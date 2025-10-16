Loudoun Teens Slapped with $125K Roadblock: Judge Shields School Board's Woke Locker Room Lunacy

Two boys are fighting the Loudoun County School Board because a female is using their locker room and they don't like changing in front of a girl. This seems like a very reasonable ask, but their School Board is nuts. The judge is demanding they pay a $125k trial bond before he'll allow the case to go forward.
Two teenage boys are fighting the Loudoun County School Board in court because a female is using the boy’s locker room. The parents are asking for the community’s help with raising funds to post bond to continue their case. Details: https://t.co/s4P9UuEElz— Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 15, 2025
In a Title IX case, a federal judge is requiring a $125k bond so the government can get its fees from the plaintiff, if the government wins.— Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) October 15, 2025
This is how a judge telegraphs to you that she's never going to let you win, whether your case has merit or not. pic.twitter.com/7vPkH76TsH
NEW: Judge orders parents to post $125k bond to continue Title IX case after their sons were suspended from school after being uncomfortable that a girl was in their locker room.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2025
The two boys were accused of "s*xually harassing" a female student who identifies as male.
The… pic.twitter.com/KFKqMwfqR2
Basically, the Judge wants to make it impossible for the families to get any justice.
Make sure you read the whole tweet: https://t.co/am0a4UDQmx pic.twitter.com/9akXrCfBYv— James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) October 15, 2025
Recommended
>girl goes into boys locker room— The Terminus (@Terminus1488) October 15, 2025
>video tapes prepubescent boys in locker room
>boys complain
>boys are charged with sexual harassment
It's all so tiresome. https://t.co/3zff9S9335
It feels like we are living in the upside down.
There’s a clear effort by White Liberal Fascists to disenfranchise and hurt White conservative Christians in anyway possible. This is why they need to be removed from all positions of power. We need a clean slate for all institutions of learning and power and those who were once… https://t.co/FzdIgttRpn— G.M. Alvarez (@GMAlvarezTX) October 15, 2025
This Title IX case - now, Christian boys are accused, but Muslim boy with them was not? Is this school district totally crazy? All 3 boys were uncomfortable with a trans girl in their locker room, so the Christian boys are charged. What??? Get the trans OUT of locker rooms. https://t.co/jOKHnI9O87— JMLodge (@LodgeJm) October 15, 2025
Virginia has lost its mind. The judge in this case needs to be arrested and jailed for abusing their powers to push their woke gender ideology.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 15, 2025
The only people being 'sexually harassed' are the young men in this case.
This whole trans issue is getting out of hand and needs to stop.— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 15, 2025
Boys don't belong with girls and girls don't belong with boys in these settings.
ENOUGH WITH THE MADNESS!
This is my local school district. This is the same school district that had the father of a s*x assault victim arrested for speaking out about it. Then the school board tried to cover up the whole thing.— Richard Trickle (@RichardTrickle_) October 15, 2025
Currently, they are defying the federal order to ban males from female…
It's absolute lunacy.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member