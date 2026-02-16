No Kings? Tell That to Judge Playing Orwell's Ministry of Truth: Orders Trump...
The Babylon Bee Reports That Trump Totally Created a New Holiday for Hillary...
Harmeet Dhillon to Look Into Karen Who Reported TPUSA to Child Protective Services
Chuck Schumer Introduces Legislation to Make Pride Flag a Congressionally Authorized Symbo...
AOC Mocks Marco Rubio for Saying Cowboys Come From Spain (Ask African Slaves)
No Kings? More Like No Dignity – Kinzinger Cashes In on Imaginary Tyranny...
Irony Alert: Guy Reviewing MN Medicaid Fraud Keyed $20K in Teslas – Thanks...
VIP
A Tale of Two Presidents' Days: Donald Trump vs. Clinton, Harris and Assorted...
No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That...
Whoopsie! The Democrats' President's Day Postcard Is Conspicuously Missing Someone
AOC, Hillary Clinton Globally Shamed As Rubio Stuns World Elites
One of the Greatest EVER, Robert Duvall Passes at the Age of 95...
Argentinian Politician Schools AOC About Why Pushing a Nat'l Wealth Tax Is Stupid...
John Harwood Comes UNGLUED in White Supremacist Rant After Eric Schmitt Gets BRUTALLY...

Randy Fine Drops the Most Fl Man Take of 2026: Tapper Speed-Runs to the Fainting Couch ... Ratio Ensues

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on February 16, 2026
Townhall Media

Earlier today, we told you about a Mamdani acolyte who has real beef with Americans keeping their dogs in the house and loving them as family members.

Advertisement

Congressman Randy Fine of Florida jumped in with his own retort. Fine himself is Jewish and a fierce defender of Israel so he takes particular offense at this woman, naturally.

Fine then clarified his statement and why he made it. This woman is a terrible person and her dog loathing is just more evidence of that.

Rather than recognizing Fine's post goes way deeper than the post about dogs and is really about deep philosophical differences with a woman who hates his people, Tapper decided to jump in with his faux outrage. The least Jake could do is give some context. 

Recommended

The Babylon Bee Reports That Trump Totally Created a New Holiday for Hillary and Kamala and Ahahahahah!!!
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Thankfully, some people are willing to offer context and educate people who may be unaware about 'dogs being haram' to some Muslims. 

It's not even close.

Maybe Tapper should focus on the real issues.

Advertisement

Jake is going to learn today. Americans love their dogs.

Jake would never. She's a Leftist, like him.

Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS FLORIDA ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM JAKE TAPPER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Babylon Bee Reports That Trump Totally Created a New Holiday for Hillary and Kamala and Ahahahahah!!!
Aaron Walker
No Kings? Tell That to Judge Playing Orwell's Ministry of Truth: Orders Trump to Restore Slavery Exhibits
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
AOC Mocks Marco Rubio for Saying Cowboys Come From Spain (Ask African Slaves)
Brett T.
Harmeet Dhillon to Look Into Karen Who Reported TPUSA to Child Protective Services
Brett T.
No, YOU Get Out: Palestinian Activist Nerdeen Kiswani Learns the HARD WAY That Americans Love Our Dogs
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Babylon Bee Reports That Trump Totally Created a New Holiday for Hillary and Kamala and Ahahahahah!!! Aaron Walker
Advertisement