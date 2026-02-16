Trump Announces Federal Takeover After Maryland Fails to Address Massive Sewage Leak

VIP
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 16, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In case you'd missed it, a massive sewage leak into the Potomac River has been making headlines. Townhall alumnus and NewsNation host Katie Pavlich covered it:

Maryland governor and 2028 presidential nominee hopeful Wes Moore was going to get right on it, as soon as he had finished rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Moore doesn't need to worry about it anymore, though, because President Donald Trump has announced on Truth Social that the feds will be taking over this ecological disaster, starting immediately.

The post continues:

… dumped directly into the Potomac River, a result of incompetent Local and State Management of Essential Waste Management Systems."

"This is the same Governor who cannot rebuild a Bridge. It is clear Local Authorities cannot adequately handle this calamity."

"Therefore, I am directing Federal Authorities to immediately provide all necessary Management, Direction, and Coordination to protect the Potomac, the Water Supply in the Capital Region, and our treasured National Resources in our Nation’s Capital City."

"While State and Local Authorities have failed to request needed Emergency Help, I cannot allow incompetent Local “Leadership” to turn the River in the Heart of Washington into a Disaster Zone!"

"As we saw in the Palisades, the Democrat War on Merit has real consequences. The Federal Government has no choice, but to step in. FEMA, which is currently being defunded by the Democrats, will play a key role in coordinating the response. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"

GOOD! Do NOT allow another Palisades!

He literally just said at a town hall that Democrats that the party needs to better "move with a sense of urgency."

We just started hearing about it on social media, which might be where the president's advisors picked it up. Will the legacy media pick it up now?

***

