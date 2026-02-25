Dems State of the Swamp Circus: Thong-Wearing Giraffe Brags About ICE Busts ... GOP Ads Write Themselves

Last night, during President Trump's State of the Union address, the Democrats staged their own little counter protest. Now, Democrats are nuts and America knows that, but peeking in today at their little performance, it was crazier than most could imagine. Take the man in a giraffe costume, for example. No, really take him, please. The best place would be to a mental institution. He claims to have been arrested several times by ICE lately. Too bad they couldn't commit him for the mental health treatment he very clearly desperately needs.

This is what Democrats are doing instead of attending President Trump's State of the Union speech.



Democrats are literally hanging out with deranged Leftists dressed in giraffe costumes bragging about getting arrested by ICE. pic.twitter.com/hMIUHrmrHy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

He's just screaming and carrying on. Not one operating brain cell to be found.

Meanwhile at the Democrats’ counter state of the union event…



The absolute state of the Democratic party pic.twitter.com/IzinCEPiuI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2026

But why the giraffe costume? Does he moonlight for Toys 'R Us?

OMG was on the air and missed this—the GOP’s midterm ads will write themselves. Now let’s go win this. https://t.co/O9drBnKSNU — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 25, 2026

Oh, this should be in every ad. If Democrats get control again, the country will literally be a zoo. America would be better off if actual giraffes ran this country rather than Democrats.

Canadian Olympic Hockey Team: We fumbled about as hard as any sapien could.



DNC: Hold my Pabst Blue Ribbon https://t.co/gdcwffsJyt — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) February 25, 2026

Remember when the Democrats were so flush with cash they could rent out a stadium for something like this? https://t.co/L0RkSWrDVt — Gary (@plzbepatient) February 25, 2026

Gone are the days when they could afford appearances by Beyonce.

It's actually a giraffe, but the point remains. Heh.

These are the same people who really really want you to believe their enemies are the “weird” ones. https://t.co/7FfFbA4fxM — ☀️AliquisNovus☀️ (@PalmyrPar) February 25, 2026

Remember during the last Presidential election when they kept calling Vance 'weird'. Those were the days.

It was incredible generous of the Democrats to film this GOP attack ad during the State of the Union. https://t.co/6no0KW4vR9 — John Carney (@carney) February 25, 2026

These people are running for Student Council at the Briar School for Dolts. It’s not even entertaining, nor informative. It’s just….weird. https://t.co/yZLriwUgWv — Iron Pig Smokehouse (@ironpigsmoke) February 25, 2026

Who is advising the Democrats and how do we make sure they never quit? https://t.co/JbKQesx5FP — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 25, 2026

Actually, how do we make sure they get a raise?

And strong medication. Also, consider calling a Priest to come in for an exorcism.

These are the people who made fun of the TPUSA Superbowl Halftime Show. https://t.co/iGOtYjlAPB — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) February 25, 2026

What a world!

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

