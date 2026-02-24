Judge Rules That ICE Agents Violate the Fourth Amendment by Making Arrests While...
Democrats Pounce: NPR Reports the DOJ Hid Epstein Files of Trump Sexually Abusing a Minor

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on February 24, 2026
Twitter

Here's a bombshell report from NPR that has Democrats and the Never Trump crowd in a tizzy. This is news big enough to push all of the negative stories about the U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team off the front page, or who's boycotting the State of the Union address and who isn't. NPR's Stephen Fowler reports that an investigation found that the public database of Epstein files is mysteriously missing around 50 pages related to sexual abuse allegations against President Donald Trump.

Dems are fired up.

The walls are closing in. Stephen Fowler reports:

The Justice Department has withheld some Epstein files related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor, an NPR investigation finds. It also removed some documents from the public database where accusations against Jeffrey Epstein also mention Trump.

Some files have not been made public despite a law mandating their release. These include what appears to be more than 50 pages of FBI interviews, and notes from conversations with a woman who accused Trump of sexual abuse decades ago when she was a minor.

According to the newly released files, the FBI internally circulated Epstein-related allegations that mention Trump in late July and early August 2025. The list, collected from the FBI's National Threat Operations Center, included numerous salacious allegations. Agents marked most of the accusations as unverifiable or not credible.

But one lead was sent to the FBI's Washington Office with the purpose of setting up an interview with the accuser. The lead was included in an internal PowerPoint slide deck detailing "prominent names" in the Epstein and Maxwell investigations last fall.

The woman who directly named Trump in her abuse allegation claimed that around 1983, when she was around 13 years old, Epstein introduced her to Trump "who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out."

Twitchy regular Greg Price dug down into the article and pulled out this section:

The post continues:

- A woman who claimed she was abused by Trump but refused to cooperate.

In other words, more nothing from a rag outlet, bitter over losing their federal funding, trying to smear the President on the day of SOTU.

Here's the segment that Price includes as a screenshot:

In the first interview document, the woman discussed ways Epstein abused her as a girl and, in identifying him to investigators, showed a cropped photo of the disgraced financier. Her attorney said it was cropped because she "was concerned about implicating additional individuals, and specifically any that were well known, due to fear of retaliation."

The FBI agents noted it was a "widely distributed photograph" of Epstein with Trump.

A woman whose biographical details and description of Epstein's abuse found in the FBI interview also line up with details from a victim lawsuit. In the December 2019 filing, "Jane Doe 4" does not mention Trump, and the woman voluntarily dismissed her claims against Epstein's estate in December 2021.

Attorneys for this accuser declined to comment.

Elsewhere in the released Epstein files, someone in the FBI wrote on July 22, 2025, before the list and slide presentation were compiled, that Trump's name was in the larger case files and that "one identified victim claimed abuse by Trump but ultimately refused to cooperate."

So, why would the Justice Department remove the pages from the database? "Some of those documents were briefly taken down and put back online last week, while others remain hidden, according to NPR's comparison of the initial dataset from Jan. 30 with document metadata of those files currently on the Justice Department website," Fowler reports.

We decided we had to check with Rep. Ted Lieu, as he's been the loudest about Trump sexually abusing minors, and he accused the Department of Justice Rapid Response 47 X account of lying:

Here's what the DOJ had to say:

The post continues:

… or to redact Personally Identifiable Information, then those documents are promptly restored online and are publicly available.

ALL responsive documents have been produced unless a document falls within one of the following categories: duplicates, privileged, or part of an ongoing federal investigation.

There are plenty of people the Democrats could be pursuing, but they're bound and determined to tie Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. We're taking this "bombshell," and its convenient publication just before the State of the Union address, with a big grain of salt. And again, why did the Biden administration sit on these bombshell allegations against their political opponent for four years?

***

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

