainly seem to think it's their business. We're reminded of all of the creepy teachers who posted videos to TikTok telling their students (and the world) that if their parents didn't accept them for who they are, they'll be their "mom" and "dad."

Recommended

ICE Watch Activist Strolls Into Kristi Noem’s Senate Hearing Carrying Massive Backpack
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Please. As we recently reported, Wiener joined an elementary school's anti-ICE walkout organized by a fourth-grade boy.

Remember when you'd get suspended from Twitter for using the word "groomer"? A lot of people are taking advantage of X's new freedom-of-speech guidelines.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CALIFORNIA EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ICE Watch Activist Strolls Into Kristi Noem’s Senate Hearing Carrying Massive Backpack
Brett T.
Kurt Schlichter BODYING Conservative Wannabe Whining About Trump's Iran Strikes Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Texas and North Carolina!
Sam J.
Iranian-American Journo Masiah Alinejad Has a DIRECT MESSAGE Just for Kamala Harris and HOT DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
The Atlantic Wonders If a Bearded Pete Buttigieg Can Convince America He’s a Man of the People
Brett T.
'Always Money for War' Whines Senator Who Can’t Read a Budget—or a Bible
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ICE Watch Activist Strolls Into Kristi Noem’s Senate Hearing Carrying Massive Backpack Brett T.
Advertisement