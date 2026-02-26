NYT, WSJ Confirm NPR Report About Missing Epstein Files Tying Trump to Sexually Abusing a Child

Tuesday's "bombshell" came to us as an exclusive report from NPR. Investigators at NPR had found that there were dozens of pages missing from the online archive of Epstein files "related to sexual abuse accusations against President Trump." "This should be the biggest political scandal in modern history," posted Sen. Ruben Gallego.

Former Daily Beast politics reporter Roger Sollenberger is now taking a victory lap after The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have confirmed his reporting.

NEW: The New York Times confirms my reporting that the DOJ is withholding several FBI interviews with a woman who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her as a childhttps://t.co/98HmtmBuiv — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) February 25, 2026

NEW: WSJ now confirming my reporting that the DOJ is withholding at least three FBI interviews with a woman who told the FBI that Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a child https://t.co/wyOkJ5gJAX — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) February 26, 2026

The story was also picked up by The Washington Post and MS NOW, the video of which you should watch for as long as you can stand it to find out why this is a really big deal.

Breaking news: The Justice Department is examining whether it wrongly withheld pages containing allegations against President Trump in the Epstein files. https://t.co/TO3Q8x7H7j — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 26, 2026

🚨BREAKING: President Trump could now sue MSNBC, now MS NOW, into poverty for airing a FALSE accusation accusing Trump of sexually assaulting a 13 to 15 year old girl.



There is, as always, NO PROOF to this phony accusation.



pic.twitter.com/4txE1Kvaks — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) February 25, 2026

After emerging from a deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell earlier this month, where she refused to answer questions, Rep. Jasmine Crockett ran to the TV cameras and said, "Frankly, we know that he had already been sued prior to him ever entering office, where there were allegations that he sexually molested a child. This is on the record. Now, granted, the case didn't go through and whatever, but …."

"Granted, the case didn't go through and whatever."

"Some of those documents were briefly taken down and put back online last week, while others remain hidden, according to NPR's comparison of the initial dataset from Jan. 30 with document metadata of those files currently on the Justice Department website," NPR reported. If pages were taken down, there should be an investigation, but it's pretty clear why the media is so interested in pushing this story.

“Confirms” based on what? — RinTinTin (@alkaseltzerplus) February 25, 2026

So two news agencies with suspect editorial practices are checking each othwrs work? — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) February 25, 2026

I’ve heard 51 former intelligence officials will confirm it soon too — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) February 25, 2026

Got him this time.

🤡 — Dr. Michael Jones (@TruthorConseq12) February 25, 2026

Have you contacted her lawyer, Lisa Bloom? I would expect her to be doing multiple major interviews about it today but she’s nowhere. — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) February 25, 2026

One has to ponder: why would the Biden DOJ sit on these interviews? — Oguh Blog (@OguhBlog) February 25, 2026

“The walls are closing in.” 🥴 — Hector 🇺🇸 (@Chach32) February 26, 2026

New York Times confirms... liberal biased narrative hoax — Nader A (@TermiNaderCA) February 26, 2026

How many times do we have to disprove this? — Tamara Smith (@BlueCeltic) February 26, 2026

The files are missing from the database, meaning Trump is trying to hide these allegations that have been widely debunked. The media is justified in asking why the files are missing, but the conspiracy they're trying to spin is transparent.

