Loudon County School District Settles With Boys Who Complained About Girl in the Locker Room

What is going on in Loudon County, Virginia? How many scandals can one school district rack up? As we reported last May, three boys were being investigated by Loudoun County Public Schools for "sexual harassment" after they expressed discomfort with a girl changing in the boys' locker room. Not only that: the girl recorded them in the changing room. And the school decided to punish the boys.

Two of the teenage boys chose to fight the Loudoun County School Board in court, but the judge demanded they pay a $125,000 trial bond before he would allow the case to go forward. The community raised the money.

We lost track of the case, but learned Friday that the school board had settled with the two boys.

🚨BREAKING: The Loudoun County School Board settled with the male students who questioned why a girl was using the boys' locker room. The young men sued the school board after LCPS found them in violation of Title IX and tried to suspend them for ten days https://t.co/9DWgUjH28I — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) February 27, 2026

WJLA reports:

Early last year, 7News was the first to report on how Loudoun County Public Schools investigated male students for Title IX sexual harassment after they questioned why a female student was using the boys’ locker room. The female student recorded the male students in the locker room, which is against school policy. The Loudoun County School Board’s policy allows students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice at school based on their chosen gender identity rather than biological sex. The female student identifies as a male. … Despite calls from several parents to drop the investigation, the Loudoun County School Board pursued the Title IX investigation against the sophomore students and found two of the boys responsible for Title IX sexual harassment and discrimination. The Title IX finding appeared on their student records as the high school students prepared to apply to college. And LCPS ordered the boys to serve 10 days of suspension earlier this school year.

Finally, some honest reporting: "The female student identifies as a male." Female student.

LCPS likely paid an enormous settlement and that’s taxpayer money. Don’t think they’ve learned their lesson though, they’ll do it again. The leftist ideology is all they care about. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) February 27, 2026

Loudoun County should be expelled from the US. Unfortunately, we can't do that. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) February 27, 2026

I’m glad those kids got justice, but those board members should be fired as a part of the settlement. — Storm_Brewin 27 (@27_brewin) February 27, 2026

Good! I hope this was financially painful for Loudoun schools. https://t.co/4Btmq323AD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 27, 2026

If they're still operational it wasn't painful enough. — Rippit Up (@rippit2014) February 27, 2026

And yet the district staff responsible for the insanity will probably continue drawing a check for several more years. — Vance (@VanceFry) February 27, 2026

Same school district that repeatedly moved a “trans girl” who assaulted several girls, and had the father of one of the girls arrested at a BOE meeting where he was outing them. — Mildredbakes! (@mildredbakes) February 27, 2026

Hard to believe what’s happening in Loudoun. — From My Perch (@From_My_Perch) February 27, 2026

As a lot of people are pointing out, it's not the school's money … it's the taxpayers who are on the hook for the damages. And the school board will have learned nothing.

