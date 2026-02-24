Dems' 'State of the Swamp' Counter Event Features a Stage Full of Frog People

VIP
Brett T. | 10:10 PM on February 24, 2026
Twitter

Defiance.org was the host of the Democrats' "State of the Swamp" counter-event to the president's State of the Union address. End Wokeness checked in to see how things were going, and this is what he saw:

At first, we thought it was AI, but no, it's real, and it's spectacularly stupid.

Theater kids, no doubt.

***

