Jamie Raskin Says Imbecilic Bigot and Fanatic Randy Fine Should Resign

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on February 18, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rep. Jamie Raskin is a bit behind the times. Remember the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza waited days to deliver his retort, "The jerk store called." The freak-out over Rep. Randy Fine's post that he'd choose dogs over Muslims was from Sunday to Tuesday. "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one," Fine posted on Sunday, in response to a Mayor Zohran Mamdani acolyte who has real beef with Americans keeping their dogs in apartments and loving them as family members. As we reported on Monday, CNN's Jake Tapper called Fine's post "disgusting bigotry."

It's now Wednesday, and Rep. Jamie Raskin has found time in his busy schedule to address the controversy and call for imbecilic bigot and fanatic Fine to "spare his constituents any further embarrassment and resign."

Raskin's office didn't get the memo that millions of dog lovers, including Fine's constituents, sided with Fine.

We already got our fill of that from Tapper.

That was our reaction. 

The comment section isn't going Raskin's way. All of the dog-lovers in the comments stand with the imbecilic bigot.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about imbecilic politicians like Jamie Raskin. 

