Did DEI Play a Role in the Massive Sewage Leak Into the Potomac?

A massive leak has poured about 300,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac, making it the largest wastewater spill in U.S. history. The pipe leak is in Maryland, but Gov. Wes Moore, who's busy rebuilding the Key Bridge, points the finger at DC Water, which owns and operates —and you would think repairs — the Potomac Interceptor sewer line.

We've seen a lot of posts claiming that DEI is behind this ecological disaster. Why would people think that? Let's go to DC Water Manager David Gadis:

DC Water's Manager David Gadis:

"We had too many white men in charge"

"The executives should reflect the city"



DC just had the largest sewage spill in US history: 240 𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 gallons in one month FLOODING the Potomac pic.twitter.com/shQ9rZfWJV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 18, 2026

In case you’re wondering, this is the same guy who had a big part in lying about the Flint Water crisis, which put Michigan residents in danger. https://t.co/M6j7JrmQvx https://t.co/J7a8uVHR2y — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 18, 2026

It seems that Gadis succeeded in making the DC Water executive suite more reflective of the employees and the community. Let's meet Unique N. Morris-Hughes, chair of DC Water.

This is Unique N. Morris-Hughes



She is the Chair of DC Water, which just had the worst sewage spill in American history



Check out her prior experience: pic.twitter.com/B94uSEvCyU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 18, 2026

The Chair of @dcwater board isn’t an engineer, or city planner



Dr. Unique N. Morris-Hughes is a DEI bureaucrat, non profit “educator”, grant disperser of taxpayer money, & former asst head of a boys charter school



She’s now head of the largest raw sewage spill in US history https://t.co/q443ILBfHk pic.twitter.com/Ak4nkE7TWB — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 18, 2026

She's committed to the DEI bit:

DC Water Chair Unique Morris Hughes:



"The disruption work that I'm doing is I am on a mission to make sure black & brown kids" get careers



They just had a historic sewage spill pic.twitter.com/NhEaI6ud4A — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 18, 2026

And I thought Pete Buttigieg was a bad DEI hire. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 18, 2026

"Doing the work" in race-Marxism just means acquiring the power and money.



After that, no one does any work. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) February 18, 2026

Great resume for a DEI hire. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) February 18, 2026

No relevant experience whatsoever. That explains the problem. — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) February 18, 2026

Over and over again, the cost of DEI is exorbitant. — Sherri in Texas (@SherriTexas) February 18, 2026

If true, that’s a serious leadership failure. Accountability matters when public infrastructure is on the line. — Victoria Byrne (@Thevictoria76) February 18, 2026

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday on Truth Social that the federal government would be taking over the operation. "As we saw in the Palisades, the Democrat War on Merit has real consequences," he wrote.

She has passed her competency level with this job in a huge way and should be replaced immediately. — Alastar Packer (@AlastarP) February 18, 2026

Non-meritocratic society. We’re just deeply unserious people at this point. — Lisa Clark O'Neill (@LisaClarkONeill) February 18, 2026

DEI ruins everything. — Flora H. L. (@FloraHL6) February 18, 2026

That's why Trump issued an executive order banning it. DEI departments live on, though; they've just changed the names to hide them.

