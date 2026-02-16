Randy Fine Drops the Most Fl Man Take of 2026: Tapper Speed-Runs to the Fainting Couch ... Ratio Ensues

Earlier today, we told you about a Mamdani acolyte who has real beef with Americans keeping their dogs in the house and loving them as family members.

If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 15, 2026

Congressman Randy Fine of Florida jumped in with his own retort. Fine himself is Jewish and a fierce defender of Israel so he takes particular offense at this woman, naturally.

For context, this is the leader of one of the key mainstream Muslim groups that supported Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/zcIs4tVyly — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 15, 2026

Fine then clarified his statement and why he made it. This woman is a terrible person and her dog loathing is just more evidence of that.

Rather than recognizing Fine's post goes way deeper than the post about dogs and is really about deep philosophical differences with a woman who hates his people, Tapper decided to jump in with his faux outrage. The least Jake could do is give some context.

2/16/26 - On Dogs And Those Who Hate Them



Some of us have lived in Muslim countries and understand how they treat dogs, @jaketapper. During one of my deployments, we had to inform the locals, in no uncertain terms, that no, they would not conduct their annual dog cull. In other… https://t.co/eVWowrKwkH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 16, 2026

Thankfully, some people are willing to offer context and educate people who may be unaware about 'dogs being haram' to some Muslims.

Jake Tapper as usual skipping the context; https://t.co/RE0RHMn2Cy pic.twitter.com/6wWBnrTodT — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) February 16, 2026

I will choose dogs every time over islam. Bacon, too.

If this offends you, I don't care.

Not submitting to islam does not make me a bigot. https://t.co/J9x9y9B1Wb — Shashi (@shashigalore) February 16, 2026

Disgusting demagoguery by Jake Tapper. https://t.co/xQlC74unGx — RBe (@RBPundit) February 16, 2026

I’m choosing the dogs. It’s not even close. Zero hesitation in making this choice. https://t.co/peBmT6lF2U — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) February 16, 2026

It's not even close.

Maybe Tapper should focus on the real issues.

Write a book about it, Jake. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) February 16, 2026

No, and how dare you.



We are so done with you phony, sanctimonious jerks who think themselves morally superior. You are not. — Gerry (@GerryDales) February 16, 2026

Just here for the well deserved ratio — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) February 16, 2026

Jake is going to learn today. Americans love their dogs.

You should call out Nerdeen Kiswani, Jake. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) February 16, 2026

Jake would never. She's a Leftist, like him.

Send out the virtue signal! pic.twitter.com/8893cSUFSc — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) February 16, 2026

Let’s see how long it takes for the dog ban to go from “it isn’t happening, bigot” to “it’s happening and it’s a good thing”.



Usually this stuff takes about a year to come full circle in the mainstream press.



Right now we’re at “it isn’t happening and if you say otherwise… — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) February 16, 2026

Stay tuned.

