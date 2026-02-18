Jamie Raskin Says Imbecilic Bigot and Fanatic Randy Fine Should Resign

Rep. Jamie Raskin is a bit behind the times. Remember the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza waited days to deliver his retort, "The jerk store called." The freak-out over Rep. Randy Fine's post that he'd choose dogs over Muslims was from Sunday to Tuesday. "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one," Fine posted on Sunday, in response to a Mayor Zohran Mamdani acolyte who has real beef with Americans keeping their dogs in apartments and loving them as family members. As we reported on Monday, CNN's Jake Tapper called Fine's post "disgusting bigotry."

Advertisement

It's now Wednesday, and Rep. Jamie Raskin has found time in his busy schedule to address the controversy and call for imbecilic bigot and fanatic Fine to "spare his constituents any further embarrassment and resign."

If they force us to choose between calling for the resignation of imbecilic bigots or normalizing hateful religious incitement, that’s not a tough one. This fanatic should spare his constituents any further embarrassment and resign. pic.twitter.com/0ZPjPu7oaZ — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 18, 2026

Why do you hate dogs so much?

Is it bigoted to defend them? pic.twitter.com/2UJidlcmCW — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 18, 2026

Raskin's office didn't get the memo that millions of dog lovers, including Fine's constituents, sided with Fine.

If they force us to choose between dogs or Jamie Raskin, which would you choose? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 18, 2026

If they force me to choose between a religion that wants to oppress me simply because I exist as a woman, or my dogs, it’s not a tough one. — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) February 18, 2026

We’re not embarrassed. We fully support @RepFine — Elizabeth (@Elizabe57370385) February 18, 2026

No, if the choice is bowing to Islamic demands or keeping our dogs, Randy Fine is 1000% right. We choose the dogs. — Mark Walker (@markwalker5555) February 18, 2026

Fine is a banger.



It's not about the dogs, Jamie. It's about allowing anyone to think they can force their belief system on me to control my personal choices. Muslims don't have that right.



I'd hate to think you support THAT. — Paul Bass 🇺🇸 (@Card_inal) February 18, 2026

He's not going anywhere. — Ken (@BeerGeek40) February 18, 2026

Oh please. Give it a rest. You are in the wrong here.

Spare us the righteous indignation. — Eddie Tennison (@TennisonEddie) February 18, 2026

We already got our fill of that from Tapper.

You are so bad at this. — D (@dgr_874) February 18, 2026

You are really taking the anti-dog side? You are siding against Americans who love dogs? You are siding against dogs? You are siding with those who would take dogs from Americans?

You really should commit to these positions even more. — Keith (@KeithArbitrary1) February 18, 2026

Advertisement

No way. Calling like it is and protecting US values and civilization will never die. This is our country no matter how much Democrats hate us. You're done. You should resign. — T.R. Pecan (@twinsisters1836) February 18, 2026

It took you a whole day to come up with this reply? — The Cold Truth (@ReciprocitEye) February 18, 2026

That was our reaction.

The comment section isn't going Raskin's way. All of the dog-lovers in the comments stand with the imbecilic bigot.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about imbecilic politicians like Jamie Raskin.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.