Jen Psaki Criticizes the ‘Gross, Violent Pornography’ Part of the SOTU and the Circus Entertainer Part

We were so busy on Tuesday night watching the State of the Union address while keeping an eye on counterprogramming, such as the People's State of the Union and the State of the Swamp (complete with very serious people in frog and giraffe costumes). We really haven't done a wellness check on MS NOW, though, and an all-star panel headed by Jen Psaki led her to break President Trump's speech into three parts, the first two of which were the "gross, violent pornography" part, and the second the "circus entertainer " part.

Advertisement

This clip was uploaded by FactPost, which is run by the same people who ran KamalaHQ, so you know they thought they'd stumbled on some gold here.

Psaki: There was the gross, violent pornography part of the speech. There was the circus entertainer part, where he brings out unrelated vignettes. And then there was a part that was doubling down on tariffs, which 72% of independents disapprove of. And doubling down on his… pic.twitter.com/8oyy7xjhH3 — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 25, 2026

The post continues:

… immigration policies, which 58% disapprove of. If you're a Republican running for office, that is not a speech that helps you win.

And remaining seated when the president asks you to stand if you prioritize American citizens over illegal aliens is not a move that helps you win.

This editor missed the gross, violent pornography part.

Amazing how she can just say whatever she wants and people still believe her — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) February 25, 2026

Circle back. Better yet, go away. — Don Jr. (@DonJr1770) February 25, 2026

Delusional. — Frank Gregory (@FrankGrego1134) February 25, 2026

"There was the gross, violent pornography part of the speech." Riiight. 🤡 — Joe Crummey (@JoeCrummey) February 25, 2026

I thought I listened to the entire address. I must have nodded of or something because I don't remember the "gross, violent pornography part of the speech." I'm going to go to https://t.co/7sYcnN0uMF to check out the transcript to see if I can figure out what she's talking about — BlessedBTG (@BTGDearlyLoved) February 25, 2026

Democrats were reduced to cat calls and slogans with curse words inappropriate for kids. They looked silly and small while Trump hit big, lofty goals and evoked emotion though the stories of real people, many of them heroes. — Bob Smalser (@spraguepond) February 25, 2026

Those weren't heroes, they were "unrelated vignettes."

It is genuinely mind blowing to me that anyone voluntarily watches these people. — Radical Centrist (@radcentrist315) February 25, 2026

Circus entertainer part you say pic.twitter.com/u1GPflxUDU — Me Chomper (@chmpr) February 25, 2026

The Democrats literally had a guy in a giraffe suit singing at their event.

It is genuinely mind blowing to me that anyone voluntarily watches these people. — Radical Centrist (@radcentrist315) February 25, 2026

I've come to believe we are living two separate realities. — The Phoenix (@thephoenix0123) February 25, 2026

Advertisement

It was a great speech. Even Democrats stood up and clapped a few times, which was absolutely amazing. Then you might want to circle back and do your homework. — MegaTrumper (@TrumperMeg63123) February 25, 2026

So a site calling its self "FactPost" posts a clip of someone with a political axe to grind mouthing her pejorative characterizations of a speech by the leader of the opposition. Factually, I got it! — Don Woods (@DonWoooo) February 25, 2026

And Rachel Maddow just sits there and lets Psaki slide with the "gross, violent pornography" line. It's amazing that you can get on TV and just say anything.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.