Did DEI Play a Role in the Massive Sewage Leak Into the Potomac?

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 18, 2026
Twitchy

A massive leak has poured about 300,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac, making it the largest wastewater spill in U.S. history. The pipe leak is in Maryland, but Gov. Wes Moore, who's busy rebuilding the Key Bridge, points the finger at DC Water, which owns and operates —and you would think repairs — the Potomac Interceptor sewer line.

Advertisement

We've seen a lot of posts claiming that DEI is behind this ecological disaster. Why would people think that? Let's go to DC Water Manager David Gadis:

It seems that Gadis succeeded in making the DC Water executive suite more reflective of the employees and the community. Let's meet Unique N. Morris-Hughes, chair of DC Water.

Recommended

Hollywood Reporter: Say Goodbye to Political Candidates on Daytime and Late-Night Talk Shows
Brett T.
Advertisement

She's committed to the DEI bit:

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday on Truth Social that the federal government would be taking over the operation. "As we saw in the Palisades, the Democrat War on Merit has real consequences," he wrote.

Advertisement

That's why Trump issued an executive order banning it. DEI departments live on, though; they've just changed the names to hide them.

***

DONALD TRUMP MARYLAND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement