VIP
Big Props to the Director of This SOTU Feed for Camera Switch During...
No Clap, No Empathy: Democrats Stay Seated While Mother of Murder Victim Weeps...
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not...
Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in...
Ilhan Omar: Trump Murdered 2 Minnesotans—Says the Lady Whose 'Abolish ICE' Frenzy REALLY...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy...
OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One...
Nancy Pelosi Stammers and Dodges After CNN Presses Her About Trump's 'Insider Trading'...
VIP
Choosing Sides: Trump Got Democrats to Admit That Illegal Aliens Come First, Not...
Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the...
Sen. Murphy's Stage Border Collapses: Patriot Storms In, Yells 'Go Trump!' and Calls...
She’s Literally Crying Over It – Jayapal’s Emotional Breakdown Outside SOTU Exposes Democr...
Scott Jennings: SOTU Dems Refusing to Prioritize Americans Over Illegal Aliens Is a...
Puck Off, Symone! MS NOW's Sanders Says USA Hockey Players Were Trump’s SOTU...

Dems State of the Swamp Circus: Thong-Wearing Giraffe Brags About ICE Busts ... GOP Ads Write Themselves

justmindy
justmindy | 12:05 PM on February 25, 2026
Meme

Last night, during President Trump's State of the Union address, the Democrats staged their own little counter protest. Now, Democrats are nuts and America knows that, but peeking in today at their little performance, it was crazier than most could imagine. Take the man in a giraffe costume, for example. No, really take him, please. The best place would be to a mental institution. He claims to have been arrested several times by ICE lately. Too bad they couldn't commit him for the mental health treatment he very clearly desperately needs.

Advertisement

He's just screaming and carrying on. Not one operating brain cell to be found.

But why the giraffe costume? Does he moonlight for Toys 'R Us?

Oh, this should be in every ad. If Democrats get control again, the country will literally be a zoo. America would be better off if actual giraffes ran this country rather than Democrats.

Recommended

Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast
justmindy
Advertisement

Gone are the days when they could afford appearances by Beyonce.

It's actually a giraffe, but the point remains. Heh.

Remember during the last Presidential election when they kept calling Vance 'weird'. Those were the days.

Advertisement

Actually, how do we make sure they get a raise?

And strong medication. Also, consider calling a Priest to come in for an exorcism. 

What a world!

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP ICE STATE OF THE UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast
justmindy
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters
justmindy
No Clap, No Empathy: Democrats Stay Seated While Mother of Murder Victim Weeps in Congress
justmindy
Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the Butt of the Joke
justmindy
OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One Sang Along
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy of SOTU Applause
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast justmindy
Advertisement