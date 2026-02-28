Miami Herald Reporter Says It’s Telling They Haven’t Directly Addressed Women’s Claims Against Trump

As we reported earlier this week, NPR dropped a "bombshell" report about its investigation into dozens of Epstein files that were apparently removed from the online database, related to sexual abuse accusations against President Trump. (NPR also reported that some that were missing had been restored.) Democrats pounced: Sen. Ruben Gallego posted, "This should be the biggest political scandal in modern history."

Advertisement

The story was "confirmed" the next day by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Watch this unbelievable segment on MS NOW about how the media tried to spin it:

🚨BREAKING: President Trump could now sue MSNBC, now MS NOW, into poverty for airing a FALSE accusation accusing Trump of sexually assaulting a 13 to 15 year old girl.



There is, as always, NO PROOF to this phony accusation.



Follow: @BoLoudon

pic.twitter.com/4txE1Kvaks — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) February 25, 2026

On Friday, The Atlantic picked up the story:

NEW: 9 people familiar with information that was submitted to the FBI + DOJ in recent years told me they were alarmed that *many* documents—including those that they say include references to Trump—were not made public. @TheAtlantic https://t.co/WN4r1ekrwa — Sarah Fitzpatrick (@S_Fitzpatrick) February 27, 2026

Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown praised the reporting:

Nice read about the Trump administration’s behind-the-scenes concern about the impact the Files have on the President. It’s also telling how they have not directly addressed allegations by two women who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Trump as minors.… https://t.co/mjs7U086XM — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) February 28, 2026

Those allegations have long been debunked. As Rep. Jasmine Crockett said, "Frankly, we know that he had already been sued prior to him ever entering office, where there were allegations that he sexually molested a child. This is on the record. Now, granted, the case didn't go through and whatever, but …."

But there were allegations, even if the case didn't go through and whatever.

I suspect your scam has come to the end of its road, Julie... — Deb (@esqlegaleagle) February 28, 2026

Is anyone taking the whack-a-doodles seriously? — Derrick Smith (@1ImperialStout) February 28, 2026

This broad is turning into a full-blown conspiracy crank if she hasn’t already become one. https://t.co/ffx7ULRTER — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 28, 2026

The Guardian reviewed the FBI 302's. The woman has a serious criminal history. Two years after she attempted to extort the Epstein Estate with a fraudulent and salacious claim, she was arrested for fraud and theft. https://t.co/ak8eSjZsjM — Ediedeley (@ediedeley) February 28, 2026

Julie thinks she can peddle old rags as new cloth because it’s verified by the Atlantic. — Michael Arturo (@QuietPart_Loud) February 28, 2026

You’re no different than a Pizzagate conspiracy theorist — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) February 28, 2026

You embarrass women. You embarrass Floridians. You embarrass the country. — Amuse Me (@Jessdayoff) February 28, 2026

There is no need to address ridiculous and debunked tip line allegations. — ComputerSage (@ComputerSageJAB) February 28, 2026

Admit it Julie -- there is no amount of analysis or explanation that will ever satisfy you that Trump has no involvement. https://t.co/OZl3A7vn7Y — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) February 28, 2026

Advertisement

Why should they? And why are you acting like they are anything other than random nutter claims? — Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) February 28, 2026

Good grief the naivety on display is off the charts. How stupid do you have to be to believe something like this after the past 10 years? You are so ignorant you believe that this stayed hidden for decades? Seriously? Please explain how this happened. — Greg Lynch (@gslcwb) February 28, 2026

A lot of people are never giving up their quest to out Trump as a pedophile despite having no evidence.

***

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.