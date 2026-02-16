Trump Announces Federal Takeover After Maryland Fails to Address Massive Sewage Leak

In case you'd missed it, a massive sewage leak into the Potomac River has been making headlines. Townhall alumnus and NewsNation host Katie Pavlich covered it:

The gloves are off as @KatiePavlich discusses the "PoopGeyser" in Washington, D.C.'s Potomac River which is now officially the largest spill of wastewater in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/hBoZllShTi — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) February 13, 2026

Maryland governor and 2028 presidential nominee hopeful Wes Moore was going to get right on it, as soon as he had finished rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Moore doesn't need to worry about it anymore, though, because President Donald Trump has announced on Truth Social that the feds will be taking over this ecological disaster, starting immediately.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces FEDERAL TAKEOVER after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore allows ecological disaster in the Potomac River



Imagine that, INCOMPETENT Dems just NUKED the environment!



"A sewer line breach in Maryland has caused millions of gallons of raw sewage to be… pic.twitter.com/XdFreNNGUx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 16, 2026

The post continues:

… dumped directly into the Potomac River, a result of incompetent Local and State Management of Essential Waste Management Systems." "This is the same Governor who cannot rebuild a Bridge. It is clear Local Authorities cannot adequately handle this calamity." "Therefore, I am directing Federal Authorities to immediately provide all necessary Management, Direction, and Coordination to protect the Potomac, the Water Supply in the Capital Region, and our treasured National Resources in our Nation’s Capital City." "While State and Local Authorities have failed to request needed Emergency Help, I cannot allow incompetent Local “Leadership” to turn the River in the Heart of Washington into a Disaster Zone!" "As we saw in the Palisades, the Democrat War on Merit has real consequences. The Federal Government has no choice, but to step in. FEMA, which is currently being defunded by the Democrats, will play a key role in coordinating the response. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP" GOOD! Do NOT allow another Palisades!

Boasberg steps in and rules to keep the shit flowing in 3, 2, 1… — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 16, 2026

Where did all that infrastructure money that Joe Biden set aside go — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) February 16, 2026

Raw sewage in the Potomac is what you get when cities under-invest in basic infrastructure and then grandstand about “the environment.” Fix the pipes. Hold the operators accountable. If the state can’t or won’t, a federal takeover is fair game. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 16, 2026

And Wes Moore says the Democrats have to be the party of fast and now. 🙄 — Moodle❤️Soup 🇺🇲 (@MoodleSoup1) February 16, 2026

He literally just said at a town hall that Democrats that the party needs to better "move with a sense of urgency."

Super. Francis Scott Key Bridge was destroyed in March 2024. Moore toured site in July 2025, where debris/remnants were still being removed. Estimated completion: 2030. Moore used collapse of bridge, which had not seen a second of rebuild, as story of his SUCCESS at the DNC. https://t.co/N0DUxFJGia — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 16, 2026

I’m a MD resident. He’s terrible. — Katie Pagano (@katiepagano1) February 16, 2026

I've been posting about this for weeks. It's nowhere on the news. — collardgreen (@Jakeraz) February 16, 2026

It amazes me that this situation is not garnering any media attention and why is that ? This is a huge disaster that will have heath impacts on people, wildlife and the entire ecosystem not to mention the impact this will have on the local economy. — 🍢Eric J Celli 🍢🏈⚾️🏒✈️🇺🇸 (@ecelli05) February 16, 2026

Exactly. The sewage spill happened OVER A MONTH AGO PEOPLE. — MrsRoboto (@MrsRoboto2) February 16, 2026

We just started hearing about it on social media, which might be where the president's advisors picked it up. Will the legacy media pick it up now?

***

