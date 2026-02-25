Jen Psaki Criticizes the ‘Gross, Violent Pornography’ Part of the SOTU and the Circus Entertainer Part

Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' —...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

We were so busy on Tuesday night watching the State of the Union address while keeping an eye on counterprogramming, such as the People's State of the Union and the State of the Swamp (complete with very serious people in frog and giraffe costumes). We really haven't done a wellness check on MS NOW, though, and an all-star panel headed by Jen Psaki led her to break President Trump's speech into three parts, the first two of which were the "gross, violent pornography" part, and the second the "circus entertainer " part.

This clip was uploaded by FactPost, which is run by the same people who ran KamalaHQ, so you know they thought they'd stumbled on some gold here.

The post continues:

… immigration policies, which 58% disapprove of. If you're a Republican running for office, that is not a speech that helps you win.

And remaining seated when the president asks you to stand if you prioritize American citizens over illegal aliens is not a move that helps you win.

This editor missed the gross, violent pornography part.

Those weren't heroes, they were "unrelated vignettes."

The Democrats literally had a guy in a giraffe suit singing at their event.

And Rachel Maddow just sits there and lets Psaki slide with the "gross, violent pornography" line. It's amazing that you can get on TV and just say anything.

***

 

