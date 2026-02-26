Miracle on Missouri Highway: Wrong-Way Somali Trucker Who Can't Read English Barely Avoids...
NYT, WSJ Confirm NPR Report About Missing Epstein Files Tying Trump to Sexually Abusing a Child

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Tuesday's "bombshell" came to us as an exclusive report from NPR. Investigators at NPR had found that there were dozens of pages missing from the online archive of Epstein files "related to sexual abuse accusations against President Trump." "This should be the biggest political scandal in modern history," posted Sen. Ruben Gallego.

Former Daily Beast politics reporter Roger Sollenberger is now taking a victory lap after The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have confirmed his reporting.

The story was also picked up by The Washington Post and MS NOW, the video of which you should watch for as long as you can stand it to find out why this is a really big deal.

After emerging from a deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell earlier this month, where she refused to answer questions, Rep. Jasmine Crockett ran to the TV cameras and said, "Frankly, we know that he had already been sued prior to him ever entering office, where there were allegations that he sexually molested a child. This is on the record. Now, granted, the case didn't go through and whatever, but …."

"Granted, the case didn't go through and whatever."

"Some of those documents were briefly taken down and put back online last week, while others remain hidden, according to NPR's comparison of the initial dataset from Jan. 30 with document metadata of those files currently on the Justice Department website," NPR reported. If pages were taken down, there should be an investigation, but it's pretty clear why the media is so interested in pushing this story.

The files are missing from the database, meaning Trump is trying to hide these allegations that have been widely debunked. The media is justified in asking why the files are missing, but the conspiracy they're trying to spin is transparent.

***

