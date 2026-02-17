Congressman Asks MS NOW Panel Why Trump Lied About Kicking Jeffrey Epstein Out of Mar-a-Lago

The Epstein files have been released. Democrats are still trying to implicate President Donald Trump in a pedophile sex trafficking ring. Rep. Jasmine Crockett said that Trump absolutely was mentioned in those files (as was Rep. Eric Swalwell) and that "the allegation was there" that he sexually molested a child, adding that "granted, the case didn't go through and whatever." But the accusation was there.

We'd never heard of Virginia Rep. James Walkinshaw, but he found his way onto MS NOW, where he said he reviewed a redacted Epstein file saying that Trump never kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.

I reviewed a redacted Epstein file saying that Trump never kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago—despite years of saying he did.



Why did he lie?



And why was this document redacted? pic.twitter.com/SfMovZ3FZN — Rep. James Walkinshaw (@Rep_Walkinshaw) February 17, 2026

And they claim this is all about getting justice for the victims. Right.

LIAR! The Club published the letter & records years ago.



And here’s the police report from 2006 where Trump even called the police to report Epstein & Maxwell.



Funny how you missed this in those Epstein Files you apparently didn’t review intelligently. pic.twitter.com/ae2OJkB5sn — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) February 17, 2026

We got Adam Schiff “smoking gun evidence of Russia collusion that he can’t disclose” 2.0 with this guy.



Hey Walkinshaw show us that document.



Tell us exactly what it says.



A statement from Epstein’s attorneys?



A mysterious as-yet unseen document that allegedly contradicts… pic.twitter.com/w2XJGQ1Scd — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 17, 2026

The post continues:

…actual disclosed evidence? There should be legal consequences for politicians who lie like this. Speaking of which, when does Schiff get arrested?

What's this? Real investigative reporting? Oh, seems he kicked him out in 2003.https://t.co/AxwpS559pX pic.twitter.com/qvtyfT7Dh8 — Wit Cephandrius (@Dndbreakfast) February 17, 2026

The press is in on it, too!

He didn’t lie. There are likely hundreds of references in the files to Trump kicking Epstein out of Mar a Lago. You found one that said otherwise. That’s beyond irrelevant. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) February 17, 2026

Adam Schiff used the same strategy with Russia gate



Come to find out he was lying



No one believes you or anything that you say about Trump anymore



But this is the time you’re not lying I doubt it — XRP Rider (@seankmckenna) February 17, 2026

I honestly feel bad for reps like this. Trying to make a name for themselves. So they just sell their soul for the team. You can tell he is weak and will do whatever they say. I just don’t know how people go home to loved ones right after shoveling crap all day. — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) February 17, 2026

I can't wait until Trump sues you. The days of straight up lying about things like this are over. @realDonaldTrump — Gator MAGA (@CryptoProSolona) February 17, 2026

The goal post to getting Trump keeps shifting .. now it’s he lied about kicking Epstein off the property. Hahaha



Epstein loved the democrats and they all took his money — Double D (@DoubleD_5425) February 17, 2026

I reviewed a document that said you're a liar



See, I too can just say things — Matt (@thematthew) February 17, 2026

Is slander the only thing you know how to do? Another slam dunk lawsuit for Trump. — Micki way (@mickitiki) February 17, 2026

The records of Trump contacting law enforcement about Epstein are public. So why are YOU lying? — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) February 17, 2026

Smell the desperation in your sad little “find” — A War (@AWar1586398) February 17, 2026

Since we’ve been down this political road before, you’ll forgive us if we ask you for actual evidence of your claim. — Auntie Alice 朱姨姨 (@AuntieAliceCY) February 17, 2026

LOL!!! It’s well documented.



Funny how Dems’ biggest claims are always unprovable. “Trust me, bro. I saw it. But I can’t show you.” — The Cerebral Ninja, MD (@CerebralNinjaMD) February 17, 2026

Why don’t you post the file? — Marty McFly (@BatmanReality) February 17, 2026

So this dweeb claims he's found evidence that Trump never kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and gets on the phone with MS NOW to share his astounding find. Let's see which other news outlets pick up on this big scoop.

***

