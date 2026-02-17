NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call for Resignation

As our own Sam J. reported on Monday, Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani took to X to celebrate New York City "coming to Islam" by declaring dogs "unclean" and unfit as indoor pets. After her post went viral, she switched things up a bit, claiming that she cared more about the quality of life of the dogs whose photos were flooding her replies: "All I was saying is they deserve better than a life confined to a tiny apartment w/ scheduled bathroom breaks on sidewalks."

The big news, though, was Republicans pouncing, and Rep. Randy Fine posted, "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one." That primed the progressive outrage machine, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for Fine to be censured and stripped of committee assignments for making "genuinely one of the most disgusting statements I have ever seen issued by an American official."

NBC News picked up on the story and reported that "a major Islamic civil rights group" had called for Fine's resignation.

Republican congressman's anti-Muslim remark prompts calls for his resignation. https://t.co/EdxGkwb8T0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 17, 2026

Take one guess which major Islamic civil rights group NBC News was referring to.

Ben Kamisar reports for NBC News:

Fine's initial post sparked a parade of criticism and a handful of calls for him to resign. In a statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations pointed to its previous condemnation's of Fine's past comments on Gaza and Hamas, adding that "leaders of Congress across the political spectrum should demand his resignation, which is long overdue.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in a statement called Fine "an Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot." "It is unacceptable that Mike Johnson and House Republicans continue to remain silent. Their casual acceptance of hateful and divisive language enables this out-of-control behavior. Republican leaders must hold this so-called Member of Congress accountable," he said. "Political violence, xenophobia and hate crimes against the Muslim community are on the rise. House Democrats will not let the racist and bigoted behavior of Randy Fine go unchecked. Accountability is coming to all of these sick extremists when the gavels change hands in November, if not sooner."

Oh, CAIR, what a surprise. NBC News did its job of rounding up all of the social media posts from outraged Democrats, but missed all of the supportive ones from the public.

No one gives a shit what Dems and CAIR think. https://t.co/vv49poOSol — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 17, 2026

What else did it prompt? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 17, 2026

This popular meme:

Have any Muslims made anti-dog remarks ? — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) February 17, 2026

What was he referencing? I'll wait. — Pam D (@soirchick) February 17, 2026

He made no such "anti-Muslim" remark. He simply pointed out the obvious. Muslim's in NYC want to ban dogs as pets, he disagreed. — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) February 17, 2026

He said nothing wrong unless his quote is intentionally taken out of context. — rickdogg (@rickdogg821) February 17, 2026

He can resign after the squad members resign for their antisemitic remarks. — cr_clark (@cr_clark) February 17, 2026

Won't happen. In context its clear he was responding to another post and it was completely appropriate. — Christopher_Levich (@HeroShack) February 17, 2026

Actually we want @VoteRandyFine promoted to speaker — Nathan Rybner (@NateRybner) February 17, 2026

I don't go to Japan and tell them how their culture works.



Like wise, Muslims have no right to do it here. Get out if you don't like our culture of dog lovers. — Sky (@evo4g63t) February 17, 2026

America might not be the right country for you if you think dogs are unclean.

Why? It’s a logical statement. If your belief system is incompatible with the host country? Then you don’t move there. — Haynes Eslinger (@HansSling63) February 17, 2026

Run a poll. Let's see what America thinks. Or are you afraid to see the results? — Joe M (@SublimeOneTen) February 17, 2026

Oh no, CAIR is upset … said no one.

