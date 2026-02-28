VIP
Miami Herald Reporter Says It's Telling They Haven't Directly Addressed Women's Claims Against Trump

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 28, 2026
As we reported earlier this week, NPR dropped a "bombshell" report about its investigation into dozens of Epstein files that were apparently removed from the online database, related to sexual abuse accusations against President Trump. (NPR also reported that some that were missing had been restored.) Democrats pounced: Sen. Ruben Gallego posted, "This should be the biggest political scandal in modern history."

The story was "confirmed" the next day by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Watch this unbelievable segment on MS NOW about how the media tried to spin it:

On Friday, The Atlantic picked up the story:

Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown praised the reporting:

Those allegations have long been debunked. As Rep. Jasmine Crockett said, "Frankly, we know that he had already been sued prior to him ever entering office, where there were allegations that he sexually molested a child. This is on the record. Now, granted, the case didn't go through and whatever, but …."

But there were allegations, even if the case didn't go through and whatever.

A lot of people are never giving up their quest to out Trump as a pedophile despite having no evidence. 

***

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

