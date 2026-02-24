Dems' 'State of the Swamp' Counter Event Features a Stage Full of Frog People

Defiance.org was the host of the Democrats' "State of the Swamp" counter-event to the president's State of the Union address. End Wokeness checked in to see how things were going, and this is what he saw:

Advertisement

Let's check in on the Dem counter event to Trump's SOTU… pic.twitter.com/5rBoH38bPz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2026

At first, we thought it was AI, but no, it's real, and it's spectacularly stupid.

The entire Democrat Party should be either in prison or a mental institution — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 25, 2026

This isn't real, right? What's with the blow up frog costumes? Will there be bad singing, too to go with the bad dancing? — x (@LAGatorGal) February 25, 2026

Is this real? 🤦‍♀️ — Proud MAGA Patriot 🇺🇸 (@JoieMAGA4ever) February 25, 2026

You have got to be kidding me .. — Debra Moore (@Deb91867615113) February 25, 2026

Romper Room — The ULTRA Craftsman 🇺🇸🔨☢️ (@LeatherJoseph) February 25, 2026

What a complete clown show. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 25, 2026

My God, it's the 5th grade spring show all over again!#TheaterKids — I Love America 🇺🇸 (@kozfamc) February 25, 2026

Theater kids, no doubt.

***

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.