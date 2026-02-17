VIP
Congressman Asks MS NOW Panel Why Trump Lied About Kicking Jeffrey Epstein Out of Mar-a-Lago

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 17, 2026
Twitchy

The Epstein files have been released. Democrats are still trying to implicate President Donald Trump in a pedophile sex trafficking ring. Rep. Jasmine Crockett said that Trump absolutely was mentioned in those files (as was Rep. Eric Swalwell) and that "the allegation was there" that he sexually molested a child, adding that "granted, the case didn't go through and whatever." But the accusation was there.

We'd never heard of Virginia Rep. James Walkinshaw, but he found his way onto MS NOW, where he said he reviewed a redacted Epstein file saying that Trump never kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago.

And they claim this is all about getting justice for the victims. Right.

The post continues:

…actual disclosed evidence?

There should be legal consequences for politicians who lie like this.

Speaking of which, when does Schiff get arrested?

The press is in on it, too!

So this dweeb claims he's found evidence that Trump never kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and gets on the phone with MS NOW to share his astounding find. Let's see which other news outlets pick up on this big scoop.

