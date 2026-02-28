Loudon County School District Settles With Boys Who Complained About Girl in the Locker Room

Here Are Scenes From the Streets of Iran While US Lefties Have Meltdowns...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 28, 2026
Meme / screenshot

What is going on in Loudon County, Virginia? How many scandals can one school district rack up? As we reported last May, three boys were being investigated by Loudoun County Public Schools for "sexual harassment" after they expressed discomfort with a girl changing in the boys' locker room. Not only that: the girl recorded them in the changing room. And the school decided to punish the boys.

Two of the teenage boys chose to fight the Loudoun County School Board in court, but the judge demanded they pay a $125,000 trial bond before he would allow the case to go forward. The community raised the money.

We lost track of the case, but learned Friday that the school board had settled with the two boys.

WJLA reports:

Early last year, 7News was the first to report on how Loudoun County Public Schools investigated male students for Title IX sexual harassment after they questioned why a female student was using the boys’ locker room. The female student recorded the male students in the locker room, which is against school policy.

The Loudoun County School Board’s policy allows students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice at school based on their chosen gender identity rather than biological sex.

The female student identifies as a male.

Despite calls from several parents to drop the investigation, the Loudoun County School Board pursued the Title IX investigation against the sophomore students and found two of the boys responsible for Title IX sexual harassment and discrimination.

The Title IX finding appeared on their student records as the high school students prepared to apply to college. And LCPS ordered the boys to serve 10 days of suspension earlier this school year.

Finally, some honest reporting: "The female student identifies as a male." Female student.

As a lot of people are pointing out, it's not the school's money … it's the taxpayers who are on the hook for the damages. And the school board will have learned nothing.

