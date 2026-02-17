NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call for Resignation

‘Utterly Disgusting Lie’: ICE Allegedly Kills a Beloved Teacher
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 17, 2026
Twitter

As our own Sam J. reported on Monday, Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani took to X to celebrate New York City "coming to Islam" by declaring dogs "unclean" and unfit as indoor pets. After her post went viral, she switched things up a bit, claiming that she cared more about the quality of life of the dogs whose photos were flooding her replies: "All I was saying is they deserve better than a life confined to a tiny apartment w/ scheduled bathroom breaks on sidewalks."

The big news, though, was Republicans pouncing, and Rep. Randy Fine posted, "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one." That primed the progressive outrage machine, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for Fine to be censured and stripped of committee assignments for making "genuinely one of the most disgusting statements I have ever seen issued by an American official."

NBC News picked up on the story and reported that "a major Islamic civil rights group" had called for Fine's resignation.

Take one guess which major Islamic civil rights group NBC News was referring to.

Ben Kamisar reports for NBC News:

Fine's initial post sparked a parade of criticism and a handful of calls for him to resign.

In a statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations pointed to its previous condemnation's of Fine's past comments on Gaza and Hamas, adding that "leaders of Congress across the political spectrum should demand his resignation, which is long overdue.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in a statement called Fine "an Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot."

"It is unacceptable that Mike Johnson and House Republicans continue to remain silent. Their casual acceptance of hateful and divisive language enables this out-of-control behavior. Republican leaders must hold this so-called Member of Congress accountable," he said. "Political violence, xenophobia and hate crimes against the Muslim community are on the rise. House Democrats will not let the racist and bigoted behavior of Randy Fine go unchecked. Accountability is coming to all of these sick extremists when the gavels change hands in November, if not sooner."

Oh, CAIR, what a surprise. NBC News did its job of rounding up all of the social media posts from outraged Democrats, but missed all of the supportive ones from the public.

This popular meme:

America might not be the right country for you if you think dogs are unclean.

Oh no, CAIR is upset … said no one.

